Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Please Don't Read About the Seth Rich Murder

By Josh Mitteldorf
Headlined 5/26/17

Seth Rich
(Image by Democratic National Convention)
The mainstream media, liberal and conservative, is frantically telling us: Don't look at the case of Seth Rich. There's nothing there. It's all "conspiracy theory". Leave his poor family in peace.

Who is behind this message? What are they afraid we might find?

Sean Hannity of Fox News has been, until yesterday, the only mainstream source telling us that the case is worth looking at. Under pressure from Fox, he has been forced into silence.

But listen to Debbie Lusignan, (the Sane Progresive). Listen to Bill Still.

Background

In the Winter of 2016, Wikileaks published thousands of leaked emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign. They were damning, even to those of us who were already disillusioned with Hillary. They showed

  • Many ways in which the DNC -- which is supposed to be neutral -- was actually tilting the primaries from Sanders to Clinton.
  • Clinton's usage of a private email server to avoid Congressional scrutiny (as demanded by Presidential Records Act, enacted after Watergate).
  • Hints of connections to traffickers in child prostitution.
  • Clinton's usage of her office as Secretary of State to benefit the private Clinton Foundation. (This is just what the press is so up-in-arms about when Trump is doing it.)
The MSM diverted attention away from the content of the emails, and focused on the source of the leak. Without evidence, the press and the Democrats have successfully spread the rumor that Putin's Russia is behind the leaks, that Russia hacked into the Democratic server, that Trump is colluding with Russia.

Meanwhile, Julian Assange -- who actually received and published the leaks -- states unequivocally that it was not the Russians. He has all but come out and said "If Wikileaks didn't have an absolute policy of not revealing its sources, I would tell you that the source is the murdered DNC staffer, Seth Rich."

Seth Rich

Rich was a young staffer doing IT work for the DNC. He had legitimate access to the DNC servers, and did not have to do any hacking at all.

Rich was murdered in DC last July 10. Although the murder is reported as motivated by a "robbery", he was shot in the back, and nothing was taken from his person, not even his wallet.

"An FBI forensic report of Rich's computer -- generated within 96 hours after Rich's murder -- showed he made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time, the federal source told Fox News." [Sean Hannity]

Reality Check

Brad Bauman, the "family spokesman" so widely cited actually has more connection to the DNC than to Rich's family.

The family has hired a private investigator after the DC police investigation was stalled. The investigator reports that the DC police told him they were ordered to stand down and not investigate the case.

An ER doctor who treated Rich the night he was shot has said that Rich was not fatally injured, but that doctors were prevented from seeing him, and that he was left to die.

The Bottom Line

As between Sean Hannity and the New York Times, I'd be inclined to trust the Times. But in this case, it seems that the boy who cried wolf is finally telling the truth.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling in a variety of fields.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

EyeOfTheStorm

Author 70364
(Member since Aug 20, 2011)


  New Content
If anything busts the truth into the light, it will be a murder case. Once one falls, all the rest will follow (I hope). Good article Josh.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 10:33:47 AM

Author 0
Michael Morrissey

Author 12887
(Member since Mar 8, 2008)


  New Content
Thanks for this, Josh, and please keep us informed of further developments, if there are any.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 10:40:55 AM

Author 0
Rob Kall

Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


  New Content

On Twitter, Bernie supporters are still wanting answers But the MSM is going full Hillbot in attacking anyone who does not accept the robbery/murder narrative.


Kim Dotcom offers a tantalizing but not satisfying bit of extra info. And Hannity has taken a two day leave, like O'Reilly did before it was turned into a termination.


I trust Julian Assange. But, of course, his narrative contradicts the Hillary lost because of Russia McCarthyist narrative. The truth is, she lost because the FBI decided to make Trump president, by not revealing that they were investigating Trump's campaign team ties to Russia. If they'd been even-handed and revealed both, we'd have our first neoliberal female president, and probably already have a lot more boots on the ground in Syria and maybe Ukraine.


If the Dems weren't afraid the Seth Rich story would destroy their lousy excuse for losing, we could get to the bottom of this. Then, there would be a much stronger case for cleaning out the corporate Clinton Democrats and there might be a chance that some real progressives could take the lead. That might prevent scumbags like the new head of the California Democratic party from having as much traction as they still possess.


