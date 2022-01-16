 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/16/22

Novel way to get ivermectin used globally

By   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1900
Message Joel Hirschhorn
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

Moving beyond words is a new vote of confidence in using ivermectin to fight COVID with an innovative injectable product.

There is good reason to have hope for a new way to deliver IVM to millions of people to fight COVID variants. It offers a very sound alternative to vaccines.

With all of the considerable controversy about using IVM for treating and preventing COVID, something has slipped the attention of its supporters and critics. A relatively small French company has spent the past year or more developing an injectable product of IVM for prophylactic use and have it last in the body for months.

It has successfully completed a safety study for relatively high doses of IVM over long periods. The company tested IVM taken daily in oral form to simulate the continuous release of the active substance by a long-acting injectable. It found the results fully supportive of their injectable approach.

If the company is able to get the commercial product into the market and, if needed, get regulatory approval, their product could compete against COVID vaccines and avoid the need for the new Pfizer and Merck antiviral-treatment drugs.

This product would circumvent the many problems people face in getting IVM pills, in terms of its scarcity and cost. But the new product would probably require a prescription and a doctor, nurse or pharmacist to administer it. And so, it might be relatively expensive, though likely cheaper than vaccines and new Big Pharma drugs.

One can imagine that this innovative product could be just like annual flu vaccines in how it is administered to large numbers of people in a multitude of places, including medical offices, drug stores and supermarket pharmacies. And it would be wonderful if medical insurance covered it like it does for flu shots.

Here is some more information about this venture: The company is MedinCell. It has received financial support from the French government. It was started some years ago with the help of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, before the work on IVM.

Safety addressed

At its website it is possible to download a March 2021 lengthy and detailed assessment and review of IVM focusing on its history of intense global use and safety. The title is Medical Safety of Ivermectin. Here are the conclusions:

"Hundreds of millions of human subjects have been treated with ivermectin for curative or prophylactic purposes worldwide over the last 3 decades. The reference list of this report demonstrates that a large body of data is available, which allows for a detailed analysis of ivermectin medical safety. Undoubtedly, uncertainties remain regarding ivermectin pharmacological effects and mechanisms of action, but when removed, this is not anticipated to alter the main conclusions of this report in any significant way as they rely on an extensive and consistent body of medical publications. Taking into account all the above, the author of the present analysis of the available medical data concludes that the safety profile of ivermectin has so far been excellent in the majority of treated human patients so that ivermectin human toxicity cannot be claimed to be a serious cause for concern."

About product design

The company is based on the use of what they call BEPO® technology in the form of a pre-filled syringe, ready-to-use, with 24-month stability at room temperature. It creates the formation of a small subcutaneous deposit, fully bioresorbable, at the time of injection. This material acts as a mini-pump that releases IVM regularly until it disappears or absorbs completely.

The core mechanism is the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, such as IVM. The company claims a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for as long as several months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, of the fully bioresorbable medicine.

Optimism by the company

Here is an optimistic statement about the prophylactic strategy for using IVM in the pandemic:

"Our hypotheses are being confirmed, says Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell: the pandemic continues, and vaccination may not be enough to stop it. The body of clinical data and scientific knowledge supporting the efficacy of ivermectin at a therapeutic dose against Covid-19, in particular as a prophylaxis, continues to grow. In this context, our treatment, based on a widely known molecule, which could be stored at room temperature and which aims to offer protection for several months after a simple injection against Covid-19 and its variants, could become a key tool of the anti-Covid arsenal. Our goal is still to have a product ready in 2022."

In addition to wide preventive use by the population, the product could also be administered to people identified as Covid-19 contact cases to protect them. Here is another potential benefit: Assume that some people may continue to get ill with late-stage COVID infection, even with a regular dose of IVM, and come down with lung and breathing problems. But research and clinical evidence shows that the anti-inflammatory property of IVM can treat such lung issues and prevent death. Having IVM in the body for months could either prevent or greatly mitigate such late-stage problems, the major cause of hospital COVID deaths now.

Conclusions

For those of us who have embraced the use of IVM as a prevention strategy this novel product could be of tremendous global importance, especially as new COVID variants inevitably become a problem.

Moreover, there is increasing recognition that repeated COVID vaccine booster shots are not justified because they can weaken immune systems and, inevitably, lose their effectiveness within short periods. It is good news that the limits of boosters are being recognized by some people and organizations. For example: Boosters "can be done once, or maybe twice, but it's not something that we can think should be repeated constantly," Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, said recently. "We need to think about how we can transition from the current pandemic setting to a more endemic setting."

And the World Health Organization just said: "a vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."

Along this same line of thinking was this observation in a recent detailed analysis: "A plausible conclusion is that aggressive vaccination campaigns accelerate the pace at which an individual's immune system reaches an 'aged' status due to exuberant generation of memory B cells in response to the artificial stimuli induced by repeated vaccination... An even more worrisome possibility is that these vaccines, both the mRNA vaccines and the DNA vector vaccines, may be a pathway to crippling disease sometime in the future."

The injectable IVM product should be seen as a potential alternative to vaccine shots not only because they are increasingly ineffective, but also because of their increasingly documented adverse health impacts and deaths. If COVID is to be seen as endemic, like the flu, then this new product merits serious support.

The question to be followed is if and how Big Pharma takes actions to stymie the French company's efforts to fully commercialize their IVM injectable product in many countries.

Why This Appearance Why does this article have no ads and a nice presentation? The author has chosen to have it shown like this. More info can be found by clicking here.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Hirschhorn Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Joel S. Hirschhorn is the author of Pandemic Blunder: Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment, Delusional Democracy - Fixing the Republic Without Overthrowing the Government and several other books, as well as hundreds of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Americans Unready to Revolt, Despite Revolting Conditions

9/11 Truth Manifesto

Entering a Hospital and On Medicare? The One Question You Must Always Ask

Tea Party Terrorists

The Most Powerful People in America

Fight Economic Oppression, Target the Top One Percent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Joel Hirschhorn

Become a Fan
Author 1900
(Member since Jun 16, 2006), 19 fans, 255 articles, 57 quicklinks, 775 comments, 67 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Do you think this innovative technology sounds like a good alternative to COVID vaccines with all of their effectiveness and safety issues?

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 16, 2022 at 9:45:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 9 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2796 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Almost anything, including nothing, is a better alternative than these experimental injections accompanied by a sinister juggernaut to stick everyone whether needed or not. The push to jab kids and pregnant women would horrify people if TV had not sucked out their brains and made them less than human.

I would rather get this cold so I get good immunity. I will take IVM if an infection acts like it might get bad. I am healthy, and most colds pass in less than three days without meds. From what I understand, this one is about the same as most.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 16, 2022 at 11:14:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 