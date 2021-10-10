 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/10/21

Perhaps it's Time We Reevaluate the gods We Worship

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Beware of False Prophets Dispersing Misinformation Among the Willing Absorbers of Disinformation
e believe timing of Facebook's recent global disappearance wasn't whistle blowing Ads and fans in the wind reaction - we might be following the Followers of gods taking America's down escalator to infraction.

If we don't get The Washington Spirit of K Street, One First Street S.E. and One First Street N. E. truth decay - we might be welcome mat for older white men preying on younger females denied a supervisory protective structure to keep predators at bay.

If we are shocked, shocked to find that tax evasion is going on in the realm of billionaires - we might be a violent fool's errand boys assaulting election certification and constitution to prove we have a pair.

If we are in favor of restricting voting rights for any Americans - we might be genuflecting at the altar of wannabe dictatorial religious bans.

If we choose horse and cow medicine over Anti-Covid Vaccines - we might just be faithful to misinformation machines.

If we think Billionaire owners of Fossil Fuel companies and their Too Big to Fail 2008 Great Recession give a damn about us - we might be as blindsided as the trumped already thrown under the bus.

If we no longer trust our news media, have lost faith in all levels of government - we might be primed clueless Conservative pawns sacrificed as Mitch McConnell's playing chicken armament.

If we are addicted to Social Media Followers, Likes from people we don't know and Climate Change denial - we might be too preoccupied to grant full citizenship to some as essential.

If we think most MIA females snatched from family existence look like Gabby Petito - we might be accomplices after these facts: more Native Americans, Latino Americans, African Americans and Asian Americans have been disappeared by violent acts.

If we are laissez faire regarding what happens to Americans of color under police care - we might be a Burning Crosses rerun paying it backward, forgetting silence is consent on a dare.

If we are tickled pink by a West Virginia Senator cloning Pomeranian twister projecting his gridlock aiding and abetting onto Schumer and McConnell misters - we might be accessories on merry-go-round for faux Debt Ceiling mixers.

If we believe Life Insurance is not a bet that we won't die and Health Insurance a Medicare inhibitor if you try - we may be a pig in a poke due to America's Health Insurance accountability joke.

If we believe child abuse comes only at the hands of Catholic priests, Weinstein's casting couch or a Roy Moore jury - we may be missing the bigger picture of, Critical Race Theory.

If we had paid African Americans a livable wage to slave for Caucasians - we might be wise to: The Antebellum South's whipping post persuasion couldn't without free human labor ever rise to the occasion.

If we believe a school fight automatically ends in gun violence, when there is no gun immediately available to interrupt parlance - we might be suckling on the shortsighted shooter of an NRA dalliance.

If we assume it was good to pay 5.8 Trillion tax dollars for Bush/Cheney lying us into Afghanistan, but call 3.5 Trillion for providing ignored human necessities, a national Entitlements plan - we might be adrift on an Almost Heaven Republican clan.

Next Page  1  |  2

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