I just keep watching the chart that shows that there are more independents than Democrats by a third. The Two party system stinks and, who knows, the time may be ripe for anything else. But that doesn't mean we have to put all our eggs in one basket. We can support progressive Dems and third party projects as the options present themselves.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 1:04:52 PM

Author 0
Indent
Vernon Huffman

Author 55296
(Member since Oct 30, 2010)


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

There is hope in the Green Party. They refuse corporate bribes.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:20:00 PM

Author 0
Indent
Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

"...we'd have our first neoliberal female president, and probably already have a lot more boots on the ground in Syria and maybe Ukraine. "

Ditto that! (as they say in Limbaugh Land).

"If the Dems weren't afraid the Seth Rich story would destroy their lousy excuse for losing, we could get to the bottom of this."

I would say there's more at stake than that. If Rich was the leaker it would strongly suggest his unsolved murder was not a coincidence. Whether anyone committed a crime (let alone an "act of war") in hacking or leaking the emails is debatable but homicide is unambiguously a capital crime.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 4:20:43 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


  New Content
Thanks for putting all these pieces together Josh!

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 2:41:14 PM

Author 0
Indent
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content
As Debbie always does too.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:32:13 PM

Author 0
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


  New Content

Seth Rich's brother Aaron started a gofundme page to continue with their legal expenses.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:08:03 PM

Author 0
Indent
Julian Lobato

Author 82704
(Member since Oct 18, 2012)


Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:   New Content
The family hires an investigator, who finds evidence, a DNC flack becomes their advocate and tells us not to politicize their son's death. Now the brother wants help. This could blow open the Democrats' entire existence long before any Trump impeachment.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:20:19 PM

Author 0
Julian Lobato

Author 82704
(Member since Oct 18, 2012)


  New Content
The more I hear about poor Seth the more it stinks, so bad no tinfoil hat is going to cover the stench.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:14:23 PM

Author 0
Kevin Chamberlin

Author 502686

(Member since Jun 13, 2015)


  New Content
Excellent article on a murder investigation that has not occurred. The FB like button will not record my like.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:21:32 PM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content

Thanks, Josh. I've read somewhere that this cover-up could bring down many "very high-up" politicians.



I am delighted to see you mentioning Debbie, who will be at next month's huge anti-war convention in Virginia, as will David Swanson and many others (worth Googling). She is the Rock of Gibralter for truth, imo.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:29:45 PM

Author 0
PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010)


  New Content

This kind of reminds me of a movie I once saw:

Just try and stay out of my way. Just try! I'll get you, small-d democrats ... and your little Seth Rich, too!

* * *

Fly, my presstitutes, fly!

* * *

It was Putin, the Great and Powerful! Who are you to question us? Pay no attention to the corrupt American registrars, ballot officials, and voting-machine techs behind the polling-booth curtain!

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:34:36 PM

Author 0
Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


  New Content

Whether or not Seth Rich was the leaker is unknown but the furious pushback on this story indicates that it scares the hell out of Democrats.

Why?

The real fear in my humble opinion is scrutiny into the DNC and the role of the organization in promoting the bogus Russian election hacking narrative.

Mark Ames wrote an interesting piece back in December after the Washington Post's promotion of the PropOrNot blacklist (a list that this website OEN was on) and theorized that the genesis of the Russian fable came from a Ukrainian DNC operative named Alexandra Chalupa (yes, just like the Taco Bell menu item).

I excerpt the following from "Site Behind Washington Post's McCarthyite Blacklist Appears To Be Linked to Ukrainian Fascists and CIA Spies":

One of the key media sources who blamed the DNC hacks on Russia, ramping up fears of crypto-Putinist infiltration, is a Ukrainian-American lobbyist working for the DNC. She is Alexandra Chalupa--described as the head of the Democratic National Committee's opposition research on Russia and on Trump, and founder and president of the Ukrainian lobby group "US United With Ukraine Coalition", which lobbied hard to pass a 2014 bill increasing loans and military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on Russians, and tightly aligning US and Ukraine geostrategic interests.

In October of this year, Yahoo News named Chalupa one of "16 People Who Shaped the 2016 Election" for her role in pinning the DNC leaks on Russian hackers, and for making the case that the Trump campaign was under Kremlin control. "As a Democratic Party consultant and proud Ukrainian-American, Alexandra Chalupa was outraged last spring when Donald Trump named Paul Manafort as his campaign manager," the Yahoo profile began. "As she saw it, Manafort was a key figure in advancing Russian President Vladimir Putin's agenda inside her ancestral homeland -- and she was determined to expose it."

