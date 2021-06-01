Notes from a burned-out time-traveler V (the last) -- the Keog and the children

I have been receiving fewer serious questions
About my journeys to the future
So this will be my last sharing What about
The giant things on the horizon? What are they?
I have been avoiding this question
Because my answer only makes sense
As a footnote to Quat's description of the children
The giant things are like permanent mirages
The horse people have never reached them
They keep receding to a further horizon
They do change Sometimes they move a little
Some part of them will shift or rotate
Almost imperceptibly like an hour-hand
Only 6 out of ten horse people see them at all
Quat said that they are shadows
Of the preEvent dreamtime Talking about them
Made me uneasy Quat said they have a name
For these giant mirages -- the Reog
I asked if I could meet with the children again
He said he didn't think I should
Because meeting them would make me want to stay
They live mostly in dreams He said
Once you meet them they will pull you into their dreaming
I asked why he thought this and he said
They are beautiful like flowers
So it is hard to part from them
The longer you are with them
The more they reveal their nature I asked him
To tell me more He said: They have a fragrance
That makes you dream awake
I realized that what he was saying was
Being around them was like a powerful drug
He says that educating them
Is like waking them up
To each other
Why don't the children have this effect on you?
Quat said They do on our young ones
We keep our young ones away from them
As we age our own dreaming becomes much stronger
Our dream is the dream of the forest and the mountain
And the rivers and the ground we run on
Our dreaming is more powerful than the children
But we do not want to wake them up too fast
Their dreaming is important
They dream the Keog
We are worried about what would happen
If they stop dreaming all at once He said
We don't know how much of the world
Depends on their dreaming So we educate them very slowly
We teach them games
And how to feed and clothe themselves
And even how to run
And make beautiful things
And how to take care of each other
They keep the memories of their race
Memories of a lost time That's what he said
Now I will share one last thing: This happened the last time
I met Quat He looked at me for a long time
Then he asked me: Do you know why you came?
I said no
He said because the Children sent for you
I said But you warned me to stay away from them
That's right You must not meet them again
You are like our young Your dreaming is weak
He said I can help you with that
I said Why? He said: because we are friends
I told him about the horses of our time
He was very interested in them
I said They are a lot like you
I said They are just like you