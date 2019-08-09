 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/9/19

Nadler tells CNN, 'This is formal impeachment proceedings'

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 38168
Message Daily Kos

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Aldous J Pennyfarthing

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Well, there you go. Looks like the campaign to take our country back from the rancid orange Jell-O mold is still on track.

Politico:

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said publicly for the first time on Thursday that his panel is conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, adding that the committee will decide by the end of the year whether to refer articles of impeachment to the House floor.

- Advertisement -

The committee has said as much in recent court filings as it seeks former special counsel Robert Mueller's grand jury materials and testimony from his investigation's star witnesses. But it was a rare rhetorical escalation from the New York Democrat, who has privately pushed Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support a formal inquiry of whether to remove the president from office.

"This is formal impeachment proceedings," Nadler said in a CNN interview. "We are investigating all the evidence, gathering the evidence. And we will [at the] conclusion of this - hopefully by the end of the year - vote to vote articles of impeachment to the House floor. Or we won't. That's a decision that we'll have to make. But that's exactly the process we're in right now."

Nadler also said, "The fact is, we are doing an investigation. We are investigating the facts, investigating the evidence. We are going into court to get witnesses all with a view toward deciding and recommending to the House whether to impeach the president."

- Advertisement -

Okay, so that doesn't necessarily mean impeachment is a given, but the door is at least open a smidge.

Hopefully, it's a trap door. To hell. And specifically the part of hell that's two meters up Satan's a**hole.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Daily Kos Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

A Christmas Present From Hucky Boo Boo Sanders, She's Leaving WH The End Of The Year

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 112 quicklinks, 4358 comments, 214 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

So far Nadler has not introduced any Articles of Impeachment in his House Judiciary Committee while he continues to "investigate" if any "impeachable offenses" were committed by Trump - obviously House Speaker Pelosi prefers "investigating" rather than "impeaching" Trump - for W Bush, however, she did not even bother to "investigate" him. For Pelosi, it seems to be all about the "political capital and favor" of the president.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:21:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 