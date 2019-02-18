

Frost on Mt Greylock, from Notch Rd, Adams MA

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))



I shuffled downstairs

to make some coffee,

to feed the cats,

to stoke the fire.



This song is making me sad.

This song. . .

this song, listen. . .



I'm a poet.

And you?



I'm a worrier.



What worries you?



I'm worried about a lot of things.

One is,

that I have gotten too old

to fix things when they break

like myself,

like the world.



I wasn't raised to depend on others.

My father once snow-shoed up Mount Greylock

with two friends.

All the way up, his lower back was killing him.

On the way down,

he was in agony.



He didn't know it at the time

but two of his discs were herniated.

When he got down

to the parking lot

his friends were long gone.



He doesn't remember

how he drove all the way home.

Every time I drive past Mount Greylock

I think of him in the parking lot

wondering how he was going to get home.



All by himself,

in agony,

cursing his friends.

(Article changed on February 18, 2019 at 18:27)