 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/26/21

Notes from a burned-out time-traveler: Quat

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Time travel was growing on me
I wrote out new instructions for my brain
Because it is useless in the future
I wanted to try to meet up with the horse-man
I touched the spiral icon


There I was in the same weird place
I was outside the brain museum
I took out my handwritten instructions:
1 - Do not go in the brain museum
2 - Walk away from the brain museum


3 - Walk and look for the horseman
I walked and walked
I came to a low hill and walked up it
At the top I looked around
But there was nothing to see


Except for giant things on the horizon
The hill shook I fell down When I stood up
I looked at my instructions I was still on 3
I started to keep walking and then
I saw the horseman galloping up the hill


He stopped within a few feet of me
We looked at each other
He had very large eyes
He looked old I could
See the shape of his skull


His ears were horse ears
They were always turning
He had arms and horse legs
He said Quat! I said What?
He pointed to himself and said Quat!


I looked at my instructions
4 - Take lots of pictures
I took one of Quat
I took one of me and Quat
Then he took my instructions from me


He looked at the paper and frowned
He said The new 4 is -- Climb on my back
I did as he said as if it was 4
We galloped back to the brain museum
I climbed down from Quat's back


Quat said to go inside the brain museum
I said 2 said not to go in the brain museum
Quat said I can't change 2
But he said You should go in there
Then he galloped away


My phone started beeping Now I am back
And my brain is working again
I posted the photo of me and Quat
On Facebook I decided that next time
I will go into the brain museum


But only if Quat says it will be safe
I trust Quat I don't know why
I think it is because he is a horse
And because I can see the shape of his skull
He must be very old and wise


In subsequent trips to the future
I learned that Quat is well educated
He speaks a form of antiquated English (American)
And 7 dialects of a futuristic tongue
That is spoken in the Broken Glass colony


The Brain Museum is not what it sounds like
It is a school for the old
Who do not look old
But resemble our children That is because
The Event slowed the aging process way down


Quat is a teacher at the Brain Museum
Many things changed after The Event
When I saw the children throwing the pigeon up
To try to get it to fly They were gambling
But these old children are very smart


When they turn 100 they marry
Each couple adopts a guardian
The guardian can be a horse-man
Of a snake-dog or a pig
They need a guardian


Because humans of the future
Have no instincts When they asked about my time
And I started to tell a few stories
They stopped me and changed the subject
Not because they didn't believe me


But because they were bored
Their attention span is very short
Anyways I always enjoy my visits to the future
And Quat and I have become friends
If I could bring him back to my time I would


It says there is an upgrade coming

(Article changed on May 26, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

Your conscience

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 