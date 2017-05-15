Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Legalizing Democracy: The Right to Vote vs. Corporate Rights

By       Message Move to Amend     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/15/17

- Advertisement -


(Image by Move to Amend)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

By Garrett Jennings

Many Americans think that the United States is the world's most exceptional democracy. Some believe that the U.S. Constitution is the most democratic legal document to ever exist, and others believe the Constitution to be sacred. They think that every American has the right to vote--the most basic and established pillar of a democracy--but they would be wrong on all three points, especially the last. The Constitution has no explicit mention of the right to vote for its citizens even though voting is the most widely recognized way for individual citizens to express their preferences (although it is not the only way). The lack of a right to vote in the United States solidifies its history of demonstrably weak democratic principles, which is largely why the highly regarded Economist magazine classifies the United States as a 'flawed democracy.' This is the reality in what Paul Ryan falsely claims is the world's oldest democracy, a country that has for its entire history deliberately and routinely denied the right to vote to millions of its citizens. Of course its necessary to acknowledge the most recent and widely successful efforts by many right-wing politicians to enact voter ID laws designed to disenfranchise the poor, minorities, and the elderly (sometimes an intersection of all three) as well as the Supreme Court's recent attack on the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by striking down a critical component of the law which ensured states maintain fair voting practices. However, the struggle for the right to vote is not new and should not treated as one. On the very day the Constitution was signed, only rich white men, who owned property, were given the freedom to vote. Past (and present) elected leaders, loath to share their power, have always stood in the way of expanding the vote to We the People. The gains achieved to enfranchise communities of color and women came from years of diligent activism within social movements, commonly given short shrift in high school civics lessons. The people's gains are being lost--legislated away by a ruling elite in thrall to corporations and their owners. From the Jim Crow style laws of the late 1800's which used literacy tests, poll taxes, and other more sinister methods to bar African Americans from voting, to women's suffrage, which wasn't achieved until 1920--less than 100 years ago--the people's so-called right to vote has only been expanded upon demand by a vibrant social movement. In an effort to establish the right to vote as an indistinguishable feature of American democracy, FairVote, a non-profit committed to grassroots coalition building to create a more fair and accurate depiction of a real democracy, is behind a right to vote amendment in Congress, House Joint Resolution 25. The amendment states: "SECTION 1. Every citizen of the United States, who is of legal voting age, shall have the fundamental right to vote in any public election held in the jurisdiction in which the citizen resides. SECTION 2. Congress shall have the power to enforce and implement this article by appropriate legislation." This seemingly straightforward amendment might not seem necessary at first, considering the gains achieved so far, but there's nothing to prevent them from being taken away in the future, as the Supreme Court did in 2013. To stop the continued debate over voting laws by states that each have their own rules and policies, many of which deliberately disenfranchise certain groups, this must-pass amendment declares, once and for all, that every US citizen has the right to vote. Move to Amend supports FairVote and this amendment as part of a larger strategy to legalize democracy. Move To Amend is organizing to pass the We the People Amendment; our mission is to realize the dream of American democracy by building an authentic participatory democracy that serves the interests of all people over property and profits. Our broad grassroots coalition seeks to amend the Constitution to end corporate rule (fascism) by declaring that campaign contributions are not protected political speech and corporations are not people with human rights. The We the People Amendment overturns the Citizens United ruling and other Supreme Court decisions which have endowed upon corporations human rights found in the 1st, 4th, 5th and 14th amendments. The most egregious of these is the 1886 case which found that under the 14th Amendment, corporations had equal protection under the law. The 14th Amendment recognized the rights of freed male slaves, but was instead hijacked by corporations in an unprecedented power grab. What is more disturbing is that corporate rule can only thrive when We the People are kept divided, and racism has always been the tool of choice to achieve and maintain division among the classes. To allow the corporate ruling elite to legally use the 14th amendment for their selfish and destructive purposes is among the worst outcomes of any case in US history. It has led directly to the election of a corporation in the form of Donald Trump, and a cabinet full of billiionaire corporatists intent on redistributing the wealth of this nation into the pockets of the 1%. Building a vibrant and transformative democracy is a team activity which requires participation, debate, and solidarity building. All communities, especially those on the frontlines of struggle, must be represented as We the People come together to form a more perfect union, by assembling our demands and developing and implementing a strategy to build and take power. Small "d" democrats will gather in Minneapolis August 2 - 6 for the Democracy Convention, seven conferences on democratizing the Constitution, the environment, economy, media, education, open government, and global democracy--under one roof. Resisting Trump is a necessary evil; but it isn't enough to change the status quo. The best defense is a good offense, and building power to create real participatory democracy for the first time in our long history is the best defense against the ongoing assault on We the People. Join us in Minneapolis and start building real democracy in the US before the next election and the further erosion of the people's rights. Garrett Jennings is a Senior Intern with Move to Amend and a recent graduate from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he earned a degree in political science concentrating in public policy, with a minor in economics. Follow on Twitter: @GarrettJ8

(Article changed on May 15, 2017 at 13:20)

(Article changed on May 15, 2017 at 13:20)

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on May 15, 2017 at 13:32)

(Article changed on May 15, 2017 at 13:36)

(Article changed on May 15, 2017 at 13:37)

(Article changed on May 15, 2017 at 13:39)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://movetoamend.org
The Move to Amend Coalition is a grassroots campaign to amend the Constitution to state that artificial entities such as corporations, unions, and non-profits do not have inherent rights under the Constitution, and that money is not free speech so (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

War Profiteering Poisons American Soldiers

Follow the Trillions (If You Can)

SCOTUS has gone rogue

Coming to a City Near You: Oligarchy, Detroit Style

A Growing Peoples Movement, Despite the Media Blackout

Monsanto Corporation Claims Corporate Personhood Trumps Vermonters' Right to Require Labeling

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Move to Amend

Become a Fan
Author 89628

(Member since Aug 26, 2013), 31 articles, 31 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm tired of fat rich white men telling me what's good for my family and my community, while they make laws which help their corporate cronies and themselves get even richer.The people are throwing a convention to determine what democracy looks like and how to make it happen. Damn right, I'll be in Minneapolis at the Democracy Convention!

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 1:16:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5447 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Move to Amend:   New Content

Your racism undermines any credibility you might of had.

Shame people have yet to realize the idea of democracy was full of holes and you never get what you really want.

Submitted on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 2:09:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 