Who is behind this message? What are they afraid we might find?

Sean Hannity of Fox News has been, until yesterday, the only mainstream source telling us that the case is worth looking at. Under pressure from Fox, he has been forced into silence.

But listen to Debbie Lusignan, (the Sane Progresive). Listen to Bill Still.

Background

In the Winter of 2016, Wikileaks published thousands of leaked emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign. They were damning, even to those of us who were already disillusioned with Hillary. They showed

Many ways in which the DNC -- which is supposed to be neutral -- was actually tilting the primaries from Sanders to Clinton.

Clinton's usage of a private email server to avoid Congressional scrutiny (as demanded by Presidential Records Act, enacted after Watergate).

Hints of connections to traffickers in child prostitution.

Clinton's usage of her office as Secretary of State to benefit the private Clinton Foundation. (This is just what the press is so up-in-arms about when Trump is doing it.)

Meanwhile, Julian Assange -- who actually received and published the leaks -- states unequivocally that it was not the Russians. He has all but come out and said "If Wikileaks didn't have an absolute policy of not revealing its sources, I would tell you that the source is the murdered DNC staffer, Seth Rich."

Seth Rich

Rich was a young staffer doing IT work for the DNC. He had legitimate access to the DNC servers, and did not have to do any hacking at all.

Rich was murdered in DC last July 10. Although the murder is reported as motivated by a "robbery", he was shot in the back, and nothing was taken from his person, not even his wallet.

"An FBI forensic report of Rich's computer -- generated within 96 hours after Rich's murder -- showed he made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time, the federal source told Fox News." [Sean Hannity]

Reality Check

Brad Bauman, the "family spokesman" so widely cited actually has more connection to the DNC than to Rich's family.

The family has hired a private investigator after the DC police investigation was stalled. The investigator reports that the DC police told him they were ordered to stand down and not investigate the case.

An ER doctor who treated Rich the night he was shot has said that Rich was not fatally injured, but that doctors were prevented from seeing him, and that he was left to die.

The Bottom Line

As between Sean Hannity and the New York Times, I'd be inclined to trust the Times. But in this case, it seems that the boy who cried wolf is finally telling the truth.