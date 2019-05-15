 
 
Sci Tech

Measles Attacks the Immune System and Can Infect the Brain

(Image by CDC Jim Goodson, M.P.H.)
Public health authorities are terrified of measles for two reasons: (1) Measles is a respiratory infection that spreads as easily as the common cold. (2) Like HIV, measles damages the immune system. A case of the measles can kill directly, by causing severe inflammation in the brain. These deaths can come years after the child seems to have recovered from the measles. However, most of the deaths from measles result from immune suppression, which leads to other infections.

A measles virus infection starts off as an upper respiratory infection. Thus, an early case of the measles looks and feels like a common cold. It causes the sniffles, and it makes the person cough. With each cough, the infected person releases virus-laden droplets. These viruses can survive for a few hours outside the body. As a result, an unvaccinated child can catch the measles by sitting in a shopping cart or in a doctor's waiting room where an infected child had been two hours before. This is why nearly everyone who was born before 1957 has had the measles.

If the measles virus stayed in the upper respiratory tract, it would be no big deal. But the measles virus infection spreads to the immune system. At that point, the person develops a high fever and a rash. The person becomes really sick and is at risk for serious complications.

The measles is dangerous because it suppresses both parts of our immune system: the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system. The innate immune system is a general-purpose system that attacks infections of any kind. In contrast, the adaptive immune system provides a custom-tailored response to a particular germ that it has seen before. By suppressing the innate immune system, a case of the measles can lead to a deadly case of pneumonia. By suppressing the adaptive immune system, the measles can increase the person's risk of infection for up to 2 years.

The main workhorse of our innate immune system is a type of white blood cell called a macrophage (literally, "big eater"). Macrophages are supposed to swallow, kill, and digest germs that invade the body. Human macrophages do swallow the measles virus. But instead of killing it, they make more copies of it. So instead of fighting the measles virus infection, the macrophages make the infection worse. The infected macrophages die. As a result, the measles patient is at high risk for other infections, such as bacterial pneumonia.

The measles virus can also infect dendritic cells. The dendritic cells are scouts that find bits of foreign protein to show the to other cells in the immune system. The other cells then target that foreign protein specifically. Unfortunately, the measles virus infects the dendritic cells and keeps them from stimulating other cells involved in the adaptive immune response. This explains why a case of the measles lasts longer and is more severe than a common cold.

The measles infection can also kill off a lot of the body's B memory cells. The B memory cells are white blood cells that are supposed to carry the memory of other germs that the body has seen before. Thanks to these B memory cells, your body can remain immune to a disease for years after an initial infection. By killing off the B memory cells, the measles gives your immune system a form of amnesia.

During the rash phase of the illness, the measles virus can enter the brain. There, it can cause an infection. This infection can cause damage by producing inflammation. Inflammation of the brain is called encephalitis. The encephalitis can cause swelling. Since the brain is encased in the skull, the swelling causes pressure that damages the brain. The result can be blindness, deafness, mental retardation, or even death.

If the measles virus enters a baby's brain, it can remain there for years, leading to a condition called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE). In this condition, the brain slowly turns to scar tissue. The baby seems to recover from the measles. But several years later, the child starts to show behavior changes and has trouble with walking. The condition always leads to coma and death. There is no cure and no effective treatment. SSPE occurs in children who catch the measles early, usually before they are old enough to be vaccinated. The only way to prevent SSPE is to vaccinate enough older children to prevent babies from catching the measles.

Since measles is highly contagious, we need to vaccinate nearly everyone to keep it from spreading. But if we vaccinate enough people all over the world, we will drive measles into extinction forever. After that, nobody will need to be vaccinated against measles.

 

Laurie taught herself to read at age 4 by analyzing the spelling of the rhyming words in Green Eggs and Ham, by Dr. Seuss. She has worked as an editor in medical and academic publishing for more than 25 years. She is the author of five books:
 

b. sadie bailey

good coverage of what happens to babies and children, since measles outbreaks are on the rise again. But what can measles do to adults or elders? Is it as serious for them too?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 5:34:23 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

Author 77366
Reply to b. sadie bailey:

Measles is most likely to lead to serious complications in children under 5 years old and adults over 20 years of age. Fortunately, nearly everyone born before 1957 has already survived a case of the measles, which generally gives lifelong immunity.


Here's a news report about a 43-year-old flight attendant who ended up in a coma because of the measles: click here People in her age-group generally received only 1 dose of measles vaccine in childhood. The single dose provides only 93% protection against measles infection. The current recommendation is for a 2-dose regimen.


