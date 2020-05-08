On American Leadership

American leadership. Leader of the free world. American leadership? Yes, the leader in confirmed cases. The leader in deaths. The leader in mismanagement. The leader in infighting. The leader in lies. More Americans dead than Vietnam. Armed with semi-automatics, Trump supporters invade a state capitol. Social distancing? f*ck it!!! Freedom!, freedom!!, FREEDOM!!!, FREEDOM!!!! Republican propagandists compare COVID to Pearl Harbor. Or 9/11. Those were surprises. No warning. Here we had weeks, even months of warning. They were pinpricks - a few thousand murdered. Here we are over 70,000 dead already. Heading well, well over 100,000 dead. Epidemiologists say that 60% of American deaths could have been prevented with appropriate actions. 60% of 70,000 is over 40,000. 40,000 American dead that Trump is responsible for.

"Open up" "Open up", the hedge fund managers proclaim bravely, while hiding in the Rockies or on a private Caribean island. "Open up", yell the poor, exploited Trump supporters having lost their job and health insurance (if they ever had it). The richest country in the world with tens of millions without health care coverage. The Europeans acquired this a while back, say, 60 or 70 years ago. In your face, you f*cking poor. It's your own f*cking fault. Poverty is a choice. Trump was a millionaire by age 6; why weren't you?

Our leaders lie. Lie continually. What else is new about this administration? Pre-COVID, Trump was already rated by historians and political scientists as the worst president in American history. COVID permanently cemented this triumph. But let's leave aside our liar-in-chief for now. Let's look at some other stars. Pence, unmasked-in-Mayo-clinic, as Indiana governor, denied many basic benefits to poor people there. He is a relentless Trump brownnoser. He stands behind Trump, his face robotic, unmasked, and stone-like ready to rebuff any emotion activated by his boss's inane musings. Pence stated, "I'm a Christian, a Conservative, a Republican in that order". Jesus wept.

Then we have Trump's son-in-law. Jared, daddy-paid-millions-to-get-me-into-Harvard, looks so stupid as he stands in reverence listening to daddy-in-law's lies. Jared works on the Clarence Thomas principle - better to look stupid than to open one's mouth and prove it. He is a total failure on the Middle East, government reform, the opioid crisis, criminal justice reform, liaison to Mexico, liaison to China, infrastructure, and other assorted assignments from daddy-in-law. Log COVID up as another one. Be not concerned, America, Jared has ample capacity to mishandle all of them.

Pompeo, our beloved Secretary of State, asserts that China manufactured COVID. "Enormous" evidence he claims. He displays none. What can be asserted without evidence, can be refuted without evidence. I thus refute him: Pompeo is a liar. However, there is evidential refutation; epidemiologists have stated, based on COVID's genetic structure, that this is not a manmade virus. "Facts be damned" as Pompeo blusters ahead. Blame China. Blame the World Health Organization. Blame the Moonies. No spin deflection is too low.

Then, the leader of this parody parade of liars and fools. Trump. A man whose astonishing depth of ignorance is matched only by the towering heights of his narcissism. He lies casually. He lies unknowingly. He lies sincerely. He lies incessantly. His all-encompassing ignorance precludes lying. A liar has to know the truth; Trump knows little and cares less. My personal favorite is "My father was born in Germany". He told this several times to German leaders. Our liar-in-chief's dad was born in New York City, New York. Does Trump really, deep-down, not know this?

A right to lie leads to a right to die. Of others. Trump's motto "I lie; you die". Well over 70,000 American corpses (as of May 8th). Our liar-in-chief takes credit for closing the door on people coming in from China. "I was the first" he lies. His silly sycophants praise him for this "bold, decisive action". By the day he closed entry, 38 other countries had already closed their borders. But Trump didn't keep people out; 40,000 came in from China after the ban. Only Chinese nationals were banned. The COVID virus at Beijing airport was checking passports only to infect non-Chinese. "We have it under control". "We have lots of PPE". "It's just the flu". "It's their hoax". "The stock market is looking good". "It's one person coming in from China". "The Chinese virus" (COVID doesn't speak English). "It will be gone with warmer weather". "I take no responsibility". "Everyone who wants a test can get one" (as cars are turned away from drive-up test sites). "We have 15 cases, it will soon be down to zero." (Yes, "zero" preceded by 100,00 )Trump is untruth incarnate. Truth is incarcerated, along with Blacks. They lie. We die. Lies and truths have consequences.

The death toll and infection toll mount. No tears, no sympathy from our unmasked macho president with his fake face, fake hair, fake mind, uncontrolled penis. Other countries look on aghast. After three years of Trump incompetence and Trump dictator-brownnosing, foreign democratic leaders expect nothing from Trump. The Europeans use social distancing - it's called the Atlantic ocean. Poor Canada!! Poor Mexico!!

Blacks die in disproportional numbers. Who cares? American racism, which was in decline, now reaches new heights. This is, after all, one of the last countries to abolish slavery in the Americas. After abolition, we had segregation and lynching. Then redlining, police shootings, and now mass incarceration. "Fine people on both sides" our liar-in-chief trumps about the racists and white supremacists in Charlottesville. Let the blacks die. Make America white again. We descend into a maelstrom of mayhem. Madness is on the prowl in America; a pack of cruel wolves ripping the country to moral shreds. Make America White Again. The ancient Greek curse is resurrected: "Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first drive mad"

Note: to any reader offended by filth inherent in this diatribe, I merely point out we are ten feet under in a pit of administration excrement and need to wake up.