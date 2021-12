Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

You will be more

More than just yourself

In fellowship will you will your true self

We become more

When we integrate what Julian Assange has revealed

When we say no to his hangmen

You are not an island unto yourself

You are yourself

By virtue of others

We are in one another's hands

Written on the day of the allegedly "High Court" of USA-UK mass murderers' alliance - the same day the world should be celebrating International Human Rights Day, December 10, 2021.