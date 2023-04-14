Lifting the lid, back in the day



Sugaring Off Time In Maine

You want your maple syrup?

(Remember that little spoiled brat piping:

"I want my Maypo"?)

Well, I want my forest without tubes

Crisscrossing the forest scape

All the way up the hill

And you can see a long way

Because there aren't any leaves yet

Just buds and behind the barn

Is the smoke from the sugar shack

Boiling down the sap to a nice amber

For you pancakes

No one calls 'um flapjacks any more

That goes back to the British occupation

"Jack" was a British common man

A subject of the King

Probably a hard-workin' son of a gun

Like the guys in my image of the old way

Of collecting sap, with galvanized buckets

And horsepower. No one wants

To go back to the old days

But back then at least you could

Walk unobstructed up through a sugarbush

And lift the lid of a bucket

To see how the sap was flowing.



Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages:

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"



