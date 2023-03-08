Minimize mental slavery in corporate democracy

Corporate democracy has intended to maximize women's mental slavery through sexual glamour industries devoted to profit-hoarding purposes. Lunatic profit-mongering minds are addicted to conceiving that sexism is the only subject in the world for human beings to adhere to as the noblest ideal. They cannot but glamorize women's bodies and their reproductive organ. They rarely realize that the sexual organ--male or female--is too natural to ultra-commercialize, creating an extremely unnatural atmosphere in which mothers and sons or sisters and brothers cannot live with a sense of human dignity. Yet neoliberal advocates of women's freedom never advocate against the evil deeds of corporate democracy that is destined, by its nature, to make women's sexual parts the objects of market transaction. What is happening in the name of vaginal glamour is against the principles of natural sciences, mainly against the natural principles of the human reproductive system.

Because the human reproductive organ is being corporatized in favor of profit, human life is losing naturalness, and human beings are losing their mental balance. Consequences, one can see them in different forms, such as suicide, murder, gender hatred, frequent divorces and more. It means the corporatization of the human reproductive organ results in the multiplication of generations that lose originality of life; it will imply that human sensitivity will be on a steep wane.

There is no healthy reason why genuinely democratic media need to pay the highest attention to escalating the unnatural trade of human reproductive organ, biologically inbuilt for a purely natural purpose.

Our mind is so saturated with the glamorization of sex market and related advertising that it is too dullified to work critically and creatively. The world we live in is saturated with evidences that the corporate democracy is lustfully indulged in objectification and commodification of women across the world.

While neoliberal market forces have, on a global scale, been shaping women's life as mainly fun and entertainment tools exploited by profiteers, women's emancipation from patriarchal shackles is getting far more complicated. At least the ideal of emancipation from mental slavery contains strength as it helps to create an atmosphere for women to make progress in their critical thinking and behavior. However, sexual glamour industries patronized by corporate democracy appear to have had an overriding influence against the spirit of anti-mental slavery movement.

It is necessary to amalgamate and integrate alternative forces that feel the necessity to get organized against women's sexual slavery, mainly sustained by mental slavery. Women are the mothers. They do not deserve an end of their lives as sexual slaves. They deserve an atmosphere to exercise as creators, inspirers and motivators for uplifting the human dignity not only of their own lives but also of their sons' and daughters' lives. How is it reasonable to let women become mere tools of brutal sex traders ? How can rational human beings watch women being treated bestially?

Women, at least those with a moderate level of progressive consciousness, must persist on criticizing violence against women committed in movies. Any female artists, if morally contaminated and narcissistically lunatic, will face much difficulty transforming their body glamour mindset into a transformative one. It, of course, does not appear so easy to change their perception of selling body glamour. They are ultra-obsessed with their body glamour and will not change their existing perception so long as they cannot realize about the mental slavery under which they live.

There is nothing as a perfect definition of anything. Experiences, circumstances, acquired knowledge and deep-rooted impressions often shape up our definitions of things and concepts. However, it is within the human nature to seek to know something more realistically and scientifically. Concerning mental slavery, it would be relevant to observe Hugo Africa's statement, thus: "Mental slavery or mind enslavement is a systematic attempt to hold still a person's mind, divert a person's mind to a wrong course or poison a person's mind with unhealthy information. A person under the influence of mental slavery is a mental slave." The underlying message of this statement quoted from his book 'Mental Slavery' is that mental slavery refers to the inability of mind to function independently, critically and analytically to distinguish good from evil or right from the wrong, while being addicted to sticking to what does harm to humankind.

Hugo Africa (African writer/motivational speaker/activist), argues that corporate democracy mobilizes information as a tool of slavery proceeds. Alluding to the need of mastering one's own mind, Africa proceeds, "The human mind is the powerhouse of the body and when the mind is arrested or functionally disabled with any form of information, then the person is incapacitated."

Because of mental slavery, more and more people spend more money on harmful alcohol. They often tend to become reluctant to buy books for themselves or for their children. Even women holding advanced academic degrees have developed a habit of rarely bothering to buy a few good books. Spending some money on hair care, skin care, nail care, or pedicare is not to be considered negatively. But ignoring mind care is disadvantageous in terms of emancipating women from mental slavery. Since mind is the driver of life, its care equally deserves care. Buddha's mission was to liberate human mind from all kinds of psychological fetters, especially craving, hatred and delusion. He got his disciples to practice the Vipassana meditation, the one through which he got enlightened himself.

