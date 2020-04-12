Now That Charlottesville Can Remove Monuments, Should It?



By David Swanson

News reports proclaim that the Governor of Virginia has signed into law a bill allowing localities in Virginia to remove Confederate statues. In reality, this new law allows Virginia cities and counties to remove, alter, or relocate any war monuments something Virginia law had forbidden for 15 wars, including the U.S. Civil War.

The law up until now fairly clearly did not apply to several war monuments in the City of Charlottesville and at the University of Virginia in Albemarle County, which encircles Charlottesville. It arguably did not apply to any of them. But the new law erases any doubts. Charlottesville and UVA can now act without any legal concern, should they choose to.

The State of Virginia is itself acting, having finally decided to replace its statue of Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol. (If Lee cannot be replaced with a monument to a movement or an ideal, and must be replaced with a monument to an individual, I nominate Barbara Johns.) If Charlottesville doesn't act now, it will not only lack the excuse that the state is forbidding it. It will be failing to do what the state is itself doing.

So what should Charlottesville and UVA and Albemarle do? In my own humble opinion, this: