Notes from a burned-out time-traveler: Quat

Time travel was growing on me

I wrote out new instructions for my brain

Because it is useless in the future

I wanted to try to meet up with the horse-man

I touched the spiral icon





There I was in the same weird place

I was outside the brain museum

I took out my handwritten instructions:

1 - Do not go in the brain museum

2 - Walk away from the brain museum





3 - Walk and look for the horseman

I walked and walked

I came to a low hill and walked up it

At the top I looked around

But there was nothing to see





Except for giant things on the horizon

The hill shook I fell down When I stood up

I looked at my instructions I was still on 3

I started to keep walking and then

I saw the horseman galloping up the hill





He stopped within a few feet of me

We looked at each other

He had very large eyes

He looked old I could

See the shape of his skull





His ears were horse ears

They were always turning

He had arms and horse legs

He said Quat! I said What?

He pointed to himself and said Quat!





I looked at my instructions

4 - Take lots of pictures

I took one of Quat

I took one of me and Quat

Then he took my instructions from me





He looked at the paper and frowned

He said The new 4 is -- Climb on my back

I did as he said as if it was 4

We galloped back to the brain museum

I climbed down from Quat's back





Quat said to go inside the brain museum

I said 2 said not to go in the brain museum

Quat said I can't change 2

But he said You should go in there

Then he galloped away





My phone started beeping Now I am back

And my brain is working again

I posted the photo of me and Quat

On Facebook I decided that next time

I will go into the brain museum





But only if Quat says it will be safe

I trust Quat I don't know why

I think it is because he is a horse

And because I can see the shape of his skull

He must be very old and wise





In subsequent trips to the future

I learned that Quat is well educated

He speaks a form of antiquated English (American)

And 7 dialects of a futuristic tongue

That is spoken in the Broken Glass colony





The Brain Museum is not what it sounds like

It is a school for the old

Who do not look old

But resemble our children That is because

The Event slowed the aging process way down





Quat is a teacher at the Brain Museum

Many things changed after The Event

When I saw the children throwing the pigeon up

To try to get it to fly They were gambling

But these old children are very smart





When they turn 100 they marry

Each couple adopts a guardian

The guardian can be a horse-man

Of a snake-dog or a pig

They need a guardian





Because humans of the future

Have no instincts When they asked about my time

And I started to tell a few stories

They stopped me and changed the subject

Not because they didn't believe me





But because they were bored

Their attention span is very short

Anyways I always enjoy my visits to the future

And Quat and I have become friends

If I could bring him back to my time I would





It says there is an upgrade coming

