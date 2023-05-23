Over 65 U.S. Congressmen expressed concerns about human rights violations in Pakistan

Over 65 Members of the United States Congress expressed concerns about the current situation in Pakistan and urged State Secretary Anthony Blinken to pressurize the Pakistani government to improve the human rights situation in the country.

This comes amid ongoing political crisis situation in the cash-strapped country, which last week witnessed the "illegal" arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who was deposed as prime minister through a no-confidence move in April last year.

Khan was arrested on May 9 amid deadly protests across the country.

It added, "Over the past several months, we have become increasingly concerned by the blanket bans on demonstrations and deaths of several prominent critics of the government. We ask for your help pressuring the Government of Pakistan to ensure protestors can assert their demands in a peaceful and non-violent way, free from harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary detention. As both Democrats and Republicans who care about the bilateral relationship, we are concerned that violence and increased political tension could spiral into a deteriorating security situation in Pakistan."

"Supporting democracy in Pakistan is in the national interest of the United States. In this critical moment, US diplomatic leadership is necessary to prevent further erosion of democratic protections. We thank you for your work and again urge you to do all you can to address this situation. We look forward to supporting you in this effort," the letter read.

The letter was written after the efforts of the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC).

Trying civilians in military courts a violation of int'l law: Amnesty

In another development, Amnesty International on Friday raised concerns over Pakistan's decision to try May 9 rioters under the Army Act, saying "using military courts to try civilians is a clear violation of international law".

In a tweet, the NGO stated that "there are several provisions under ordinary criminal laws that can be used to prosecute vandalism and destruction of public property". "The right to a fair trial, guaranteed by Pakistan's Constitution, is severely undermined by this move and cannot be justified. It must be struck down immediately," the statement added.

The statement by the human rights NGO comes as the top military brass resolved earlier this week that those involved in attacks on military installations and personnel following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would be brought to justice through trials under the relevant laws of the country, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act.

Military trials in Pakistan are usually held behind closed doors, depriving civilians of some of their basic rights, including contracting a lawyer of their choice.