Lights blinking on
In the otherwise dark sky
Lights in the mind
The sky mind
Strange news flashes
Breaking stories
Let's listen in
To the parliament of monkeys
Shouting down the only little monkey
Who has a decent plan
For surviving the day
Good morning honorable monkeys
Good afternoon
Good evening
Good night
Good-bye
Don't forget your manners
Don't forget your flags
And your bandaids
The islands are burning
The people are leaving
Their houses are burning
The ferries are waiting
Their eyes are terrified
Sad, angry, defeated
Bloodshot eyes eyes eyes
The firefighters are saying
You can't go back
This place is a loss
There is no one left for us to save
And while we sailed away
We saw how bad it was
The whole sky lit up
It was red and glowing
Like nothing anyone had ever seen
Make your peace
Count your loved ones
Count your days of difference
You will never come back
Sit on your bundle and cry
Like you never cried before
Cry for all the people who can't cry
Cry for the planet
Cry for your fifth grade teacher
Cry for your dead father
Cry for your broken heart
Cry for your ancestors
Cry for your friends
Who had to leave their islands
Cry for the ones who aren't welcome
Cry for the man sitting in prison
Serving out a sentence of
6 billion, three hundred and seven million,
Seven hundred and twenty thousand seconds
Cry for the wounded deer
Cry for the filthy river
Cry for all the ones who hurt someone they loved
Cry for the clearcut
Cry for no good reason
Cry for nothing and no one
Let your sorrow clear the sky
Then (I promise you)
Once the sky is clear
You will begin to see them
The lights blinking on
In the otherwise dark sky