My wife wears dragonfly pajamas
My wife walks to the cliff before breakfast.
My wife's name is Shirley.
Shirley doesn't remember the words
To the songs we sing
Any better than me.
Shirley complains when I don't shave
But she rarely seems to notice when I do
Until a few days later when she reminds me again.
Shirley makes fire cider.
If you don't know what fire cider is
You better ask her before you try it.
She also makes kombucha and sourdough bread,
All with love.
Shirley snores and so do I.
We take turns waking each other up so we can sleep.
She likes walking with me,
But not as much as walking without me.
She likes to sit way over on the rocks
Facing the sea.
She looks fine all by herself
But I would only tell her that in a poem,
The same poem that ends with the line -
Sometimes, dragonflies and all,
She needs me,
Unshaven or not, walking beside her.