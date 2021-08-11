

lights..

Lights blinking on

In the otherwise dark sky

Lights in the mind

The sky mind

Strange news flashes

Breaking stories





Let's listen in

To the parliament of monkeys

Shouting down the only little monkey

Who has a decent plan

For surviving the day

Good morning honorable monkeys





Good afternoon

Good evening

Good night

Good-bye

Don't forget your manners

Don't forget your flags

And your bandaids





The islands are burning

The people are leaving

Their houses are burning

The ferries are waiting

Their eyes are terrified





Sad, angry, defeated

Bloodshot eyes eyes eyes

The firefighters are saying

You can't go back

This place is a loss

There is no one left for us to save





And while we sailed away

We saw how bad it was

The whole sky lit up

It was red and glowing

Like nothing anyone had ever seen





Make your peace

Count your loved ones

Count your days of difference

You will never come back

Sit on your bundle and cry

Like you never cried before





Cry for all the people who can't cry

Cry for the planet

Cry for your fifth grade teacher

Cry for your dead father

Cry for your broken heart

Cry for your ancestors

Cry for your friends

Who had to leave their islands





Cry for the ones who aren't welcome

Cry for the man sitting in prison

Serving out a sentence of

6 billion, three hundred and seven million,

Seven hundred and twenty thousand seconds

Cry for the wounded deer

Cry for the filthy river





Cry for all the ones who hurt someone they loved

Cry for the clearcut

Cry for no good reason

Cry for nothing and no one

Let your sorrow clear the sky





Then (I promise you)

Once the sky is clear

You will begin to see them

The lights blinking on

In the otherwise dark sky



