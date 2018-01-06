

Seahorse Free Stock Photo - Public Domain Pictures615 Ã-- 461 - 35k - jpg

(Image by publicdomainpictures.net) Permission Details DMCA



A seahorse thought,

A very small wave



Followed by another.

And way down below,



Its counterpart,

The seahorse . . .



And maybe deeper,

Some quiet resolve



To explore vast spaces

Of eternal quietude beneath oceans



That seem to never end. And yet,

Someday we wind up in the sunlight on a shore



As beautiful as any place imaginable

With no plastic



Nor any trace of war,

And there, to make peace with the memory



That we made it through

By simply being kind.

(Article changed on January 6, 2018 at 18:20)