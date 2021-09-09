Take off your glasses
Don't smile
That's what they told me
When I had my passport photo taken
So I look like a drug smuggler
That's what they want
I look tired and pissed
And a little dangerous
If I was security at an airport
And I saw that face
I would take me aside for questioning
Seriously
A person who looks like that
Might be hiding something
Somewhere
It's in my eyes
That I want to take down the government
Even more seriously
Why do you want me to look like that
On my passport?
Why don't you want me to look
Like I'm having a good day
A good life
Like I'm someone who believes
That we're really here to learn how to love?
Why do you want me to look like
I want to take your head off?
Hand me my glasses young man
Hand me my smile
Hand me my dignity
It's not your fault
It's no one's fault
We're just along for the ride
Only where are we going?