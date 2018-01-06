Seahorse Free Stock Photo - Public Domain Pictures615 Ã-- 461 - 35k - jpg
A seahorse thought,
A very small wave
Followed by another.
And way down below,
Its counterpart,
The seahorse . . .
And maybe deeper,
Some quiet resolve
To explore vast spaces
Of eternal quietude beneath oceans
That seem to never end. And
yet,
Someday we wind up in the sunlight on a shore
As beautiful as any place
imaginable
With no plastic
Nor any trace of war,
And there, to make peace with the memory
That we made it through
By simply being kind.
(Article changed on January 6, 2018 at 18:20)