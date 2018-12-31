Now is the Time to Spread the Truth About Banker Control of our Economy and Government

- Advertisement -

Now is the time to strike at the true enemy, the .000001%, the international bankers who dominate us by controlling our currency and economy.





The Yellow Vests have picked the perfect target to protest January 1st 2019: the Federal Reserve.

Here is the scam that people are starting to wake up to, spread this info:





1. Private banks are the ones that get to create our money. They make about 7 trillion dollars of new money (estimate from Ellen Brown author of Web of Debt and The Public Banking Institute.) The banks only have 10% or less of this money in reserve deposits, as the loans are repaid, with interest, they are earning money for almost nothing. We are getting robbed 7 trillion a year by the banks.





