Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Make the United States More like Norway!

By Tom Huckin

Related Topic(s):

Headlined to H1 2/3/18

Author 21051
From flickr.com: Bergen, Norway {MID-242258}
Bergen, Norway
(Image by jafsegal (Thanks for the 3 million views))   Permission   Details   DMCA

In recent comments about US immigration policy, President Trump indicated a strong preference for Norwegians over immigrants from various countries closer to the equator. "We should have more people from Norway," he declared, not from "shitholes" like Haiti, El Salvador and African nations. Not lost on observers is the fact that Norway is 99% white while those other countries are heavily populated by people of color. Also not lost is Trump's documented history of racist actions and comments. [1]

But why would any Norwegian want to immigrate to the United States? In 2016 a mere 362 Norwegians immigrated here, from a country of 5,232,930. [2] And that should come as no surprise: By almost any measure, Norwegians enjoy a higher quality of life right at home than they would here in the US. Consider these international rankings:

Prosperity. Norway is the most prosperous nation on earth while the US ranks only 18th. [3] In quality of life Norway exceeds all other 38 OECD countries while the US ranks ninth. [4]

Happiness. According to the World Happiness Index, Norwegians are the #1 happiest people in the world while Americans rank only #14. [5] This should come as no surprise, as Norway is also best in the world in human development. [6]

Democracy. Norway is also the #1 most democratic country in the world, while the US comes in at #21. [7] In fact the Economist Intelligence Unit now ranks the United States as a "flawed democracy." This is due in part to perceived corruption, with the US ranking only 18th in the world on that score (compared to Norway at #5).

Gender equality. Norway is a particularly good place for women and families. It ranks number 1 in the world on the health of mothers and children index, [8] and number 2 in gender equality (vs. the US at #49). [9] The country is led by a female prime minister and half the cabinet is comprised of women.

Income inequality. Income inequality correlates highly was a host of social ills including obesity, drug use, infant mortality, reduced life expectancy, teenage pregnancy, social immobility, mental illness, high rate of incarceration, etc. [10] Not surprisingly, the US, which has the highest degree of income inequality in the developed world, [11] suffers from all these ills. Norway, meanwhile, has the lowest degree of income inequality and the highest degree of corresponding benefits.

Press freedom. Norway has the most press freedom of any country in the world; the US ranks only 43rd. Even such African 'shitholes' as Burkina Faso, South Africa, Ghana, and Namibia have more freedom of the press than we do! [12]

Freedom. What about freedom more generally, including political rights and civil liberties? Aren't we at least the "land of freedom"? That's what our politicians and mythmakers keep telling us. Unfortunately, Freedom House's 2018 rankings put the US at only 53rd out of 210 countries, a status surpassed by most Caribbean island nations and even several former Soviet republics, among others. [13] Who's number 1? Norway, of course!

Given such facts, it's hard to imagine why many Norwegians would want to emigrate to the United States, even if Mr. Trump opened the gates wide to them. Thus, instead of encouraging Norwegians to come here, what he should do is promote changes here at home that would make the US more like Norway! Things like affordable universal healthcare, free public education, more progressive tax policy, and better worker compensation. Or more gender equality. If women had more political power we might well have better healthcare, public education, tax policy and worker compensation. And if we did, we would no longer have the worst income inequality in the developed world and all the ills that come with it. If we enacted some controls on corporate money in politics, we would have less corruption and more democracy. If we had stronger environmental protections, we would have a healthier citizenry. If we had a peace-oriented foreign policy, we would engender less violence at home and abroad and have a happier, more peaceful citizenry.

Unfortunately, based on past performance, it's unlikely that Donald Trump cares about any of these things or will do anything about them. His comment about wanting "more people from Norway" was likely inspired by the simple fact Norway is one of the whitest countries in the world. For a racist like Donald Trump, that may be all that really matters. And with Congress being controlled by Trump supporters and enablers, it's hard to see anything changing anytime soon.

Author bio: Tom Huckin is an emeritus professor of Writing and Rhetoric Studies at the University of Utah and a community activist in Salt Lake City. He specializes in the study of contemporary US propaganda and has authored numerous scholarly papers and book chapters on the subject. He can be reached at tomhuckin@comcast.net.


opednews.com

Tom Huckin is a professor emeritus of English and Writing at the University of Utah, specializing in the study of modern propaganda. He has co-authored five books on academic subjects and written some 90 scholarly papers, including a chapter in (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s):
Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Phantom Terrorism and the Paranoid American Public

A Requiem for Hillary

Yeats Was a Prophet

Tom Huckin

  New Content

I wrote this article out of frustration with all the jingoism I see every day in this land of my birth. As much as I love this country, its "exceptionalism" is greatly exaggerated. We could learn much from emulating other countries, Norway being one of them. Unfortunately, Donald Trump is not about to follow that path. Indeed, his "America First" policies encourage just the opposite.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 3:50:41 PM

Author 0
BFalcon

Reply to Tom Huckin:

True but ...

You can't ignore some specifics that make Norway 'special'. It is a small country with few people that has substantial oil production. Families and communities have been stable and the national cohesion is high. The population belongs to mostly one group and the values are shared.

You can't imitate a lot of that here.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 4:55:31 PM

911TRUTH

Reply to BFalcon:

Of course they can, but they just don't want to. And they are both R's and D's.

This country has more money than it knows what to do with. We've just been brainwashed forever to believe that is not true.

Every corrupt politician is on the same gravy train and won't let

that train derail.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:15:34 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Reply to BFalcon:
And what about all the natural resources that America has? Land leased for pennies per acre, with NO PERCENTAGE of profits ever returned to the commons (i.e., Americans).

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:28:48 PM

Tom Huckin

Reply to BFalcon:

BFalcon: I'm no expert on Norway, having visited there for only one week many years ago. But your description of it strikes me as pretty accurate.


Still, are you insinuating that here in the US we don't have stable families and communities, that we don't have national cohesion, and that we don't have shared values? That's what I infer. If so, isn't that exactly the problem we should all be addressing? My essay points to numerous factors that, in their absence, play into this national malaise and hopefully could lead to productive discussions and changes.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 11:22:51 PM

911TRUTH

  New Content

This movie explains perfectly how screwed we are in this country.

Where to Invade Next Official Trailer 1 (2016) - Michael Moore Documentary

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:22:30 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

  New Content
Tom, you forgot to mention that all Norwegians receive distributions of the profits from their offshore oil drilling, unlike in the US, where public land is leased by extraction industries for pittances, the profits from the extracted resources (which should belong to the commons) are kept by the lessee, and the diminished land has to be cleaned up via taxpayer dollars.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 6:26:08 PM

Tom Huckin

Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:

Kristine, an excellent point about the commons, or what we all share (or should all share!) in a civilized community. This concept is explored -- and promoted -- at length by George Monbiot in his new book, Out of the Wreckage.

Allow me to quote from the dust jacket: "A toxic ideology of extreme competition and individualism has come to dominate our world. It misrepresents human nature, destroying hope and common purpose. . . George Monbiot shows how new findings in psychology, neuroscience, and evolutionary biology cast human nature in a radically different light: as the supreme altruists and cooperators. . ."


The commons, a concept hardly ever discussed in today's US, is central to Monbiot's vision of a healthy society. I urge you and others to get this book!


Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 11:06:43 PM

