Nuclear power: unknown hazards and unknown help



Some recognize the dangers of nuclear power

(Image by Enrique/Pixabay) Details DMCA



In their drive to stop climate chaos, many people--even scientists--promote nuclear power as a safe alternative to fossil fuels. However, if the extreme hazards of this technology were known by the public they wouldn't be so eager to embrace it. Even scientists are unaware of the worst consequences of nuclear energy.

On the positive side, some surprising unknowns are helping us, but first let's examine some of the hazards.

Most significant is the unsolved waste disposal problem. As of 2021, there were about 370,000 tons of high-level radioactive waste worldwide needing disposal, containing over 100 radioactive elements that cause various cancers and have varying half-lives. For example, Iodine-129, a thyroid carcinogen, has a half-life of 16 million years.

Further complicating the picture for both nuclear plants and waste storage are the constant risks of accidents, natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis, and nuclear warfare. We should have learned from the consequences of Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima Daiichi, among other calamities--but the nuclear industry is powerful, a lot of money is involved, and the public has been kept in the dark about the continuing effects of the radiation created by these events.

Unfortunately, radiation doesn't stay where it's released. If the release is on land, wind currents take it wherever the wind blows; if on the coasts, ocean currents carry it around the world. In the 1950s, harmful levels of radioactive caesium from bomb tests in Nevada were found in Minnesota wheat, about 1,500 miles away. And in 2013, there were reports of elevated radiation levels, mass die-offs of sea stars, and marine animals suffering from hair loss and open sores on the U.S. west coast, after radiation from Fukushima had crossed the Pacific. Official sources insisted that the low radiation levels reaching our shores were "nothing to worry about," but according to Beyond Nuclear, there is no safe dose of ionizing radiation.

Other drawbacks

Even without accidents, all nuclear power plants release radioactive water and gases as part of their routine operation, and filtering technologies don't exist for some of the major by-products, such as radioactive hydrogen (tritium), which can produce cancer, developmental abnormalities, and genetic effects. Government regulations allow these radioactive pollutants to be released into both water and air.

Sea-level rise is another serious issue. Scientists estimate a minimum rise by 2100 of two feet, which would threaten many coastal reactors worldwide. In the U.S., nine reactors are within two miles of the ocean. Four of these are vulnerable to storm surges and sea-level rise and are close to large cities within evacuation range, including Washington DC and New York City.

Health impacts? Well. Besides those mentioned, radiation bioaccumulates in the body and can be passed on to fetuses, so the "gift" keeps on giving. And since it often takes decades for cancers to develop, their source may be unidentified. We do know, though, that cancers are increasing. The number of people worldwide diagnosed with cancer rose from 18.7 million people in 2010 to 23.6 million in 2019. Thyroid cancers in particular have risen rapidly in recent decades, for no apparent reason.

What scientists don't know

Beyond these facts that nuclear experts (not necessarily the public!) know, others are known only by esotericists. The late British author and esotericist Benjamin Creme recorded the following information from a Master of Wisdom--one of the custodians of Earth's evolutionary plan--in his book, The Gathering of the Forces of Light: UFOs and their Spiritual Mission.

"Toxicity, pollution of all kinds and in all fields, is now the greatest danger to all men, animals and the Earth itself. All are poisoned and sick in their own way."

"Unknown to men but evident to us, the greatest harm sustained by men and planet in this sorry tale is caused by nuclear radiation. " Led astray by greed and the false hope of vast profits, they have concentrated their experiments in 'taming' the most dangerous source of energy ever discovered by man.

"Earth scientists are confident that they have, indeed, tamed the monster, and can keep it under control. They do not realize that their instruments are crude indeed, that they measure only the lower aspects of nuclear radiation, that stretching above these dense-physical levels are levels finer and more dangerous to the health and well-being of all."

The levels the Master speaks of are the etheric planes. Western science currently recognizes only three aspects of matter: solids, liquids, and gases. Above those, however, are four additional physical planes of etheric matter, finer than gas and invisible to most people. Creme explains that nuclear radiation is even more dangerous at the etheric level, since it destroys the immune system, making individuals susceptible to all manner of diseases.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).