OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/7/20

Let Us Venerate Our Enemies; It's the Right Thing to Do

2 comments
Author 69356
Message Mark Bradley
Let Us Venerate Our Enemies

(It's the Right Thing to Do)

The South - Confederate Memorial - Arlington National Cemetery - 2014
The South - Confederate Memorial - Arlington National Cemetery - 2014
(Image by Tim Evanson)   Details   DMCA

Let's imagine there's a fictitious country on our border, the government of which is committing unspeakable atrocities against its own people. And let us further imagine there is a steady stream of refugees attempting to cross over our border and into our country, so as to escape the horrors that await them, should they be unsuccessful in seeking asylum from our government. Is it not likely that the decent and fair-minded citizens of this country would demand that their leaders at least make a good-faith effort to rectify the situation in this living hell on our border? And is it so hard to imagine that our government under such circumstances might feel compelled by public outrage to plan a punitive expedition to liberate our neighbors and restore good government to their long suffering people? Of course not! We have seen all this played out, ad nauseam, throughout our nation's history.

So now we've reached the point in our hypothetical narrative where our president orders the military to draw up plans to invade this outlaw nation, and put a halt to their depredations. Such plans are duly and carefully laid out by the generals, with an eye toward pursuing a blitz campaign designed to "shock and awe" our enemy into suing for peace at the earliest opportunity. So far, so good.

(Shoot, shoot, shoot, stab, stab, stab, kill, kill, kill, die, die, die, repeat;

Shoot, shoot, shoot, stab, stab, stab, kill, kill, kill, die, die, die, repeat;

Shoot, stab, kill, die; shoot, stab, kill, die; shoot, stab, kill, die)

It is now four years later, and at last our enemy has admitted defeat. The remnants of our exhausted, bedraggled, and mostly shoeless army occupy the key strategic points in the smoldering ruins of what was once the most dynamic and profitable agricultural juggernaut the world had ever seen. We have successfully freed nearly four million formerly beaten, maimed, and tortured human beings. To accomplish all this has cost the lives of 100,000 of our fellow citizens.

So what now? Where do we go from here? The answer to this is (or should be) painfully obvious, is it not? We must immediately set about casting bronze statues honoring the most bloodthirsty and ravenous of our enemy's military leaders, in commemoration of the relentless and wanton slaughter of our brave young soldiers. It just seems like the right thing to do, don't you agree?

Huzzah!

"For they are jolly good fellows; for they are jolly good fellows;

"For they are jolly good fellows; and so say all of us!"

[Mark W. Bradley is a retired history teacher who lives in Northern California. He has been an antiwar activist since the 1960's, writing and marching against every American military adventure from Vietnam to the Iraq War. His satirical articles have appeared in numerous online publications throughout the United States, as well as in New Zealand, the UK, and the Netherlands.

 

Mark W. Bradley is a political satirist and retired teacher who lives in Northern California.
 

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
shad williams

shad williams
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
  New Content

You hardly need the following. I offer my own remarks and a link for others who may read your article.

A friend sent the link below to me on July 4th. I am awake to the fact that the ruling unigarchy purposefully recreates and maintains divisions among the races as part of their divide and rule.

Blacks have certainly suffered as a result. Of course the indigenous peoples have suffered. While this is not a contest about who has suffered the greatest, Black people cannot remain the ones of this nation complaining the loudest about a system that is most oppressive to Blacks but every other race. Whites and all the races must complain loudly as well.

It is The system that radiates outward creating ripples of all the other injustices of the world.

Every one of us must recognize that the blinding evil we are immersed in, is real. We going to have to examine our individual reasons for equivocating and allowing the pretexts for this evil to thrive and flourish even without the help of the Demagogues.

The Truth About the Confederacy in the United States (FULL Version), 1:40:45 Jeffery Robinson, the ACLU's top racial justice expert, discusses the dark history of Confederate symbols across the country and outlines what we can do to learn from our past and combat systemic racism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 1:49:31 PM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Irene Fowler
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 24, 2019)
  New Content

Racism is a dangerous, debilitating disease of the soul. It's manifold, subtle and/or blatant forms are injurious to not only its targeted victims; but just as inimical to those who reflect and project, these antihuman tendencies and values. Their attitudes and behaviour, underscore an ignobility and paucity of mind and character, which they perversely choose to camouflage. This leads them to instinctively destroy others, in order to mask their own deep shortcomings. Unbeknownst to them they are chained in dark, windowless and airless concrete tombs and monuments. In expressing themselves, they feel as free as sky deities; however, they dig themselves deeper and deeper into their squalid graves, with every antihuman manifestation.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:33:38 PM

Author 0
