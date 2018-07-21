Mueller's Indictment Found Ukrainian Intel is Fancy Bear



Mueller Get a Hand on Ukraine!

(Image by pixabay.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Robert Mueller is on a roll. He's making all the right moves and going nowhere with his indictments. If you read the following carefully, you'll see the shell game he's playing from every angle. He's indicted the right group, just the wrong people.

Let's start with what you know. Both of Mueller's indictments are based on the political witch-hunt Washington is on to destroy Russia and Donald Trump to support Ukraine.

What you don't know is that either Robert Mueller decided he loves Russia and wants the facts to come out or he just made the biggest gaffe in judicial history. His choice of evidence leads directly to Ukrainian Intel. It doesn't go anywhere else and it offers a direct path to prosecute the Ukrainian government, hackers, and Information Operations groups.

This means the US Congress and former President Obama's administration have been directing billions of dollars to support a country whose Intel units attack us. You don't have to agree with me. Mueller names the one group that makes Ukraine responsible for all of it.

- Advertisement -

On February 16, 2018, Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals for trying to influence the 2016 election. The story of this group was first written about by Adrian Chen as the troll factory in St. Petersburg, Russia. Mueller's original February indictment showcased a list of supposed crimes many of the indicted people were not there to commit, and that is according to his own sources.

The problem for the Troll Farm indictment is according to legal and court records in St. Petersburg, it existed only as registered on paper. There were no bills, no payroll, no employees. It didn't exist in 2016 for it to be involved in the US election.

Both indictments in US Federal Courts by Robert Mueller shows why both trials were nonstarters on evidence long before it becomes a problem for him. Mueller needed a case where no defendants would show up. The evidence the FBI has was fabricated by the group Shaltai Boltai that Mueller is indicting. Their blog is where the only real evidence of the St Petersburg Troll Farm exists and Shaltai Boltai brags about creating it. This is the information Adrian Chen used for his story and the evidence used by Mueller in the February indictment.

- Advertisement -

Mueller must know all this. He just never expected to get called out on it by the Russians he indicted showing up for their day in court.

Mueller is going to have a huge problem using Shaltai Boltai to prove the Internet Research Agency even existed. From a foundational article by Scott Humor at the Saker.is entitled "A Brief History of the Kremlin Trolls," the Internet Research Agency which existed only on paper, ceased to exist in 2015. It was liquidated and merged with construction retail company called TEKA." Humor lays the facts on the table and left little need for any extra research on the matter.

Humor notes the results of the court case in which an NGO pushed to get legal recognition of the troll farm as a working business in St Petersburg was thrown out by the courts. The woman they brought to sue for back wages could not even show the company existed. Why the Evidence Mueller has for the Indicting 13 Russian Nationals is Fraudulent

Since the St Petersburg Troll Farm didn't exist in the same time and space as the 2016 election, what is Mueller proposing? Do the Russians time travel? Inter-dimensional portals? Is he some kind of meta-data truther like a few of his supporters in the private Intel Community?

The article linked above laid the groundwork to look at the people inside every Fancy Bear hacker and influence group. It did so by falsifying Mueller's sources for these indictments. The source is the Russian hacker group Shaltai Boltai who are reportedly former GRU hackers convicted of treason that worked with the US and Ukraine Intel against Russia.

I explored Shaltai Boltai's confession to the FBI that they were the DNC hackers. Shaltai Boltai (aka Humpty Dumpty) tried to confess to the FBI after they were caught by the Russian government for treason. They hoped to get extradited to the USA. Remember that fact for the moment.

- Advertisement -

Shaltai Boltai's Yevgeny Nikulin was interviewed by the FBI. According to Disobedient Media's Adam Carter "Nikulin has stated in a letter, passed to his lawyer Martin Sadilek and reported by Moscow Times, that, after his arrest on October 5, 2016, he was visited by the FBI several times, the first of which was on 14-15 November, 2016.

During those visits, Nikulin alleges that the FBI had asked him to confess to hacking John Podesta's emails. To quote the Newsweek article that reported it: the FBI visited him at least a couple of times, offering to drop the charges and grant him U.S. citizenship as well as cash and an apartment in the U.S. if the Russian national confessed to participating in the 2016 hacks of Clinton campaign chief John Podesta's emails in July."

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4