Measles is particularly serious in pregnant women. It can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, and low birthweight.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 6:23:30 PM

Jill Herendeen

  New Content

PFFFT! Public health officials are terrified of measles because they're getting PAID to be! Public health officials are the attack dogs of the for-profit medical-industrial-Congressional complex. Measles CAN do a lot of things, but so can the vaccine; and a whale of a lot more ppl are being killed/maimed by the vaccine than are by the disease. It's the immune system which attacks the disease, not the other way around. And, babies WOULD be immune from the disease for as long as they're breasted, IF their mothers had had the actual disease. Getting vaccinated doesn't confer that kind of immunity. But one could have measles at a sub-clinical level, and still acquire the same kind of for-life actual immunity. Watch some of Suzanne Humphries' youtube videos, for starters. And, HIV isn't an infectious disease, contrary to what those who profit from it want you to believe.


Any American who still believes the gov't has any interest in protecting the 98% just hasn't been paying attention.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 6:21:32 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Jill Herendeen:

One thing being ignored by the whole vax movement is the destruction of the natural defense order. As time goes on, more people are vaccinated, while less people have experienced these diseases to add their immunity to the gene pool. The apparent decline of the practice of breast feeding probably seals the deal, as it means less who have had any of the diseases are breast feeding.

I remember when a mother of a child with measles would hold a "measles party", and other mothers would bring in their kids to be exposed to the measles. Not only did it ensure their children experienced the disease at the safest moment, but it strengthened society.

It's one thing to vaccinate someone because of a bona fide need, but it's another to absolutely rely on vaccinations as a mandated order of society. Every generation that is prevented from getting a disease means every subsequent generation comes into the world more vulnerable to that disease. There was a time when a cold would never kill anyone.

That, without even touching on the risks posed by a forced vaxing regime itself. We're apparently not allowed to question this process. Instead, it's been turned into a war between two ideas that really need to work together.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:28:52 PM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to Devil's Advocate:

...except that there is no bona fide NEED for vaccination, aside from the "need" to PROFIT, both short- and long-term. The entire "science" behind it is fraudulent--which explains why reasoned discussion is absolutely forbidden! The truth might come out!

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:42:29 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Jill Herendeen:

You're probably correct. What I was really thinking here was, even if there was some genuine benefit and need, it should be judged on a case-by-case basis, not ordained as a "public responsibility".

If we accept that kind of logic, the next thing we could be told is there's some form of invasive surgery we all need to have performed, "for the good of humanity".

The same type of spin is currently being used to censor ("protect") everyone ("society") on the Internet ("from harm"). The "need" is always manufactured, and the "cure" always circumvents human rights.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:13:11 AM

Rob Kall

Reply to Jill Herendeen:

There's much truth that there are many in government who are more interested in corporate interests and profits. But there are also many individuals who work in government to make a difference. Attitudes like yours will discourage all good people. You paint with too broad a brush.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:04:28 PM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to Rob Kall:

Too bad the individuals who work in gov't to make a difference tend to LOSE their jobs.

click here

Peter Duesberg's INVENTING THE AIDS VIRUS.

Randall Fitzgerald's THE HUNDRED YEAR LIE.




Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:21:30 AM

Kenneth Lee

  New Content

My thanks to Jill and D.A. for saving me from having to write my own rebuttal to this RIDICULOUS hit-piece of an article. I notice that this is the second in what I will assume will be a long string of pharma-shill pro-vax articles to hit OpEd . We welcome them, because we are a pretty well informed bunch and don't have any problem exposing the lies and mis-statements that are rampant within these so-called 'articles'.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:51:21 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Kenneth Lee:
You've got it, Ken! (But don't let us stop you from adding.)

On one front, we're constantly bombarded with these ads - "Do you sometimes feel....?", wanting everyone to think everything they experience is some "new" disease or disorder, needing medication.

On another front, we have this apparent "respectable, medical-science-based" movement inflicting panic on an ignorant public, demanding we recognize some non-existent "societal duty" to vaccinate against EVERYTHING.

I'm getting tired of people being criminalized for questioning the idea of mandatory vaxing, while Big Pharma gets richer as they hide behind another righteous movement of useful idiots.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:36:09 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Devil's Advocate:

So, now we're flagging the common term "useful idiot", even when it's used in proper context?!? What terms are next?

I will remind whoever flagged this of the following:

The term "useful idiots" may not sound complimentary, but it's used to describe people who, even with good intention, run a moral, physical, or political blockade for a false cause.

