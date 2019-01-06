New York Times Exposed for Sabotaging Bernie Sanders 2020; How and Why This is Happening

- Advertisement -



THE NEW YORK TIMES EXPOSED FOR SABOTAGING BERNIE SANDERS 2020 Written and edited by Brian J. Hanley #Bernie #BernieSanders #Bernie2020.

This short YouTube video meticulously breaks down the repeated contrived attacks on Bernie Sanders' 2020 candidacy by the NY Times writer Sydney Ember (I decline to use the term "journalist" for her articles). Of course the entire smear campaign is highly coordinated,

maybe to curry favor with billionaires and Wall Street bankers, who are still really worried about Bernie Sanders and what might happen to them if he is elected.

Brian put out a second follow up video further analyzing the causal facts that are behind the Times' biased slants against Bernie:

WIKILEAKS EMAILS EXPOSE NEW YORK TIMES SMEARING BERNIE SANDERS 2020

More from the Times' own public editor:

In 2016 OpEdNews articles, I analyzed the same kind of thing occurring in 2015 and 2016, particularly Nate Cohn's vitriolic and completely illogical articles. Here are two:

More Intransigent Manipulation of the Truth from the New York Times; Is there an End to Such Perfidy?

Obviously, this is all being repeated in a carefully calculated manner, perhaps even to help Hillary Clinton resurrect her abysmally failed campaign.

What do you think, please?