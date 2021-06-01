Notes from a burned-out time-traveler V (the last) -- the Keog and the children

I have been receiving fewer serious questions

About my journeys to the future

So this will be my last sharing What about

The giant things on the horizon? What are they?

I have been avoiding this question





Because my answer only makes sense

As a footnote to Quat's description of the children

The giant things are like permanent mirages

The horse people have never reached them

They keep receding to a further horizon





They do change Sometimes they move a little

Some part of them will shift or rotate

Almost imperceptibly like an hour-hand

Only 6 out of ten horse people see them at all

Quat said that they are shadows





Of the preEvent dreamtime Talking about them

Made me uneasy Quat said they have a name

For these giant mirages -- the Reog

I asked if I could meet with the children again

He said he didn't think I should





Because meeting them would make me want to stay

They live mostly in dreams He said

Once you meet them they will pull you into their dreaming

I asked why he thought this and he said

They are beautiful like flowers





So it is hard to part from them

The longer you are with them

The more they reveal their nature I asked him

To tell me more He said: They have a fragrance

That makes you dream awake





I realized that what he was saying was

Being around them was like a powerful drug

He says that educating them

Is like waking them up

To each other





Why don't the children have this effect on you?

Quat said They do on our young ones

We keep our young ones away from them

As we age our own dreaming becomes much stronger

Our dream is the dream of the forest and the mountain





And the rivers and the ground we run on

Our dreaming is more powerful than the children

But we do not want to wake them up too fast

Their dreaming is important

They dream the Keog





We are worried about what would happen

If they stop dreaming all at once He said

We don't know how much of the world

Depends on their dreaming So we educate them very slowly

We teach them games





And how to feed and clothe themselves

And even how to run

And make beautiful things

And how to take care of each other

They keep the memories of their race





Memories of a lost time That's what he said

Now I will share one last thing: This happened the last time

I met Quat He looked at me for a long time

Then he asked me: Do you know why you came?

I said no





He said because the Children sent for you

I said But you warned me to stay away from them

That's right You must not meet them again

You are like our young Your dreaming is weak

He said I can help you with that





I said Why? He said: because we are friends

I told him about the horses of our time

He was very interested in them

I said They are a lot like you

I said They are just like you

