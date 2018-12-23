 
 
Kyrgyzstan and Bhutan: Soon to Have All Organic Agriculture; No More Roundup and Monsanto/Bayer

By Stephen Fox

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/23/18

His Majesty King of Bhutan Shares his Vision for (GNH) in Bhutan His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck explains Gross National Happiness and the current challenges of the 21st century.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Nat Atkins)   Permission   Details   DMCA

His Majesty, Jigme Wangchuck, King of Bhutan explains in this video the principle of Gross National Happiness, at the heart of his reign in Bhutan

Earlier in 2018, I reported the great progress implicit in Pakistan's total ban of Monosodium Glutamate, an effort in which I had a small hand.

To close out 2018, I have some more good and inspiring news, also coming from Central Asia:

Kyrgyzstan is about to become the second country in the world to change their entire nation in to a 100% organic farming!


As a consumer protection journalist and activist, I will make every effort to expand such concepts to other nations, and hopefully, other nations will follow suit, not only banning MSG, but perhaps soon, Aspartame, the other neurotoxic carcinogenic food additive/artificial sweetener made by the Japanese megacorporation, Ajinomoto.

Thirteen years ago, in 2006, I wrote and published and distributed a plan to create a new United Nations Undersecretary General for Nutrition and Consumer Protection, which got an offer to sponsor from India, with 55 nations agreeing to cosponsor, but deputy representatives of the United States Mission to the United Nations killed the plan by threatening to keep India forever off the Security Council. Here is the Resolution, which was published in Sweden and is still alive and well in the site called Red Ice Creations. If you take the time to read it, realize that of course the Secretary General from 2006, Kofi Annan, is gone, both from the UN and from this world. We may have failed in this effort, but it was a good one and good efforts always plant seeds that in due course come to bloom.

A Resolution to Create a New United Nations Undersecretary General for Nutrition

click here

>>>

Kyrgyzstan's shift follows Bhutan's 2015 announcement, which will have totally organic food production by 2020, after the phase-out over five years of the remaining non-organic agriculture in the country.

Dastanbek Djumabekov, the Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan Parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh, instructed the government to implement a plan with which the production of agricultural products throughout the country must become 100% organic within ten years. The written order states that farmers should not use any agrochemicals, pesticides (toxic chemicals), synthetic substances, hormones, growth regulators, feed additives, GMOs, antibiotics or other additives other than organic certified products for plant protection and organic fertilizers.

Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country with mountainous terrain, bordered by Kazakhstan to the north, Uzbekistan to the west and southwest, Tajikistan to the southwest and China to the east, and its capitol and largest city in Bishkek, with a population of 6 million people. The agricultural sector at 40% is one of the largest economic sectors for Kyrgyzstan.

Control over the implementation of the organic plan is accorded to the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

In 2014 Kyrgyzstan also became one of the first countries in the world to ban the cultivation of GM Crops alongside the import and sale of all GMO products. This ban was later changed to allow for low levels of GMO contamination (0.9%) in imports.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 


Stephen Fox

  New Content
I find all of this very optimistic, and I hope you do, also, as we have spent the last few decades continuously battling the likes of Monsanto/Bayer and Ajinomoto of Japan.


International optimism could go a lot further with a new USA White House, one willing and able to move away from the corporate domination and manipulation at the very heart of the American foreign policy over the past 50 years.


The USA has dropped to #27 in Education quality, having been surpassed by China, Brazil, and Turkey? That should be a wake up call, and clearly, quality organic agriculture and more careful nutrition practices would help all nations.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 23, 2018 at 6:40:33 PM

