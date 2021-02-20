 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/20/21

Lindsey Graham's heading to Mar-a-Lago to reason with Trump. It's a master plan

By Kerry Eleveld, Daily Kos Staff

Lindsey Graham
It's already doomed, which is why Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is the perfect person to head south on a mission to soothe the mangy ruffled feathers of Donald Trump.

Here's how CNN frames the mission: "Graham plans to spend his time on the golf course with Trump -- ideally convincing the former president that regaining congressional majorities for Republicans will help bolster his own presidential legacy. This person said Graham wants to be 'constructive,' urging Trump to use his influence for the party's good."

A little golf, a few chats, and -- voila'! -- suddenly Trump is going to morph from a self-obsessed ghoul into a vision of magnanimity willing to table his own concerns for the greater good. That seems realistic.

One thing Graham is right about is the fact that the internecine warfare between Trump and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is a ginormous cumulonimbus cloud hanging over Senate Republicans heading into 2022.

"They're now at each other's throat," Graham told Fox News this week, adding, "I'm more worried about 2022 than I've ever been. I don't want to eat our own." Graham has also repeatedly insisted that Trump is the must-have, essential GOP ingredient to prevailing in the 2022 midterms, despite the fact that to date, there's zero evidence of Trump delivering his voters when he's not on the ticket.

In the meantime, McConnell has reportedly left Trump for dead and -- hoo boy! -- nothing ticks off Trump more than people who won't give him the time of day.

