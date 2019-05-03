 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Orwellian Cloud Hovers Over Russia-gate

(# of views)
Author 2452
Ray McGovern
  (175 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

A.G. William Barr Testifies On Mueller Report
A.G. William Barr Testifies On Mueller Report
(Image by YouTube, Channel: FOX 10 Phoenix)   Details   DMCA
George Orwell would have been in stitches Wednesday watching Attorney General William Barr and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee spar on Russia-gate. The hearing had the hallmarks of the intentionally or naively blind leading the blind with political shamelessness.

From time to time the discussion turned to the absence of a legal "predicate" to investigate President Donald Trump for colluding with Russia. That is, of course, important; and we can expect to hear a lot more about that in coming months.

More important: what remains unacknowledged is the absence of an evidence-based major premise that should have been in place to anchor the rhetoric and accusations about Russia-gate over the past three years. With a lack of evidence sufficient to support a major premise, any syllogism falls of its own weight.

The major premise that Russia hacked into the Democratic National Committee and gave WikiLeaks highly embarrassing emails cannot bear close scrutiny. Yes, former CIA Director John Brennan has told Congress he does not "do evidence." In the same odd vein, Brennan's former FBI counterpart James Comey chose not to "do evidence" when he failed to seize and inspect the DNC computers that a contractor-of-ill-repute working for the DNC claimed were hacked by Russia.

Kamala Harris brilliantly gets Barr to admit he's covering for Trump
Kamala Harris brilliantly gets Barr to admit he's covering for Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Brian Tyler Cohen)   Details   DMCA

Call us old fashioned, but we Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) still "do evidence" and, in the case at hand, forensic investigation. For those who "can handle the truth," the two former NSA technical directors in VIPS can readily explain how the DNC emails were not hacked by Russia or anyone else but rather were copied and leaked by someone with physical access to the DNC computers.

We first reported hard forensic evidence to support that judgment in a July 2017 memorandum for the president. Substantial evidence that has accumulated since then strengthens our confidence in that and in related conclusions. Our conclusions are not based on squishy "assessments," but rather on empirical, forensic investigations evidence based on fundamental principles of science and the scientific method.

Bizarre, Medieval

All "serious" members of the establishment, including Barr, his Senate interrogators, and the "mainstream media" feel required to accept as dogma the evidence-free conventional wisdom that Russia hacked into the DNC. If you question it, you are, ipso facto, a heretic and a "conspiracy theorist," to boot.

Again, shades of Orwell and his famous "two plus two equals five." Orwell's protagonist in "1984," Winston Smith, imagines that the State might proclaim that "two plus two equals five" is fact. Smith wonders whether, if everybody believes it, does that make it true?

Actually, the end goal is not to get you to parrot that two plus two equals five. The end goal is to make it so you'd never even consider that two plus two could equal anything other than five.

During the entire Barr testimony Wednesday, no one departed from the safe, conventional wisdom about Russian hacking. We in VIPS, at least, resist the notion that this makes it true. We shall continue to insist that two and two is four, and point out the flaws in any squishy "Intelligence Community Assessment" that concludes, even "with high confidence," that the required answer is "five."

1984 John Hurt in the 1984 version of the movie '1984'
1984 John Hurt in the 1984 version of the movie '1984'
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Ian O'Keefe)   Details   DMCA

Doubtful Dogma

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

8 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
  New Content

Thanks, Ray. We need someone with two bits of common sense here, far more valuable than "five." I promptly add that AIPAC controls "the show." As anyone knows who isn't in a coma, which, sadly, greatly narrows the field.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:13:29 AM

nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Reply to Daniel Geery: New Content

When hindsight no longer works, I'm almost certain that the Big Five will have to institute intuition in a crash course. No evidence still.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:59:09 PM

Peter Duveen

Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008)
  New Content

If democrats shoot themselves in the head instead of "both feet," the job will be half done.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:44:59 AM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)
Reply to Peter Duveen: New Content

Wait until later on, when they all start shooting each other in the ass.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:58:14 AM

nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Reply to Devil's Advocate: New Content


Voila - tous les trous des culs.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:45:01 PM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)
  New Content

That Senate farce by the Dems was fear on display. They know Barr is investigating how this hoax got started. Payback will be a biotch.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:21:44 AM

Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)
  New Content

As long as we focus on the question of "Did Russia do it or not?" the Washington insiders are happy. What they don't want is for us to consider the content of the leaked emails.

