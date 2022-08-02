 
 
John Locke, and the Atheist Societies

Suddenly, it was world defending champion John Locke in the blue corner and his challenger in the - naturally! - red corner, Karl Marx.

John Locke, Blue Corner
John Locke, Blue Corner
Karl Marx, Red Corner
Karl Marx, Red Corner
The God-fearing societies and the God-hating societies squared off in what is today known as the Chiller in Maniller, aka the Cold War.

First, a word from our sponsor.

Thriller in Manilla
Thriller in Manilla
We asked John about his views. "Tolerate everyone, except atheists."

"You believe in God, then, John?"

"Absolutely. And private property."

Now, we turn to the German.

"What do you believe in, Karl?"

Karl spits, and says, "Dialectical materialism."

That was a mouthful. Yes, we heard rumours, but most viewers find this d-thing mysterious.

"Does it exist?" we ask Karl.

"No! It's a process. In history."

"But isn't it a fact, Karl, that the God-hating societies are not nice to their people."

"Ve don't luf people."

The ring girl in hot pants is announcing the first round. All eyes on her backside.

And there's the bell.

Ring Girl
Ring Girl
Iftekhar Sayeed teaches English and economics. He was born and lives in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
