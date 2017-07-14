From animals descended, we retain an intuition that

_____sustained our forebears for a billion years.

We're out of touch with nature--and ourselves--but there's a distant Eden past,

_____toward which an inner driver steers.

This fundamental conflict pits our primal innocence against



_____the comforts and security we cherish.

If we drop the tiller, navigate on autopilot through the

_____concrete jungle--will we thrive or perish?



They tell us that a conscious choice to cleave to social norms

_____is all that keeps our fragile lives from being wrecked.

But are we so unsuited to this techno-social life

_____that we must constantly keep evil impulse checked?

Are ubiquitous temptations to addiction so persuasive

_____that we'd fall within their sway without strong wills?

And, if so, are these the fruits that we most value from

_____our culture, or its incidental chemicals and pills?



Just imagine that for one sweet day we drop internal struggle

_____and we listen to our impulses innate...

We'll sleep 'til sunshine calls us and eat double chocolate sundaes

_____and perhaps show up for work three hours late.

We'll blurt out "I'm in love with you" at moments inappropriate,

_____and touch ourselves indecently on trains,

But I doubt that we'd be tempted into violence or treachery

_____in crazed pursuit of venal, worldly gains.



They say in Summerhill the children all run free, no punishments,

_____no testing, no curriculum or grades

And students when they first arrive (from stricter British boarding schools)

_____do nothing -- but the novelty soon fades.

And once they trust their freedom, settle in and find relationships,

_____developing a passion all their own.

Statistics show that (as a rule) they flourish, and as adults are

_____more likely than their peers to be well-known.



The busy beaver has no need to budget time, does not consult with

_____engineers--and yet the dam gets built.

Bonobos know no jealousy; they stroke and fondle friends and come

_____to orgasm in public without guilt.

Even silly geese negotiate monogomy without

_____the benefit of matrimonial law.

And predators, once sated, turn to pussycats, don't hoard their prey--

It's man alone who's red in tooth and claw.



We pay a price for holding fast to self-control, negotiating

_____every trite decision that we make.

And freedom from that tension just might open doors to selves we barely knew

_____(if we don't overdose on cake).

I wonder if it's worth the risk to let authentic voices speak,

_____relinquishing control we know so well...

From comfortable purgatory, take a leap of faith, fly free,

_____and parachute to heaven or to hell.



And (humor me) imagine if our personal examples spread,

_____Became a wave of insubordination...

And (while we're fantasizing) our demand for more fulfilling lives

_____might trend our politics toward liberation.

While there's no guarantee our freedom, thus asserted one-by-one,

_____would lead us to utopian solutions,

I'd bet my bippy on our primal souls before I'd put my trust

_____In any current human institutions.



-- Josh Mitteldorf