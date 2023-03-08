 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Minimize mental slavery in corporate democracy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mohan Nepali
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Corporate democracy has intended to maximize women's mental slavery through sexual glamour industries devoted to profit-hoarding purposes. Lunatic profit-mongering minds are addicted to conceiving that sexism is the only subject in the world for human beings to adhere to as the noblest ideal. They cannot but glamorize women's bodies and their reproductive organ. They rarely realize that the sexual organ--male or female--is too natural to ultra-commercialize, creating an extremely unnatural atmosphere in which mothers and sons or sisters and brothers cannot live with a sense of human dignity. Yet neoliberal advocates of women's freedom never advocate against the evil deeds of corporate democracy that is destined, by its nature, to make women's sexual parts the objects of market transaction. What is happening in the name of vaginal glamour is against the principles of natural sciences, mainly against the natural principles of the human reproductive system.

Because the human reproductive organ is being corporatized in favor of profit, human life is losing naturalness, and human beings are losing their mental balance. Consequences, one can see them in different forms, such as suicide, murder, gender hatred, frequent divorces and more. It means the corporatization of the human reproductive organ results in the multiplication of generations that lose originality of life; it will imply that human sensitivity will be on a steep wane.

There is no healthy reason why genuinely democratic media need to pay the highest attention to escalating the unnatural trade of human reproductive organ, biologically inbuilt for a purely natural purpose.

Our mind is so saturated with the glamorization of sex market and related advertising that it is too dullified to work critically and creatively. The world we live in is saturated with evidences that the corporate democracy is lustfully indulged in objectification and commodification of women across the world.

While neoliberal market forces have, on a global scale, been shaping women's life as mainly fun and entertainment tools exploited by profiteers, women's emancipation from patriarchal shackles is getting far more complicated. At least the ideal of emancipation from mental slavery contains strength as it helps to create an atmosphere for women to make progress in their critical thinking and behavior. However, sexual glamour industries patronized by corporate democracy appear to have had an overriding influence against the spirit of anti-mental slavery movement.

It is necessary to amalgamate and integrate alternative forces that feel the necessity to get organized against women's sexual slavery, mainly sustained by mental slavery. Women are the mothers. They do not deserve an end of their lives as sexual slaves. They deserve an atmosphere to exercise as creators, inspirers and motivators for uplifting the human dignity not only of their own lives but also of their sons' and daughters' lives. How is it reasonable to let women become mere tools of brutal sex traders ? How can rational human beings watch women being treated bestially?

Women, at least those with a moderate level of progressive consciousness, must persist on criticizing violence against women committed in movies. Any female artists, if morally contaminated and narcissistically lunatic, will face much difficulty transforming their body glamour mindset into a transformative one. It, of course, does not appear so easy to change their perception of selling body glamour. They are ultra-obsessed with their body glamour and will not change their existing perception so long as they cannot realize about the mental slavery under which they live.

There is nothing as a perfect definition of anything. Experiences, circumstances, acquired knowledge and deep-rooted impressions often shape up our definitions of things and concepts. However, it is within the human nature to seek to know something more realistically and scientifically. Concerning mental slavery, it would be relevant to observe Hugo Africa's statement, thus: "Mental slavery or mind enslavement is a systematic attempt to hold still a person's mind, divert a person's mind to a wrong course or poison a person's mind with unhealthy information. A person under the influence of mental slavery is a mental slave." The underlying message of this statement quoted from his book 'Mental Slavery' is that mental slavery refers to the inability of mind to function independently, critically and analytically to distinguish good from evil or right from the wrong, while being addicted to sticking to what does harm to humankind.

Hugo Africa (African writer/motivational speaker/activist), argues that corporate democracy mobilizes information as a tool of slavery proceeds. Alluding to the need of mastering one's own mind, Africa proceeds, "The human mind is the powerhouse of the body and when the mind is arrested or functionally disabled with any form of information, then the person is incapacitated."

Because of mental slavery, more and more people spend more money on harmful alcohol. They often tend to become reluctant to buy books for themselves or for their children. Even women holding advanced academic degrees have developed a habit of rarely bothering to buy a few good books. Spending some money on hair care, skin care, nail care, or pedicare is not to be considered negatively. But ignoring mind care is disadvantageous in terms of emancipating women from mental slavery. Since mind is the driver of life, its care equally deserves care. Buddha's mission was to liberate human mind from all kinds of psychological fetters, especially craving, hatred and delusion. He got his disciples to practice the Vipassana meditation, the one through which he got enlightened himself.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mohan Nepali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Freelance Media Researcher

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western Perspectives on the Tibetan Issue and Nepal's One-China Policy

Exposure to Dhamma meditation technique: an observational viewpoint

Wikileaks exposes degrading morality of highest democracies; archives carry long-term significance

Dalmardan deserves life; the Nepali marginalized require transformative leadership

Nepal: parties quarrel over state system, accountable politics greater need

Understanding psychological barriers to Nepal's peace process

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohan Nepali

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 6, 2010), 1 fan, 27 articles, 33 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Because the human reproductive organ is being corporatized in favor of profit, human life is losing naturalness, and human beings are losing their mental balance.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023 at 10:40:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend