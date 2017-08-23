

It rained hard all night.

I was at my aunts.

I was getting some rice.

It was for the children.

The hill came down during the night.

There was a big bang.

It sounded like a million sticks of dynamite.

I tried to get out but the door wouldn't open.

It was blocked by mud and rushing water.

There was a hole in the roof.

I made it bigger.

I climbed out.

Everything was crooked, buried, gone.

It was like the end of the world.

I prayed right then.

I don't know what I said.

I was crazy-scared.

My house was moving.

It was like it was alive.

I just sat tight.

I called out in fear.

My voice sounded like a bird.

I was an eagle.

I swooped over what was left of the hill.

I saw some people looking up.

They saw me.

They waved.

It was very sad.

I watched them waving.

I flew away.

I think it was my uncle.

What could I do for him?

I was a bird.

