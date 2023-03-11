This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
Black Power
This article is a product, in part, of a song by iconic "rhythm and blues" (also known as "race records") artists The Temptations. The song was released in 1969. I was little boy, but I recall the song blaring through "the box" all over Los Angeles. For my European-American friends, "the box" was a slang term for a record player. The song was entitled Message From A Black Man and was released four years after The Honorable Elijah Muhammad's seminal book entitled Message To The Black Man. Though I have no religious affiliation it is a book every black man should read. The book was published in 1965; the year that Los Angeles burned from end to end. Los Angeles would burn again 27 years later, and it will again soon, as will other U.S. cities and towns.
One of the first "soul music" stations in the nation was KGFJ. KGFJ was crucial to "the black community" and had a legendary disc-jockey named Alvin John Waples. I was an infant at the time, yet I remember hearing him say "burn, baby, burn" over the radio. The timing of The Honorable Elijah Muhammad's book was not a coincidence, nor was the song by The Temptations. In homage to both, this is the first of two articles in a series. This inaugural is a Message To The White Man. It will be closely followed by my rendition of a Message To The Black Man, as I have saved the best, for last.
Neither article is likely to increase my meager popularity but, then again, one can't fall off of the ground and the truth is never popular in the land of make-believe.
A Message To The White Man
Your arrogant, and perverted, white supremacist thought process says to the Black Person in the United States: "My supremacy forbids you to tell me about me, only I get to tell me about me; and I get to tell you about you, too. And, if you dare, I will label you and call it hate, or state you are angry if not racist because, you see, I control the narrative even if it is not my own."
That dog don't hunt. Not here.
If I were concerned with bowing and scraping to you, other European-Americans, or Europeans anywhere, I would not be so brazen in telling you the truth. I have heard all of your denials and bovine feces. All of your Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. pontifications. Yet, you conveniently seem to forget what Gandhi and Martin Luther King were fighting against and, if you really were all about Gandhi and Martin Luther King, those men would not have had to exist.
Part and parcel of your white supremacist apathetic and inconsiderate instincts are to deny the life experiences of the Black Person in the United States. An individual that knows nothing about me, knows nothing about me. I have, with mine own eyes, seen how vicious, vile and present your dis-ease is. In government, in education, in corporate America, in law-enforcement, in jail, and with publishers and editors. You are so arrogant that the fact that a Black Man has the temerity to rebuke you in terms of laying out the unadulterated truth is downright shocking to you. Man up.
Now, before you get started (and you will) manifesting your frustrations of being exposed in ad hominem attacks and your white supremacist rage renders you daffy, be mindful that I am aware of what that indicates. I am an individual with formal legal training and have been taught to form arguments in a certain way; particularly upon cross examination and in written interrogatories. In essence, I'm the nigga that your mother warned you about. I do not fear you, I fear no man, and am use to vanquishing all adversaries academically, intellectually, scholastically, in the boardroom, in the courtroom, on the football field, in the boxing ring and on the streets. I say the aforementioned in the spirit of full disclosure.
Actually, your playbook is four centuries old and I have seen all of the plays; I have seen your offense and I have seen your defense. Neither is really complex, vicious no doubt, but hardly complex. Your instinct is going to be to call me a "racist" which only exposes your lack of imagination and self-control because, you see, "race" is a European construct. Ergo, it is your invention. You are the architect of this perversion of humanity against the world's majority (yes, you are the "minority") and you possess the unmitigated gall to assign your dis-ease to others that are subjected to it. click here
When you, European Man stand for an African flag, or the flag of a Black Man, I will stand for yours. When you "white" man can give me an example of black people stealing your land, committing physical and cultural genocide upon you, raping your women and getting paid to do it, removing your names and religions and enslaving you to obtain wealth then your pontifications and absolutions will have credence. When black police officers routinely gun down your little pale children, women and men, I will find parity in your protestations. When a Black Man in the United States can gun down a 17 year old white boy with Skittles in his hand, get away with it and then sell the weapon he murdered the boy with for almost half a million dollars; I will reconsider my position. When a European-American places his hand over his heart and pledges "allegiance" to people that look like me, my parents and my children, I will consider pledging to those like him. When Black People green light movies and recording contracts where they sign artists that become rich by using the words kike and honkey, just like they become rich by making movies and records replete with the word "nigga" today, then I will see equality.
When a Black Person in the United States can, truly, be a "racist" then I will see social equilibrium for that will mean that we control utilities, courts, education, politics, law, banking, corporations, manufacturing, insurance, food supplies and make guns and bullets. When the illiterate are illiterate their illiteracy shows like a scarlet letter upon their pathetic foreheads. They are too stupid, intellectually lazy, miseducated and doltish to know the difference between racism, bigotry, white supremacy and prejudice which is, in large part, why they continue.
I know the difference.
The mere fact that you, "white" man, as a group, do what you do, have done what you did and expect the Black Person in the United States (and elsewhere) or Original Americans to have anything but contempt for you is white supremacy on steroids. You spent 20 plus years and trillions of dollars murdering millions of women, men and children declaring war on an inanimate object, a word "terror" because you got "attacked" on 9-11 and still could not win. Who even comes close to propagating "terror", domestically or globally, than you? And you have the grapes to dare anyone to do unto you as you do unto them. In fact you have not "won" a war in 75 years, yet you constantly engage in them. Tell me, why? I mean, obviously you aren't very good at it. Is it the thrill of the hunt, perhaps?
Go to a quiet place, "white" man, where you contemplate life and ask yourself what have you accomplished without violence and theft. Ask yourself what would be the status of your self-perceived supremacy without bloodletting. Ask yourself, could I live among nations without a philosophy of instilling fear. You know, like you so often state in your political rhetoric "other nations don't fear us." I got some bad news for you brother, fewer and fewer do.
Few people understood your mentality like Chinese communist leader Mao Zedong and he, quite prophetically, stated with regard to you "political power grows out of the barrel of a gun." Your global blackmail is coming to an end, and with that global liberation will come the liberation of the black man. No, no, you aren't going to blow up the world; poppycock. You know why? Because if you do, you will rid the world of its problems; all of them. Try though you might, you haven't got enough penis shaped rockets to get enough of you off of the planet. Plus, you have no place to go.
The great and legendary poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote: "It murmurs and whispers still: A boy's will is the wind's will. And the thoughts of youth are long, long thoughts." Time for you to think like a boy "white" man, because no matter how hard you try you can't stop me now.
Brothers, you are up next.