The false cause here is the unproven "need" to force everyone to vaccinate, and the useful idiots I referred to are the ones attacking those who question that movement.

It's like the "anti-Semitism" argument all over again. Questioning motives does NOT mean attacking beliefs. Attacking those who question shouldn't be okay, either, but that seems to be the norm these days.

My reason for using the term was right there in the same sentence. The intentions behind its use couldn't have been clearer.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4:49:14 PM

Jill Herendeen

  New Content

My guess is that the REASON all these states are suddenly wanting to end legal exemptions from vaccination is that the Owners of our for-profit medical-industrial-Congressional "healthcare" (ROFL!) complex are terrified of single-payer-healthcare-for-all getting enacted. If our version bears any resemblance to every other country's, it will be a huge & permanent blow to Their profits; hence the push-back. They want to damage the health of as many ppl as possible so as to ensure future profits; this is state-of-the-art rape, pillage, & murder. They figure they only need around 20% of us to do their dirty work for them. Listen to some of Catherine Austin Fitts' youtube videos, too. And Rima Laibow's.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:27:27 PM

JenniferWNY

  New Content

"As of November 30, 2018, there have been more than 93,179 reports of measles vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including

459 related deaths,

6,936 hospitalizations, and

1,748 related disabilities.

Over 50% of those adverse events occurred in children three years old and under.

As of January 2, 2019, there had been 1,258 claims filed in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) for injuries and deaths following MMR vaccination, including 82 deaths and 1,176 serious injuries.

Deaths from measles are rare in the U.S. with the last reported measles related death occurring in 2015."

click here

With the above statistics, I'll pass it n the MMR vaccine!!!

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:08:12 AM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

Author 77366
Reply to JenniferWNY:

From the CDC:


"The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports are accepted from anyone and can be submitted electronically at www.vaers.hhs.gov."

A major limitation of VAERS data is that VAERS cannot determine if the adverse health event reported was caused by the vaccination. Information on additional limitations of the VAERS data is available at http://vaers.hhs.gov/data/index.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:11:06 PM

Alexander Kershaw

Reply to Laurie Endicott Thomas:

What is overlooked in all this discussion is that the children and adults suffering from adverse affects of vaccines and infections are malnourished in one way or another. In todays world almost everybody is missing one or many of the 90+ essential nutrients. Acompletely nourished body can handle even the worst infection without serious effects. A well nourished baby from a well nourished mother will likely be infected and not even show symptoms. Well nourished health workers dealing with Ebola may show antibodies to Ebola but not show any symptoms. The same goes for almost all diseases else things like the plague would have wiped out 100% of any population.

The governments resources should be focused on nourishment more than vaccination.

In the old days grandmothers would gather all the children in any small community, feed them chicken soup and expose them to whoever had measles or chickenpox thereby granting them lifelong immunity and avoiding most serious symptoms. That would avoid separate households from having to deal with the problems of childhood diseases in isolation. Many of the children never showed symptoms of the diseases for their life time showing that they received immunity.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:28:58 PM

JenniferWNY

Reply to Alexander Kershaw:

When I was little they were called measles partys. I also remember chicken pox party's.

Measles and chicken pox were not feared back then because we did not have a HUGE pharmaceutical industry advertising machine, falsely, trying to convince the public that these diseases are deadly- all in the name of higher profits for the pharmaceutical industry even though these medications and vaccines are derived from petroleum and other chemicals which are extremely harmful to humans, animals and this planet!!!

And you are completely correct about nutrition, and the lack of proper nutrients in today's food caused by:

how the food is grown, or

how the animals are raised,

how the food is excessively processed, and

how most food today is heavily contaminated with chemicals and

is loaded with flavorings, coloring, preservatives- all synthetic and all chemical based!!

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:33:41 PM

Alexander Kershaw

Reply to JenniferWNY:

SSHHHH

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 9:01:39 PM

Jill Herendeen

Reply to JenniferWNY:

...and only a small percentage of adverse events gets reported to VAERS in the first place.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:31:45 AM

Helen Carpenter

  New Content

Pro vaccinators are on the wrong side of history. Be honest - we all know the agenda behind it and two hundred plus vaccines are in development.

Morally wrong to TAKE AWAY CHOICE plus they are Illegally throwing out the Nuremberg Code which says we have a say what goes into our body and NO STATE CAN MANDATE IT.

