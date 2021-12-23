Lovers and killers (a poem)



Horseshoe Crab.

Drug companies (the medical industry)

Drain horseshoe crabs of their blue blood

And dump them back in the sea.





Their blood is used to make sure that

There are no dangerous bacteria in our vaccines

Like the ones that protect us from covid.





What an insult to Gaia.

But drug companies don't care about Gaia.

But if they did they would probably say,





What color is Gaia's blood?

Maybe Gaia is getting angry.

What if you made something so perfect





That it surprised you by living half a billion years

(They watched the dinosaurs come and go.)

And to think that for most of that time





They didn't need a name!

Then the horse came along and then humans appeared

And put shoes on the horse





That happened to be shaped

Like the horseshoe crab.

There is no room in the brain of the horseshoe crab





For anything but what it is.

It only knows the floor of the sea

But its blood is the color of the sky!





Go figure. Our blood is red

Which is appropriate for a species

Of lovers and killers.





Part of this world is off-limits to humans.

But you can go there if you stop acting like a killer.

Hint: Just act like a lover.

