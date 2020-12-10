Buck Mulligan said
With the back of a spoon
Opening his long lips
Two sanded women
He eyed wishly
And one may wander
And one may wonder
Is it true do you suppose?
Designating various reds
It held out its hand
Old ink on new paper
In the presence of prairie dogs
A silver tray with scissors
For seven lost years
De coleur vert, bleu, rose
Staying at the White Swan
Nothing was heard of the other members
Said he had been awakened
Events raced forward
Disregard the guesswork
Fixed in their sockets
There really is no alternative
As long as air can circulate
The beginner could use fingers
Du plus rare esprit
He sped over the bridge
Might have been excused
He knew I wouldn't ask him
Strange cousins were identified
Junkyard of dying satellites
Endemic in the human community
A ball of fire whizzed by me
I keep reverting to the thought
The very essence of what we are
It was kinder then
As the sea circuses boomed
Chosen because they smiled
Bewildering symptoms we witness
My thoughts turned to myself
Are you sure you are all right?
Like so many codfish
You can understand our contempt
I stroked the scars of my face
Interrupted for several hours
