This article is a product, in part, of a song by iconic "rhythm and blues" (also known as "race records") artists The Temptations. The song was released in 1969. I was little boy, but I recall the song blaring through "the box" all over Los Angeles. For my European-American friends, "the box" was a slang term for a record player. The song was entitled Message From A Black Man and was released four years after The Honorable Elijah Muhammad's seminal book entitled Message To The Black Man. Though I have no religious affiliation it is a book every black man should read. The book was published in 1965; the year that Los Angeles burned from end to end. Los Angeles would burn again 27 years later, and it will again soon, as will other U.S. cities and towns.

One of the first "soul music" stations in the nation was KGFJ. KGFJ was crucial to "the black community" and had a legendary disc-jockey named Alvin John Waples. I was an infant at the time, yet I remember hearing him say "burn, baby, burn" over the radio. The timing of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad's book was not a coincidence, nor was the song by The Temptations. In homage to both, this is the first of two articles in a series. This inaugural is a Message To The White Man. It will be closely followed by my rendition of a Message To The Black Man, as I have saved the best, for last.

Neither article is likely to increase my meager popularity but, then again, one can't fall off of the ground and the truth is never popular in the land of make-believe.

A Message To The White Man

Your arrogant, and perverted, white supremacist thought process says to the Black Person in the United States: "My supremacy forbids you to tell me about me, only I get to tell me about me; and I get to tell you about you, too. And, if you dare, I will label you and call it hate, or state you are angry if not racist because, you see, I control the narrative even if it is not my own."

That dog don't hunt. Not here.

If I were concerned with bowing and scraping to you, other European-Americans, or Europeans anywhere, I would not be so brazen in telling you the truth. I have heard all of your denials and bovine feces. All of your Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. pontifications. Yet, you conveniently seem to forget what Gandhi and Martin Luther King were fighting against and, if you really were all about Gandhi and Martin Luther King, those men would not have had to exist.

Part and parcel of your white supremacist apathetic and inconsiderate instincts are to deny the life experiences of the Black Person in the United States. An individual that knows nothing about me, knows nothing about me. I have, with mine own eyes, seen how vicious, vile and present your dis-ease is. In government, in education, in corporate America, in law-enforcement, in jail, and with publishers and editors. You are so arrogant that the fact that a Black Man has the temerity to rebuke you in terms of laying out the unadulterated truth is downright shocking to you. Man up.

Now, before you get started (and you will) manifesting your frustrations of being exposed in ad hominem attacks and your white supremacist rage renders you daffy, be mindful that I am aware of what that indicates. I am an individual with formal legal training and have been taught to form arguments in a certain way; particularly upon cross examination and in written interrogatories. In essence, I'm the nigga that your mother warned you about. I do not fear you, I fear no man, and am use to vanquishing all adversaries academically, intellectually, scholastically, in the boardroom, in the courtroom, on the football field, in the boxing ring and on the streets. I say the aforementioned in the spirit of full disclosure.

Actually, your playbook is four centuries old and I have seen all of the plays; I have seen your offense and I have seen your defense. Neither is really complex, vicious no doubt, but hardly complex. Your instinct is going to be to call me a "racist" which only exposes your lack of imagination and self-control because, you see, "race" is a European construct. Ergo, it is your invention. You are the architect of this perversion of humanity against the world's majority (yes, you are the "minority") and you possess the unmitigated gall to assign your dis-ease to others that are subjected to it. click here