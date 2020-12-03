At the top of the falls

Is a quiet place where the water

Gathers and placidly flows

To where it conforms

To a gentle S-curve

That bends the light

Of reflected hemlocks and sky

From there it drops Turns wild

Cascades ledge to ledge Explodes

Plummets to where it gathers again

And flows We follow

Through the forest

The trees do not know us

But they don't stop us

The forest slopes down

Between the trees far ahead

A silvery sheen

Or is it blue? Sometimes blue

Sometimes silver It is

A lake of gently lapping waves

And little wooded islands

Lake of memory

The wind on this water

Is quiet and darker

Between two close islands

But out beyond the cove

Beyond the islands the wind

Plays rough with the waves

Why did it take me

So long to return here

And then only by accident

Standing on a root-knitted shore

With my son Downstream

From Shelving Rock Falls?