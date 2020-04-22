You just have to wonder, the posse Trumpatatos gather to protest their rights being taken away by the Michigan governor. It is not fair they cried, why do we have to stay in our homes? There are only 30,000 of our neighbors infected and only 2,100 have died. See, here is where you get the simple-minded Fox News spin. We don't live in the city; we live in the country where infection rates are low. The big orange moron repeats this almost daily in his quest to reopen the economy.

The disease has a ten-day gestation period and some of you protestors are going to come to town like you did today. You are going to stop at the gas station and fuel up and maybe pick up a six pack and some smokes. Then you're going to drive home put the AR-15 over the mantle and infect your entire family. Sometime towards the end of the month, you begin coughing and rush yourself to that tiny rural hospital that only has six ventilators. The Fox News spin is contemptable and should be litigable. If you tell, people a burning building is safe, you are a criminal.

The disease entered our shores from the coasts and then moved inland same as a fly through an open screen door. New York, Washington State, California and then hit the big towns. Towns with international airports where the people who do most of the international travel live. These people are protesting a disease that has not got to them yet. As simple as, "Germs? I don't see any germs!" Why should I shut the door, there are no flies in my room?

It was a motley group, some with guns and some with masks blocking the empty streets with their cars. Clearly, the email had been loosely worded. Why would you bring a gun to a quarantine protest? What good is blocking traffic on empty city streets? Just trying to get their faces on TV and of course, the media will jump on it. It is a man bites dog story, "Local Boobs Challenge Virus to Gunfight!"

Robert Sapolsky is a noted Biologist at Stanford. He spent several years in Kenya studying a tribe of Baboons. The most hyper aggressive baboons ruled the pack with violence and favoritism. Sapolsky said, after studying those Baboons, he didn't like them very much. But these "leaders" discovered a garbage dump and began to gorge themselves on human leavings. These "leaders" monopolized the resource and wouldn't let the other baboons partake. In a case of; you really had that coming. The "leaders" picked up bacteria from the human garbage got sick and died.

For the rest of the pack it was a renaissance. The ruling clique was dead, calmer males were now in charge and the level of violence decreased. There is a message in there somewhere.

