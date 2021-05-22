Notes of a burned-out time traveler

My phone has a time-traveling app

I think some other people must have the app

(I can't be the only one

But that is neither here nor there)

Anyway yesterday I used it





I went back to that place

That place in the future

With the big hand in the woods

The place where the children

Were trying to get the pigeon to fly





The place with the giant rusty spiral-things

That hang from the sky and the brain museum

To see if the future would let me think this time

(On my last trip to the future

It all felt like a giant brain freeze)





But I couldn't get my brain to work

But I didn't give up

I took a piece of paper out of my pocket

Where I had jotted instructions to myself

Just in case my brain shut down





It said 1 - walk

I walked I looked at the piece of paper again

It said 2 - Look around What do you see?

I looked around and I saw a man

Or maybe it was a horse





I couldn't tell I was confused

3 - If you see something take a picture

I took a picture of the horse-man

4 - locate the spiral arrow icon on your screen

5 - Touch the spiral icon I did





I was returned to my time

I couldn't wait to see the photo I took in the future

Now my brain was working normally

I stared at the horseman

I posted the photo on Facebook





With the caption: Horseman of the future

After that I scanned all my messages

And recent posts of my friends

Then I went down and worked in the garden

I was happy to see the asparagus