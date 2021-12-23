 
 
Lovers and killers (a poem)

Horseshoe Crab.
Horseshoe Crab.
Drug companies (the medical industry)
Drain horseshoe crabs of their blue blood
And dump them back in the sea.


Their blood is used to make sure that
There are no dangerous bacteria in our vaccines
Like the ones that protect us from covid.


What an insult to Gaia.
But drug companies don't care about Gaia.
But if they did they would probably say,


What color is Gaia's blood?
Maybe Gaia is getting angry.
What if you made something so perfect


That it surprised you by living half a billion years
(They watched the dinosaurs come and go.)
And to think that for most of that time


They didn't need a name!
Then the horse came along and then humans appeared
And put shoes on the horse


That happened to be shaped
Like the horseshoe crab.
There is no room in the brain of the horseshoe crab


For anything but what it is.
It only knows the floor of the sea
But its blood is the color of the sky!


Go figure. Our blood is red
Which is appropriate for a species
Of lovers and killers.


Part of this world is off-limits to humans.
But you can go there if you stop acting like a killer.
Hint: Just act like a lover.

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

