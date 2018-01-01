Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 16 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 3 (19 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

O'Rourke's Senate Campaign--Bernie has changed Texas Politics--Small Newspapers Will Have Huge Effect on Senate Race

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/1/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)
- Advertisement -


DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR U. S. SENATE HOLDS TOWN HALL MEETING ODESSA, TEXAS/DECEMBER 28, 2017 - BETO O'ROURKE, U.S. DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSAN FOR THE 16TH DISTRICT AND CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE HELD A TOWN HALL MEETING IN ODESSA AT THE GERTRUED BRUCE HISTORI
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DRB MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Video clip from El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke's Town Hall Meeting in Odessa, West Texas, especially strong on helping the Dreamers and DACA so we don't lose them to other nations!

Introduction from Stephen Fox: After reading a superb article in the Houston Chronicle by Jeremy Wallace, a reporter in the Austin Bureau, about this changing tide in Texas politics, I realized what a bellwether state this could be, not only for Bernie Sanders in 2020, but long before, with Congressman Beto O'Rourke's strong challenge to Senator Ted Cruz.

- Advertisement -

We will explore these matters for as long and for as many words as it takes to do justice to this vast topic of what can only be termed the journalism describing a "sea change," partly because change and solutions are inevitable, but also partly in response to the actions of Donald Trump and how they resonate in a state like Texas or Alabama. I will directly excerpt some of these articles so the reader can get a much clearer picture, although I must intersperse my own observations and my own "gonzo" journalism here and there...

From Jeremy Wallace's article:

"To some, Bernie Sanders is the answer. To others, he could be the problem. As Texas Democrats prepare for 2018, Democratic hopefuls for all offices face a balancing act. Embracing Sanders supporters can tap a much-needed energy that 18 months ago turned a little-known self-proclaimed Democratic socialist from Vermont into a legitimate contender for the White House. But embrace the Sanders movement too much, and a candidate can quickly get labeled a socialist by Republican rivals in a general election - an albatross in parts of a red state like Texas.

While Sanders conceded the Democratic nomination for president in the summer of 2016, the followers he cultivated haven't gone home and have vowed to remain engaged in politics and reshape the Democratic Party and its platforms. "This wasn't a one-shot deal," said Chris Kutalik-Couthren, a Sanders supporter who is now a statewide coordinator for Our Revolution Texas, a coalition of former Sanders supporters. "Many of us wanted to keep going." They have since created nearly 500 chapters throughout the nation with a proclamation: Campaigns end. Revolutions endure. Could Texas turn blue in 2018? Stranger things have happened Filing is over, now hard part begins - raising money and wooing."

- Advertisement -

Bernie's organized efforts have pushed candidates and energized voters in city council races in San Antonio and in school board races in Houston.

One of Sanders' most prominent supporters is Jim Hightower, former Texas agriculture commissioner, and he believes that the Bernie Sanders movement manifests the kind of economic populism that was the way Texas Democrats resonated with working men and women. Access to health care, free (or affordable) college education and a strong contempt for all forms of corporate greed are part and parcel of Sanders' ascendancy, which could be politically profitable for Democrats in Texas to retake that state, by reaching out to workers and farmers. In short: "We can turn people out."

Hightower believes Beto is becoming appreciated by Bernie Sanders' Our Revolution folks. Perhaps as a symbol and manifestation of Bernie's being the 2020 Democratic frontrunner already is the fact that Senator Cruz has already had 3 debates in 2017 on CNN, making bravado-like statements like how he appreciates that Bernie is honest about being a socialist, clearly playing to the folks back in Texas and all over the South for whom "socialist" is a label that used to be a razor across the throat of any political opponent.

(Smart move, Ted: after all, you went to Princeton, and graduated from Harvard Law School, Magna Cum Laude, and perhaps there in those elegant ivory towers in the Ivy League, you learned to jam and jimmy an opponent by apparently heaping solipsistic praise upon him, but doing this with a just a single word like "socialist." However, even in Texas, with his sterling examples, his leading by example with such admirable remarkable consistency, Bernie has made "socialist" and "independent" not such bad words, after all...)

"It's really not a word that scares people anymore," Hightower said, with voters looking for candidates with credible populist campaigning. Hightower's "getting people out" was successful in a city council race in a conservative district in San Antonio with John Courage winning, and in Houston recently, Our Revolution's candidate Elizabeth Santos won the runoff for the School Board. However, Dallas saw different results in the school board race, because Republican operatives painted Lori Kirkpatrick as a liberal and sent out mailers scaring voters with the prospect of her bringing "Bernie Sanders-style liberalism to Dallas Schools."

There is no doubt that Sanders campaign efforts have influenced Texas Democratic politics, stated Lillie Schechter, Harris County (Houston) Democratic Party Chairman. "It has brought a lot of young people into the party, and it's also opened a dialogue on a lot of issues. We're building a movement, a grassroots movement. The momentum is just growing as we get closer to the 2018 cycle."

>>>>

- Advertisement -

After putting to rest Roy Moore in Alabama, Texas is the political race that interests me the most as both a political and intellectual challenge, like a chess game from afar, is El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke's challenge of Cruz.

I have had to learn to see past the fact that Beto was an obligatory and enthusiastic Clinton super-delegate, but so were many prominent Senators and former Senators, like one of my own favorites, former New Mexico Senator Jeff Bingaman. Anyway, Beto's campaign points these days sound more like what Bernie has been saying for 40 years, like affordable higher education and health care for all, with strong opposition to foreign trade deals that end up that harm the American work force. He has declined taking PAC money and makes loud noises against accepting money from big donors, much the same as Bernie both in speeches and in practice with his $27 donation requests.

>>>>

Also in the Houston Post, Kevin Diaz's article on December 29, 2017 (Diaz is the Houston Chronicle's Washington Correspondent)

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

News 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 261 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2073 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

OpEdNews readers know from reading some of my articles over the past ten years, especially those during the 2016 primaries when I was trying to get Bernie's supporters to write an occasional letter to the editor, that I have a very strong faith in the power of the Editorial Pages in American Politics, not just what the corporate editors and the small town editors have to say when they sit down to endorse a candidate, but what the people have to say in their short letters to the editor and their twice yearly opinion/editorials.

One point is clear: everyone in small to medium sized electorates pays a lot of attention to such letters to the editor, and particularly the folks who publish them, who are usually the very same editors who write the endorsement.

Why more politicians don't use this venue to influence public opinion, I don't know. It seems quite obvious to me: whoever wins the Battle of the Editorial Pages, usually wins that particular election!

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 8:09:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 