This is when I went off Elizabeth Warren - softball questions she was answering herself!

youtube.com/watch?v=79UlXgoQwGk

Worrisome the title of this CBS video:

youtube.com/watch?v=aHN3Vd1M-UQ

"Tracking down"....???? Really? Like a posse going after criminals? Downright scary the subliminal implications of this title.

We have a right to question the medical authorities. Even the CDC's own scientists released a statement about being hindered in their research because of corporate control. click here

Can you really discount another CDC whistleblower scientist, Dr. William Thompson who released how they suppressed data on the MMR tiggering autism in certain conditions? The movie, VAXXED was based on his revelations.

About the VAERS databases - reporting of vaccines injuries is grossly underestimated: click here Finally, here are the speeches from the recently Albany rally. The one by Del Bigtree and RFK Jr. are particularly interesting - start at 1:18:00:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwuMX-zw5oo

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:28:56 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Helen Carpenter:

"We have a right to question the medical authorities."

Bingo! The very right, itself, to question ANYTHING being foisted on us, is in danger everywhere these days. And, hysteria has replaced logic.

Challenge anything you're being proposed, no matter what direct impact it threatens to have on your life, and you get attacked for being "unpatriotic", or a "conspiracy nutjob", or some kind of "sympathizer", or some kind of evil.

With the vax movement, the central message is not only full of "civic responsibility", but completely disingenuous implications of "endangering society" to those who question it. For good measure, those who exercise their right to refuse to participate are directly accused of "causing the death of children".

As long as we can see that the risks associated with vaccines are being completely downplayed and hidden, and the threats posed by the disease are being exaggerated to the point of sensationalism, it's quite clear this movement is nothing but another quest for corporate profit.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 4:05:26 PM

nelswight

Reply to Helen Carpenter:

Cela va sans dire, Mme. Sens les roses.

D'ou a Les Etats des Uni, svp?

Vive les gelets jaune!

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:13:25 PM

lila york

  New Content

great discussion. We all had all three childhood diseases in my generation. Nobody died from any of them. I find the measles hysteria completely over the top. I also find most vaccines extremely dangerous and unnecessary.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:17:25 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

Author 77366
  New Content

Roald Dahl's daughter Olivia died of measles in 1962, shortly before the measles vaccine became available. Here's what he wrote about it years later:

"Olivia, my eldest daughter, caught measles when she was seven years old. As the illness took its usual course I can remember reading to her often in bed and not feeling particularly alarmed about it," he wrote.

"Then one morning, when she was well on the road to recovery, I was sitting on her bed showing her how to fashion little animals out of coloured pipe-cleaners, and when it came to her turn to make one herself, I noticed that her fingers and her mind were not working together and she couldn't do anything. 'Are you feeling all right?' I asked her. 'I feel all sleepy,' she said. In an hour, she was unconscious. In twelve hours she was dead."

The measles had turned into a terrible thing called measles encephalitis and there was nothing the doctors could do to save her. That was twenty-four years ago in 1962, but even now, if a child with measles happens to develop the same deadly reaction from measles as Olivia did, there would still be nothing the doctors could do to help her.

On the other hand, there is today something that parents can do to make sure that this sort of tragedy does not happen to a child of theirs. They can insist that their child is immunised against measles. I was unable to do that for Olivia in 1962 because in those days a reliable measles vaccine had not been discovered. Today a good and safe vaccine is available to every family and all you have to do is to ask your doctor to administer it.

It is not yet generally accepted that measles can be a dangerous illness. Believe me, it is. In my opinion parents who now refuse to have their children immunised are putting the lives of those children at risk. In America, where measles immunisation is compulsory, measles like smallpox, has been virtually wiped out.

Here in Britain, because so many parents refuse, either out of obstinacy or ignorance or fear, to allow their children to be immunised, we still have a hundred thousand cases of measles every year. Out of those, more than 10,000 will suffer side effects of one kind or another. At least 10,000 will develop ear or chest infections. About 20 will die.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:05:31 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Laurie Endicott Thomas:

"In my opinion parents who now refuse to have their children immunised [sic] are putting the lives of those children at risk." [and...]

"...because so many parents refuse, either out of obstinacy or ignorance or fear, to allow their children to be immunised [sic]..."

...And there it is! Just what I was talking about. The people who question the process are painted as irresponsible, stupid, obstinate, ignorant risk-takers.

Yet, there's no risk comparison being made here. Let's just talk about how your kid might be that 1 in 10,000, (or is it 100,000, or 1,000,000?) that has threatening complications from measles, and just avoid talking about the odds of having complications from the vaccine, and how those two scenarios compare.