Chalupa worked with veteran reporter Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News to publicize her opposition research on Trump, Russia and Paul Manafort, as well as her many Ukrainian sources. In one leaked DNC email earlier this year, Chalupa boasts to DNC Communications Director Luis Miranda that she brought Isikoff to a US-government sponsored Washington event featuring 68 Ukrainian journalists, where Chalupa was invited "to speak specifically about Paul Manafort." In turn, Isikoff named her as the key inside source "proving" that the Russians were behind the hacks, and that Trump's campaign was under the spell of Kremlin spies and sorcerers.

(In 2008, when I broke the story about the Manafort-Kremlin ties in The Nation with Ari Berman, I did not go on to to accuse him or John McCain, whose campaign was being run by Manafort's partner, of being Manchurian Candidates under the spell of Vladimir Putin. Because they weren't; instead, they were sleazy, corrupt, hypocritical politicians who followed money and power rather than principle. A media hack feeding frenzy turned Manafort from what he was--a sleazy scumbag--into a fantastical Kremlin mole, forcing Manafort to resign from the Trump campaign, thanks in part to kompromat material leaked by the Ukrainian SBU, successor to the KGB.)

Meanwhile, Chalupa's Twitter feed went wild accusing Trump of treason--a crime that carries the death penalty. Along with well over 100 tweets hashtagged #TreasonousTrump Chalupa repeatedly asked powerful government officials and bodies like the Department of Justice to investigate Trump for the capital crime of treason. In the weeks since the election, Chalupa has repeatedly accused both the Trump campaign and Russia of rigging the elections, demanding further investigations. According to The Guardian, Chalupa recently sent a report to Congress proving Russian hacked into the vote count, hoping to initiate a Congressional investigation. In an interview with Gothamist, Chalupa described alleged Russian interference in the election result as "an act of war."

To be clear, I am not arguing that Chalupa is behind PropOrNot. But it is important to provide context to the boasts by PropOrNot about its Ukrainian nationalist links--within the larger context of the Clinton campaign's anti-Kremlin hysteria, which crossed the line into Cold War xenophobia time and time again, an anti-Russian xenophobia shared by Clinton's Ukrainian nationalist allies.

Think about that.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:38:13 PM

Author 0
Indent
Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

--- CONTINUED ----

In addition to this Ukrainian operative there is also the curious question of why James Comey's FBI did not examine the servers that were allegedly hacked by the Russians. Perhaps they were too busy doing a parallel construction against Trump based the now discredited dirty "PeeGate" dossier provided to the feds by former Brit spook Christopher Steele.

Instead the FBI relied solely on the word of the cyber security firm CrowdStrike that worked for the DNC and is run by an anti-Putin activist with ties to the Atlantic Council, a pro NATO think tank.

Comey vouched for the firm which since has come under criticism for cooking a report on Russian malware affecting Ukrainian artillery. None other than the Voice of America (hardly a Russian propaganda megaphone) pointed this out in March.

The Voice of America expose forced CrowdStrike to have to rewrite a portion of their report on the Russian malware.

That is just food for thought.

If Seth Rich was the leaker it would collapse the entire house of cards that Hillary was cheated by Trump and the Russians.

But it is the potential of an independent investigation of the DNC which has caused the frenzy over the attention to Rich as a murder victim. That being said, his killing and what seems to be an ongoing coverup doesn't pass the smell test. There is a long history of mysterious deaths of those who have dared to tangle with the Deep State and he is just one more body.

There needs to be a special prosecutor appointed to investigate the DNC and perhaps Mr. Comey himself who has aa lot of questions to answer on his conduct towards BOTH the Clinton and Trump campaigns and actions in what appears to be a Deep State coup to remove Trump from office...

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:39:21 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content

---CONTINUED---

Robert Parry over at Consortium News had an interesting theory on Obama and his intelligence bosses Comey, Brennan and Clapper (Manny, Moe and Jack) working to undermine both of the candidates.

Excerpted from "Watergate Redux or 'Deep State' Coup?":

The fear grew that Comey and other senior officials in the U.S. intelligence community had concluded last year that neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump was a suitable future president, albeit for different reasons. I'm told that Clinton was seen as dangerously hawkish and Trump as dangerously unqualified, opinions privately shared by then-President Barack Obama.

