Take off your glasses

Don't smile

That's what they told me

When I had my passport photo taken

So I look like a drug smuggler

That's what they want

I look tired and pissed

And a little dangerous

If I was security at an airport

And I saw that face

I would take me aside for questioning

Seriously

A person who looks like that

Might be hiding something

Somewhere

It's in my eyes

That I want to take down the government

Even more seriously

Why do you want me to look like that

On my passport?

Why don't you want me to look

Like I'm having a good day

A good life

Like I'm someone who believes

That we're really here to learn how to love?

Why do you want me to look like

I want to take your head off?

Hand me my glasses young man

Hand me my smile

Hand me my dignity

It's not your fault

It's no one's fault

We're just along for the ride

Only where are we going?