Put another way, because there's a remote chance something awful is going to happen, we should all take our chances with the given "solution", or we're simply being stupid.

Calling people, who question something, "ignorant" or "obstinate" is offensive and stupid. You even flagged me for pointing out this very act, while continuing to prove my point.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 5:26:39 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

Author 77366
  New Content

No. People didn't hold "measles parties." What usually happened was that someone from the board of health would go to your house and put up a quarantine sign, warning people not to enter your house unless they had already had measles. People who violated that order would be subject to a fine. Even today, people with measles can be quarantined because they are a threat to public health. Fortunately, they do not remain infectious for long.


The states have the power to quarantine people who are spreading dangerous communicable diseases. In the early 20th century, a woman named Mary Mallon was eventually imprisoned for life because she kept getting jobs as a cook, and then the people she cooked for would get typhoid fever. She infected 51 people, 3 of whom died. After her arrest, it was proved that "Typhoid Mary" Mallon was a persistent carrier of typhoid fever. She was released from quarantine because she promised to find some other line of work and to be careful about washing her hands after she pooped. But she went back to working as a cook and infected more people. So she was imprisoned for life.


I have written two books about the importance of nutrition. Although people who have a vitamin A deficiency because of gross malnutrition are more likely to die of measles, vitamin A deficiency is rare in the industrialized countries. So nutrition programs would be no substitute for vaccination. Smallpox and measles epidemics decimated the indigenous populations, even the ones that were well fed.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:17:01 AM

Helen Carpenter

  New Content

What the medical establishment and politicians don't understand is this: we're past skeptical - we DON'T BELIEVE IN YOUR LIES anymore.


Iraq, Afganistan, Honduras, Lybia, Ukraine, Syria and now IRAN ....check. Thanks, Obama for placing ex-Monsanto execs to head the FDA and Ag Dept. Common Corn - schools are designed to fail. Dems were sllent for the Standing Rock pipeline protests and during the robo-signing foreclosure abuses.


The list of dysfunction is endless. However, by magic, the one area we're told we MUST have confidence in is mass injections by Big Pharma MANDATED by our corrupt lawmakers? I THINK NOT!


Lovely they created the 'Fake News' moniker just in time to shut us down. I have to commend the CIA - along with 'conspiracy theorist', they come up with gold. Anybody that has kept a minimal of critical thought has had these memes thrown in their faces countless times by the hopelessly indoctrinated.


Medical establishment - you have cut a wide swath of death and destruction and the fact is slowly but surely people are realizing this.


Don't tell this baby boomer there were no 'measles pariies'. There were mumps parties, chicken pox parties.....all served up with Kool Aid, another WMD.


These childhood diseases worked the immune system in a way not possible when injected directly into the bloodstream. One cancer treatment uses the measles virus and it's thought the increase in childhood cancers in part is children no longer getting the wild measles virus which could play a protective role.


A Italian researcher looked at the viruses in different vaccines and in some found NONE - only trace elements of mercury and aluminum - this came out recently.


Injected viruses shed. - cancer wards often have policies barring the newly vaccinated from visiting.


Recent discoveries show that innoculation might only provide protection for a short periods, as short as six months. Easy to understand why so many who become ill during 'epidemics' have already received a vaccine which makes herd immunity a myth.


'Safe' vaccines?

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/03/19/politics/new-virus-case-us-warship/index.html


https://www.scidev.net/asia-pacific/disease/news/oral-polio-drops-linked-to-paralysis-in-india.html

"While India's oral polio vaccine (OPV) drives have eliminated polio from the country, they have also resulted in over 490,000 cases of paralysis during 20002017, says a new study based on national surveillance statistics."


The CDC approved a new Hep B vaccine which killed 11 in the trials while the one it's replacing had resulted in one death:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_JJMpe00mM

High Schools could run a better committee meeting - shockingly amateurish..


Measles is not Ebola - this is a manufactured crisis to pad Big Pharma while getting us used to police state tactics such as quarantines.


Please run a Jon Rappoport article to counter this one - thanks.


Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 11:48:41 AM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

Author 77366
  New Content

I have been very active in the peace movement for many years, and I do not lie.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3:37:28 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Laurie Endicott Thomas:   New Content

I guess it's not technically lying, as long as you actually believe what you're saying and acting out of "good faith". Of course that doesn't make a potentially unsound idea any less harmful, either.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:57:10 PM