So, according to this account, plans were made last summer to damage both Clinton and Trump, with the hope of putting a more stable and less risky person in the Oval Office -- with key roles in this scheme played by Comey, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

When I first heard about this supposed cabal in the middle of last year, I dismissed it as something more fitting a Jason Bourne movie than the real world. But -- to my amazement -- the U.S. intelligence community then began intervening in the presidential campaign in unprecedented ways.

Parry's article should be read in its entirety and it begs some very serious questions that now need to be asked about who is really running the country.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 3:50:51 PM

Author 0
IndentIndentIndent
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008)


Reply to Donn Marten:   New Content
there are a number of sources saying the same. Spooks like threats and well planned assassinations. they are not hot for a nuclear war. both candidates represented that risk. So many Ciinton associates have died young under mysterious circumstances. HRC may end up the Maryann Cotton of the 21st century. Would be gratifying to see her pay up for one of them.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 4:21:33 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


  New Content

It's sad to see progressives taking the debunked right wing narrative. Even Rod Wheeler, the PI in the case, and Fox News have come and out said the whole story is "fake news."


The urge to promote this narrative, for which there is zero evidence (and quoting Assange is not evidence since he and we all know that covert operations operate through distancing agencies...plausable deniability), is to back up the collapsing denial of Russian intervention in the election, which even Secy of State Tillerson, Secy of Defense Mattis, CIA chief Pompeo, UN Abassador Haley and (Trump rehired, then fired) Comey have stated openly is, based on the evidence they have seen, declare shows Russian intervention "without a doubt. " Then Trump, after being shown the evidence, said, "As for the hacking, it was the Russians.'


There is no there there to the Seth Richareds conpiracy allegations, according to; police investigating, the parents, the PI paid by a conservative business man, Fox news, and the entire Trump foreign policy and intelligence team, including Trump himself.


How sad to see the illusions of progressives disturbed by what all who HAVE seen the evidence conclude is proof of Russian intervention, which of course Trump asked for.


i urge readers to keep an open mind and dismiss those

promoting the idea that everyone from Fox news to Trump to the Secretary of State to the police to the DNC is faking it. Why would Trump state "I think the Russians did it,' if he did not see evidence that convinced him that his denials would, in due time, be shown to be refuted by the evidence? Why would Fox News, whose goal is to denigrate Democrats, admit their Seth Rich story was "fake news/"


To me, the answer is obvious: it is fake news.


The refutation of the Russian hacking is based on the Seth Rich fake news story; Assange, who took a partisan role in the election, said he had material on both Clinton and Trump, but only would release that on Clinton to help damage her bid.


if the material came from a DNC insider (who was a Clinton supporter..why would he sabotage Clinton?), where did the material on Trump come from.


Murder in DC is common, a city often called "the murder capital of the us." The murder rate in 2016 was 18.5 per 100K, among the highest in the nation. "... F.B.I., showed that the murder rate rose 10.8 percent across the United States in 2015, part of a nearly 4 percent increase in violent crime.

Fueling the surge in murders was street violence in a handful of major cities, notably Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., and Milwaukee, where most of the victims were young African-American males. The F.B.I. "

Given the total absence of evidence that Rich was murdered (presumably by the Democrats) for leaking information to Wikileaks and the fact that Trum p and his staff all agree Russia did the hacking, I think it's time to admit that the accusation that the Democrats killed Rich be assigned the dust bin of fake conspiracies, which only poison the well of legitimate conspiracy allegations.

This fake news comes out of a desire, born of an incomplete grieving process over the loss of the Sander's bid for President, in which blaming becomes a theme to get stuck on, before moving on to acceptance and then making sure that such manipulations as defeated Sanders not be repeated.

No one is the world would more like to have confirmed that it was NOT Russia but Rich who leaked the Clinton emails than Fox News and Donald Trump. That they have to admit that Russia did it, that the Seth Richards story is fake news, should be enough to refute the claims, based on the impulse to blame but lacking any evidence.

And the family of Seth Rich has stated more than once that the continued promoting of this fake story is deeply painful to them. For both logical reasons and human compassion, please stop spreading a story that lacks evidence and causes such pain.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 4:11:55 PM

Author 0
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
This comment might have had half a leg to stand on before the anonymous doctor made his statement. But if what that doctor says is true - and it seems odd that he would risk his medical career just to spread a rumor- then there is indeed something very rotten here worth investigating.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 4:32:10 PM

Author 0
Indent
Josh Mitteldorf

Author 2756
Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Thank you, Dale.

