Mitt Romney Folds, Announces Support For Wall

1/4/19

Daily Kos

By voidstuff

From flickr.com: Mitt Romney {MID-340900}
Mitt Romney
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

On New Year's Day, Mitt Romney's much talked-about Op-Ed was published in the Washington Post to some applause and a lot of skepticism. The big question was if Romney was really going to stand up to Donald Trump or was he just another hot air Republican who talks big and does nothing.

It only took two days for him to show his cards. Mitt Romney is the Second Coming. Of Jeff Flake.

The Huffington Post reports:

"I would vote for the border wall," Romney, former Republican presidential candidate, told CNN's Jake Tapper in a Wednesday afternoon interview.

"We should have a wall on the southern border," the former governor of Massachusetts added.

This declaration is hardly consistent with what Romney wrote in his Op-Ed where he...

...pledged to "speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions," he wrote.

The wall, of course, has really only one purpose. And that would be as a racist, divisive, anti-immigrant symbol. The Senate isn't even in session yet, and already Romney has shown us that he's just another spineless phony who will make bold, maverick-y noises one minute and then fall in line with all the other Trump toadies the next.

Technically, Mitt could claim that he's done exactly what he said he'd do. After all, he said he'd "speak out" against all those bad things. He didn't say he'd actually DO anything.

While Romney's lack of courage and conviction is hardly surprising, it's still a bit of a disappointment for anyone holding out just a sliver of hope that he had actually grown a backbone. But at least there's a silver lining: we no longer have to waste time and energy taking him seriously.

 

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

