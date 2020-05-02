 
 
MayDay! MayDay! MayDay!

Not Impressed, Not Encouraged by Missouri's so-called Soft Opening during the Pandemic of 2020

by Kevin Stoda

Cases in Missouri: 7,835

Total Deaths: 337

Patients tested in Missouri (by all labs): approximately 82,152

As of midnight, those are the so-called official stats of Covid-19 here in Missouri, the Show-Me-State.

It is May Day today.

NOTE: Mayday is an emergency procedure word used internationally as a distress signal in voice-procedure radio communications.

It is used to signal a life-threatening emergency primarily by aviators and mariners, but in some countries local organizations such as firefighters, police forces, and transportation organizations also use the term.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri to date.
Although the total number of Covid-19 cases in Missouri have continued to rise for the past month at a 45-degree angle, the Governor of the state has determined to "re-open" the economy as of May 4.

However, the people of greater Kansas City (especially the suburbs) are not waiting. This afternoon as I was en route to a medical treatment I passed a Chipotle's in Raytown with people standing nearly shoulder to shoulder outside. None of these people wore masked. On my way home, the line was just as long and no one was wearing a mask.

In short, AND this is only a Soft Opening!

May Day! May Day! May Day!

I say, "Get back inside and when outside, please Cover-Up."

Some say that I shouldn't expect other than this for a red state that voted Trump in 2016 and who like being dominated by a vicious anti-American GOP party for decades. However, I do think that show-me-staters should and must act against the grain and not follow the Governor Parsons (a Trump worshipper it seems) who recently got himself placed in Foreign Policy Magazine with the headline: Missouri Opens Up a New Front Against China in Coronavirus Blame Game.

With nearly 6,140,000 people in the state of Missouri, Governor Parson has listened to the noisy minority of some few hundred ( about 1000) protesters who came out and howled like crazy-folk to open the economy as fast as he could.

Now, the myth seems to be spreading that show-me-staters have beaten the worst virus this country has seen since 1921.

KEVIN STODA-has been blessed to have either traveled in or worked in nearly 100 countries on five continents over the past two and a half decades.--He sees himself as a peace educator and have been-- a promoter of good economic and social development--making-him an enemy of my homelands humongous DEFENSE SPENDING and its focus on using weapons to try and solve global
 