The NYTimes couldn't have said it better.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:38:55 PM

Author 0
Indent
Rick Kincade

Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content
Lots of words again. You remind me of my 15 yr. old son that can spout "proof" at the speed of gunfire when it is just posturing, spin, and totally "in the box" thinking. Sorry for you Dale..... a disappointment every time to put pen to paper.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:45:51 PM

Author 0
Bill Willers

Author 8025

(Member since Oct 1, 2007)


  New Content

"An ER doctor who treated Rich the night he was shot has said that Rich was not fatally injured, but that doctors were prevented from seeing him, and that he was left to die."

I find that hard to believe. ER medical personnel would tell anyone ordering them to allow someone to die to go straight to hell. I believe that Josh Mitteldorf, in the interest of decent journalism, should present evidence for such a statement.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 4:28:01 PM

Author 0
Indent
Rodger Malcolm Mitchell

Author 91936
(Member since Jan 27, 2014)


Reply to Bill Willers:   New Content
The entire article is a disgrace, filled with misstatements. One of the worst article I ever have seen on this site. Even Breitbart would be embarressed.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:03:06 PM

Author 0
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


Reply to Bill Willers:   New Content
The details are in the Bill Still video which is linked in this article to make it easy for you to check it out, and it should clear up your confusion.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:25:04 PM

Author 0
Rodger Malcolm Mitchell

Author 91936
(Member since Jan 27, 2014)


  New Content

Shame on you for this article. It could have been written by Breitbart.

"Hints of connections to traffickers in child prostitution." Utter nonsense, having zero basis in fact. A completely made up piece of fake news.

"Clinton's usage of her office as Secretary of State to benefit the private Clinton Foundation. (This is just what the press is so up-in-arms about when Trump is doing it.)" One gigantic and meaningful difference. Clinton benefitted her charity, not herself. Trump used his Foundation to benefit himself. He was fifined for self-dealing. She did no self-dealing.

Get the difference?

But it gets worse: Factcheck.org, Snopes, Politfact, FOXNews, the police, the FBI and Rich's own parents say the statements in your article are total baloney.

And on the other side is Sean Hannity, that paragon of dishonesty. And you chose Hannity, for the sake of sensationalism.

Shame on you. I thought OpEd News was above this sewer stuff.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:01:07 PM

Author 0
Indent
Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


Reply to Rodger Malcolm Mitchell:   New Content

You are entitled to your opinion but we really do require a higher level of cordiality here, thanks.


If you would like to fact-check some of the allegations about Clinton, Thompson's Clinton Timeline is an excellent and completely unbiased chronological listing which is extraordinarily insightful.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:30:09 PM

Author 0
Donn Marten

Author 5421
(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


  New Content

I would say that the best way to clear this matter up and stop the speculation would be that an independent special prosecutor be appointed to investigate the DNC and its role in the "Russian" hacking story.

Perhaps one for Comey as well because it would seem to be rather strange that the FBI never examined he DNC servers.

Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:36:21 PM

Author 0
dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


  New Content

The definition of fake new is when claims are treated as facts. This article is fake news. It states anonymous allegations as facts.

"An ER doctor who treated Rich the night he was shot has said that Rich was not fatally injured, but that doctors were prevented from seeing him, and that he was left to die."


There is no evidence an ER doctor said this. Here is the original source: "Yesterday, on the Internet chat forum 4chan, an individual who goes by the alias of Anonymous (ID: rhotYJAg) claimed to be a surgery resident at Washington Hospital Center who had attended to Seth Rich -- the 27-year-0ld Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer who leaked thousands of damaging DNC emails to WikiLeaks."

1. An anonymou person's allegations cannot be reported as facts except in the context of fake news.

2. The website this was reported is a far right site with articles on how the real racists are blacks, SandyHook never happened, evolution is a hoax,etc). And even they report an allegation (that Rich was the leaker) as a fact: fake news.


When Fox news, which admitted it had NO evidence that Rich was murdered for leaking emails,is willing to call out itself when it promotes fake news, it is tragic that fake news is promoted OEN, with a primary mission of exposing fake news.


There is no evidence that Rich leaked the emails, that the DNC murdered him, or that an ER physician declared him still living at the hospital in DC.


has the whole world gone mad?




Submitted on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 5:49:42 PM

Author 0
