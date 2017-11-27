Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

New York Times and Reaction to It Help Us See Where Nazis Come From

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 9
Become a Fan
  (135 fans)
- Advertisement -

"Imagine being so bad at drumming that you become a Nazi," someone tweeted in response to the recent and scandalous New York Times' article about an Ohio Nazi. "Or at painting," I replied.

That part of the explanation of where Nazis come from is not new.

What's newest about the article is the reaction to it: a flood of outrage filling my social media and email, including demands that Nazis not be "humanized" or "normalized," and insistence that they be simply condemned, ignored, cursed at, or violently attacked.

There's a new level here of willful ignorance, of required demonizing, of advocacy for cartoonish views of the world. Across our culture from left to right, people have been taught that those who do horrible things were born and will die horrible monsters. For some, these horrible monsters include Iraqis or North Koreans or Muslims. For others they include child molesters or sexual harassers or racists. For some they include Jews, Blacks, or liberals. With everyone a self-identified public relations expert, many insist, if not on holding such childishly stupid views themselves, on trying to ensure that others hold them.

- Advertisement -

By default, human beings identified by any other word as being in any way different from oneself are considered to be in need of "humanizing." This process is one that people believe should be performed selectively as desired. Victims of discrimination or maybe even of bombing should be humanized. Hateful fascists should not be. The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League says the New York Times has "humanized the inhumane."

Here's a tweet from @bessbell: "Get ready to read a f*cking sentence. It's a sentence about a Nazi. Are you ready? Lay the f*ck down. Here goes. Quick reminder: It's about a f*cking Nazi. A Nazi. Nazi. It's a sentence about a Nazi. 'In person, his Midwestern manners would please anyone's mother.'"

Let's try that sentence with one word changed: "Get ready to read a f*cking sentence. It's a sentence about a Jew. Are you ready? Lay the f*ck down. Here goes. Quick reminder: It's about a f*cking Jew. A Jew. Jew. It's a sentence about a Jew. 'In person, his Midwestern manners would please anyone's mother.'"

- Advertisement -

The comparison, I wish it were unnecessary to say, is not between a Nazi and a Jew, between support for genocide and just belonging to some group of people. The comparison is between insisting that someone's pleasing Midwestern manners go unmentioned and insisting that someone's pleasing Midwestern manners go unmentioned. Unmentioned, unthought, and unbelieved in. Thou shalt not believe that a Nazi can have nice manners -- or at least thou shalt not believe that other people can learn about the Nazi's nice manners without becoming Nazis.

Bill Maher was not being the bigot he sometimes has been when he was fired for saying that flying an airplane into a building is not cowardly. That was not a comment on the evil of the act, only on the question of cowardice. But the simple fact that suicide or "sacrificing one's life" for a cause is often treated as the opposite of cowardice was inadmissible information. Not to be thought.

Many in high dudgeon over the New York Times reporting that a Nazi has a name and likes particular television shows and so forth insist that of course they already knew that such things could be reported, they just didn't want them to be. But how much have they thought about the fact that these Nazis hold their Nazi beliefs simultaneously with a typical package of U.S. pop-cultural tastes and preferences and a U.S. military childhood, that their taste in racist books runs to the respectable U.S. mainstream, or that they make excuses for and distort the history of Hitler in order to make him a hero exactly as others do for their chosen heroes. How many have considered exactly how close a lot of these Nazis have been to not becoming Nazis, or to ceasing to be Nazis? Isn't that why it matters so much that someone like Donald Trump encourages them, because the result is more Nazis, not just emboldened Nazis? Don't we want to know how they think and what they want, including whether they want to deny genocide or whether they want to commit it?

That many U.S. Nazis offer very similar arguments for their beliefs ought to be of great interest to anyone who wants to reduce and eliminate Nazism. When someone claims to have gone extreme because there's no room to be moderate, they may not be describing the world we see, but they certainly are indicating a belief that nobody has listened to what they have to say. When someone opposes affirmative action and "malice directed toward white people" in popular media, they may lack historical understanding, empathy, and perspicacity, but they certainly are answering the "why do they hate us" question as clearly as they know how. Choosing not to hear, opting to feign bewilderment or to dismiss Nazism as the result of "there being bad people in the world" is a victory for the cause of idiocy shared with the Nazis.

While I'd prefer on balance that the New York Times cease to exist, I'm on the side of publishing any information that could be helpful in the cause of understanding and improving the world.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1253 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This country was very divided on who to support in WWII, with many average Joes and many oligarchs siding with the Nazis. Many oligarchs, Prescott Bush for one, became very rich supporting the Nazi war machine. It seems to be easy to rally xenophobes, Nazis, fascists, KKK and others of that ilk, as is being done in this country now. They will usually be a minority, but a nasty, powerful one. Fear mongering is one of the best recruiting tools for fostering these sects and the US media makes billions off of doing it.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 27, 2017 at 8:35:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 