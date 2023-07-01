My wife wears dragonfly pajamas

My wife walks to the cliff before breakfast.

My wife's name is Shirley.

Shirley doesn't remember the words

To the songs we sing

Any better than me.

Shirley complains when I don't shave

But she rarely seems to notice when I do

Until a few days later when she reminds me again.

Shirley makes fire cider.

If you don't know what fire cider is

You better ask her before you try it.

She also makes kombucha and sourdough bread,

All with love.

Shirley snores and so do I.

We take turns waking each other up so we can sleep.

She likes walking with me,

But not as much as walking without me.

She likes to sit way over on the rocks

Facing the sea.

She looks fine all by herself

But I would only tell her that in a poem,

The same poem that ends with the line -

Sometimes, dragonflies and all,

She needs me,

Unshaven or not, walking beside her.