  • The DNC rigged the 2016 primary. Without their heavy-handed intervention, Bernie would have won.
  • Pedophilia is rampant in Washington, and a key player is the brother of Hillary's campaign manager, (John Podesta's brother Tony)
  • The Clinton Foundation has been a slush fund for personal use of Bill and Hillary. Hillary was selling access to decision-making in the Obama administration in exchange for contributions to the CF.
  • DNC promoting the Republican campaign of The Donald because they thought he was the easiest opponent to beat
  • Promises made to Wall St, contradicting Hillary's public positions on the economy
  • Irresponsible threats against China and N Korea
  • Money laundering
  • Subverting the Hatch Act, which should have prevented Federal employees from taking a stand for Hillary

BBC list

Details from GatewayPundit

Wikipedia page

Wikileaks index of the emails

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:55:34 AM

David Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
  New Content

The renowned Russia expert Stephen Cohen has been calling for an investigation into "Intel-gate" for some time.

Why? Because the Russiagate conspiracy theory has destroyed whatever was left of US/Russia relations and trust.

Why is that important? First, because of the dangerously increased risk of a nuclear war with Russia. Second, because engagement with Russia is necessary to solve many of the world's problems, and Russia has been extremely helpful in doing so. Third, this has created a new McCarthyism, that needs to be debunked. If we care about civil liberties then we need to cleanse the system of this smear campaign, and prevent it from happening again.

Intel-gate has done more to "destroy our democracy" than any Russian mischief possibly could. As seems likely, the Obama administration, the FBI, CIA, and NSA interfered with the electoral process before the election, as Ray McGovern points out here.

The Trump campaign was spied upon, infiltrated, and stung, even worse than Nixon's bugging of the democrats at their headquarters in the Watergate Hotel. Then an effort by the "deep state" was made to destroy Trump's presidency before it even began. Obama is on record as saying before the election that "Trump will never be president".

The motive of the deep state was to destroy Trump's stated desire to better relations with Russia, reduce NATO and to end illegal foreign wars.

McGovern has named the likely suspects correctly: Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Obama and the DNC. The "mockingbirds" in the media then committed malpractice, and have become organs of the state. That looks like the real collusion. Nor should we overlook that Sanders was cheated out of the nomination, a a rigged DNC.

See the transcript of Clappers answer to McGovern's question!!

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:59:23 PM

nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Reply to David Pear: New Content


NEVER MORE WELL SAID, BILLY.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:14:23 PM

David Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Reply to nelswight: New Content

Thanks Nelson, when are you coming to St. Pete, FL?

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:19:23 PM

nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Reply to David Pear: New Content


Back from Fort Myers (Pine Island) last week. Now maybe next year, Zephyr Hills

& Tamp/St Pete.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:52:36 PM

David Pear

Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Reply to nelswight: New Content

Give me a call or email. 813-545-4477, or dwpear521@gmail.com

P.S. The traffic in Z-hills is awful, but I know a nice Italian restaurant there.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:07:03 PM

Peter Duveen

Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008)
Reply to David Pear: New Content

Thanks for summing it all up so well, Pears. We have someone of the opposite opinion with a 9-11 flag spattered all over his profile pic. I'm trying to wrap my head around that, but won't try too hard.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 4:34:00 PM

911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008)
  New Content

Maybe there wasn't a direct Quid Pro Quo to get him elected, or that it can't be proven, but make no mistake, trump is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia and Putin.

Russia owns him. Putin owns him.

Russian steel has been pouring into a new port in NJ since March 2017 which has made a Russian oligarch even more filthy rich than what he was.

And Russian asbestos is pouring into this country.

Every bale of that poison literally has trump's picture on it and is literally thanking him for importing it.

God only knows what else he's involved in with Russia that we don't know about.

As US Rules for Asbestos Are Sidestepped, a Russian Manufacturer Emblazons Trump's Face on Their Shipments

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:22:55 PM

