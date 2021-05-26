Notes from a burned-out time-traveler: Quat

Time travel was growing on me
I wrote out new instructions for my brain
Because it is useless in the future
I wanted to try to meet up with the horse-man
I touched the spiral icon
There I was in the same weird place
I was outside the brain museum
I took out my handwritten instructions:
1 - Do not go in the brain museum
2 - Walk away from the brain museum
3 - Walk and look for the horseman
I walked and walked
I came to a low hill and walked up it
At the top I looked around
But there was nothing to see
Except for giant things on the horizon
The hill shook I fell down When I stood up
I looked at my instructions I was still on 3
I started to keep walking and then
I saw the horseman galloping up the hill
He stopped within a few feet of me
We looked at each other
He had very large eyes
He looked old I could
See the shape of his skull
His ears were horse ears
They were always turning
He had arms and horse legs
He said Quat! I said What?
He pointed to himself and said Quat!
I looked at my instructions
4 - Take lots of pictures
I took one of Quat
I took one of me and Quat
Then he took my instructions from me
He looked at the paper and frowned
He said The new 4 is -- Climb on my back
I did as he said as if it was 4
We galloped back to the brain museum
I climbed down from Quat's back
Quat said to go inside the brain museum
I said 2 said not to go in the brain museum
Quat said I can't change 2
But he said You should go in there
Then he galloped away
My phone started beeping Now I am back
And my brain is working again
I posted the photo of me and Quat
On Facebook I decided that next time
I will go into the brain museum
But only if Quat says it will be safe
I trust Quat I don't know why
I think it is because he is a horse
And because I can see the shape of his skull
He must be very old and wise
In subsequent trips to the future
I learned that Quat is well educated
He speaks a form of antiquated English (American)
And 7 dialects of a futuristic tongue
That is spoken in the Broken Glass colony
The Brain Museum is not what it sounds like
It is a school for the old
Who do not look old
But resemble our children That is because
The Event slowed the aging process way down
Quat is a teacher at the Brain Museum
Many things changed after The Event
When I saw the children throwing the pigeon up
To try to get it to fly They were gambling
But these old children are very smart
When they turn 100 they marry
Each couple adopts a guardian
The guardian can be a horse-man
Of a snake-dog or a pig
They need a guardian
Because humans of the future
Have no instincts When they asked about my time
And I started to tell a few stories
They stopped me and changed the subject
Not because they didn't believe me
But because they were bored
Their attention span is very short
Anyways I always enjoy my visits to the future
And Quat and I have become friends
If I could bring him back to my time I would
It says there is an upgrade coming
(Article changed on May 26, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT)