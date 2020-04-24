Letter to America - The Silver Lining behind Covid19



Give A Damn - The Ticket to Cultural Change

I love seeing so many recent demonstrations of respect and appreciation for our health care workers, first responders, police officers and teachers. I think so many of us now understand our total dependence on these people, as well as the countless ways that we depend on farmers, and the transportation, travel, food service and technology industries. I love that many individuals are donating to charities. I hope these efforts will continue and not end when this is over. This new awareness, appreciation and respect is one of the silver linings that I see in this coronavirus crisis.

Even in the most difficult times, I hope that we can look for some good, no matter how small, in very bad situations; and be grateful for positive changes. Although this virus has been deadly and continues to be scary, I want to express how the coronavirus has made us realize the following:

That we can all come together as a family, regardless of race, ethnicity, religious affiliation or political views; setting aside our differences and prejudices; and that when we do, we want and are capable of helping others;

That we should slow down so that we might set aside time for the most basic and important things such as family, friends, giving, and sharing our talents and expertise;

That we can better appreciate our freedom and the many luxuries we enjoy each day, yet often take for granted;

That leaders of our cities, states and countries can come together in efforts to collaborate and solve problems;

That individually I can make a difference, but collectively we can change the world;

Today, and each day going forward, we have new opportunities to change the world through our actions. Perhaps the coronavirus is helping us to become more compassionate and empathetic citizens, and maybe through altruism, caring, respecting and collaborating with each other in new ways, we can create a more positive and happier long-lasting cultural change. This is my greatest hope.

