 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Michael Isikoff Cuts His Losses at "Russian Roulette"

By       Message Ray McGovern       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/19/18

Author 2452
Become a Fan
  (174 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News


Isikoff: Steele not verified.
(Image by (Twitter))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Last Saturday, veteran Washington journalist Michael Isikoff began a John Ehrlichman/Watergate-style "modified limited hangout" regarding the embarrassing overreach in his Russia-gate "collusion" reporting. He picked an unctuous, longtime fan, radio host John Ziegler, to help him put some lipstick on the proverbial pig. Even so, the interview did not go so well.

Those who can muster some residual empathy for formerly serious reporters who have gotten Russia-gate so wrong, may feel genuine sadness at this point. Those fed up with pretense, unprofessionalism, and dodging, however, will find it hard to listen to the audible squirming without a touch, or more, of Schadenfreude -- the word Germans use to denote taking joy at the misfortune of others.

In a word, it proved hard to square the circle inside which Isikoff and other Russia-gate aficionados have been living in for more than two years after last week's disclosures. Ziegler's repeated expressions of admiration for Isikoff's work, plus his softball questions, utterly failed to disguise Isikoff's disappointment that Robert Mueller's Russia-gate investigation is "not where a lot of people would like it to be."

- Advertisement -

"A lot of people" includes Isikoff.

Commenting on the trove of legal and other documents now available, Isikoff pretty much conceded that he and his co-writer, journalist David Corn were, in effect, impersonating serious investigative journalists when they published in April 2017 their gripping Russia-gate chef d'oeuvre: "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump."

Steele Dossier

- Advertisement -

Aware of the credulity given by Isikoff and Corn to the "Steele dossier," Ziegler began with what he apparently thought was a soft-ball observation/question. "Would you agree that a lot of what is in the Steele Dossier has been at least somewhat vindicated?"

"No," said Isikoff flatly.

The conversation turned to so-called "logical" explanations for leaps of faith rather than analysis. Unsubstantiated accusations, like the so-called "pee-tape" Isikoff now says is "likely false."

A "modified limited hangout" is when someone's cover story is blown and some truth needs to be divulged to deflect further inquiry. Isikoff's begins at the 26:50 mark and goes on, churning one's stomach for 30 minutes.

A better subtitle for Isikoff and Corn's book might be "Based on What We Wanted to Believe Was a True Story."

Isikoff told Ziegler that unless "Saint" Robert Mueller, as Democrats see him, can summon a Deus ex Machina to provide some actual evidence linking Trump or his campaign to collusion with Russia, former Isikoff acquaintances, like me, might legitimately ask, "What the hell happened to you, Mike?"

- Advertisement -

Isikoff and Corn have done some serious work together in the past. Their 2006 book, "Hubris: The Inside Story of Spin, Scandal, and the Selling of the Iraq War" -- was an accurate chronicle of the Cheney/Bush March of Folly into Iraq. That was also against a Republican administration. But they had interviewed people from both sides of the issues.

Though neither were fans of George W. Bush, they backed up their work with facts. "Russian Roulette" is a different story. It reads now like desperation to confirm what the authors hoped Mueller would find. He has failed them.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Ray McGovern Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Peter Duveen

Become a Fan
Author 20762

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 27 fans, 37 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2408 comments, 73 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

No Miranda warning? Seems like some leverage in Flynn's favor could be pulled out of that.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 10:25:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 609 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Peter Duveen:   New Content

That's all well and good and people everywhere should know by now that lying is also well and good as long as no one tells you, you shouldn't.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 4:37:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Liam Watt

Become a Fan
Author 88883

(Member since Jul 12, 2013), 2 fans, 55 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Thank you to Ray McGovern and VIPS for keeping the light shining through the blizzard of BS from the MSM.

It is disheartening how many trusted journalists have gulped the Russiagate Kool Aid, leading so many well intentioned progressives deeper into the prevailing darkness.

The anti Trump hysteria is a most effective diversion from the real source of our many problems: the Neo-con agenda (PNAC) and the multinational financial emperors it serves.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 1:30:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 471 articles, 2494 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Message to Ray: I think it is well past time that you fully retired as you appear to be a leading member of the way "over the hill gang. Your continued Trump-type rantings over a Russian "witch hunt" are getting to be completely boring and irrelevant.


As they say, put up or shut up. Let's see you provide explicit facts and evidence, not just your ridiculous speculations, that clearly shows why this Mueller investigation is no more than a witch hunt. And, please stop being a Trump spokesman on the matter.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 4:08:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 