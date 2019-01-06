 
 
New York Times Exposed for Sabotaging Bernie Sanders 2020; How and Why This is Happening

By Stephen Fox

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/6/19

THE NEW YORK TIMES EXPOSED FOR SABOTAGING BERNIE SANDERS 2020 Written and edited by Brian J. Hanley #Bernie #BernieSanders #Bernie2020.
Written and edited by Brian J. Hanley

This short YouTube video meticulously breaks down the repeated contrived attacks on Bernie Sanders' 2020 candidacy by the NY Times writer Sydney Ember (I decline to use the term "journalist" for her articles). Of course the entire smear campaign is highly coordinated,

Of course the entire smear campaign is highly coordinated, maybe to curry favor with billionaires and Wall Street bankers, who are still really worried about Bernie Sanders and what might happen to them if he is elected.

Brian put out a second follow up video further analyzing the causal facts that are behind the Times' biased slants against Bernie:

WIKILEAKS EMAILS EXPOSE NEW YORK TIMES SMEARING BERNIE SANDERS 2020

More from the Times' own public editor:

Public editor knocks New York Times for stealth-editing Bernie Sanders story

In 2016 OpEdNews articles, I analyzed the same kind of thing occurring in 2015 and 2016, particularly Nate Cohn's vitriolic and completely illogical articles. Here are two:

How and Why to Counter Mainstream Journalist-Apparatchiks Defeatist Trivializing of Bernie's Charismatic Accomplishments

More Intransigent Manipulation of the Truth from the New York Times; Is there an End to Such Perfidy?

Obviously, this is all being repeated in a carefully calculated manner, perhaps even to help Hillary Clinton resurrect her abysmally failed campaign.

What do you think, please?

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

What is your take on all of this? Please do comment and share this important video by Henley to anyone who cares about accuracy and ethics in non-slanted journalism.


I came across this old video by the "polling guru" Nate Cohn which seems quite curious, given what happened in 2016.



The NYT Needle: How We Forecast Elections | NYT News Nate Cohn, who covers polling and demographics for The New York Times, describes what informs our election night forecast tool known as the needle.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The New York Times) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Sunday, Jan 6, 2019 at 4:23:40 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

I think Bernie is a Judas goat, promising new liberal things from mainstream politics, but with no intention of ever changing anything. He is being presented as a hero who needs help. IMHO all help going to him will be squandered as he sucks up all the progressive energy and then collapses under the Goldman Sacks dems because "the US is not quite ready for wildly liberal things like full time jobs or healthcare." He clearly did that in 2016 and it is easy to see that this is "his job" in the democratic party and he is doing it again.


Bernie, at best, is a nasty waste of time. He is an energy vampire, sucking up progressive energy so it will not be used to change the corporate heart of the party.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 6, 2019 at 6:01:39 PM

