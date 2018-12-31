 
 
Now is the Time to Spread the Truth About Banker Control of our Economy and Government

By       Message Seth Rutledge       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Now is the time to strike at the true enemy, the .000001%, the international bankers who dominate us by controlling our currency and economy.


The Yellow Vests have picked the perfect target to protest January 1st 2019: the Federal Reserve.

Here is the scam that people are starting to wake up to, spread this info:


1. Private banks are the ones that get to create our money. They make about 7 trillion dollars of new money (estimate from Ellen Brown author of Web of Debt and The Public Banking Institute.) The banks only have 10% or less of this money in reserve deposits, as the loans are repaid, with interest, they are earning money for almost nothing. We are getting robbed 7 trillion a year by the banks.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Seth Rutledge is a writer and activist from Syracuse, NY. Follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/SethLRutledge

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Seth Rutledge

If you can come to the protest at the NY FED on January 1st, that would be great.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 11:18:13 AM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

If Donald Trump truly wants to fix the economy, he must shut down the Federal Reserve 'and start issuing debt-free money'. If he just tries to patch up our current system he will fail because it has been fundamentally flawed from the very beginning. #CenturyOfEnslavement #FederalReservePower #SignThePetition

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 3:12:11 PM

Author 0
