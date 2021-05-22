Notes of a burned-out time traveler

My phone has a time-traveling app
I think some other people must have the app
(I can't be the only one
But that is neither here nor there)
Anyway yesterday I used it
I went back to that place
That place in the future
With the big hand in the woods
The place where the children
Were trying to get the pigeon to fly
The place with the giant rusty spiral-things
That hang from the sky and the brain museum
To see if the future would let me think this time
(On my last trip to the future
It all felt like a giant brain freeze)
But I couldn't get my brain to work
But I didn't give up
I took a piece of paper out of my pocket
Where I had jotted instructions to myself
Just in case my brain shut down
It said 1 - walk
I walked I looked at the piece of paper again
It said 2 - Look around What do you see?
I looked around and I saw a man
Or maybe it was a horse
I couldn't tell I was confused
3 - If you see something take a picture
I took a picture of the horse-man
4 - locate the spiral arrow icon on your screen
5 - Touch the spiral icon I did
I was returned to my time
I couldn't wait to see the photo I took in the future
Now my brain was working normally
I stared at the horseman
I posted the photo on Facebook
With the caption: Horseman of the future
After that I scanned all my messages
And recent posts of my friends
Then I went down and worked in the garden
I was happy to see the asparagus