John Locke, and the Atheist Societies

Exclusive to OpEd News: General News 8/2/2022 at 10:42 PM EDT

Suddenly, it was world defending champion John Locke in the blue corner and his challenger in the - naturally! - red corner, Karl Marx.



John Locke, Blue Corner

(Image by Godfrey Kneller) Details DMCA



The God-fearing societies and the God-hating societies squared off in what is today known as the Chiller in Maniller, aka the Cold War.

First, a word from our sponsor.

We asked John about his views. "Tolerate everyone, except atheists."

"You believe in God, then, John?"

"Absolutely. And private property."

Now, we turn to the German.

"What do you believe in, Karl?"

Karl spits, and says, "Dialectical materialism."

That was a mouthful. Yes, we heard rumours, but most viewers find this d-thing mysterious.

"Does it exist?" we ask Karl.

"No! It's a process. In history."

"But isn't it a fact, Karl, that the God-hating societies are not nice to their people."

"Ve don't luf people."

The ring girl in hot pants is announcing the first round. All eyes on her backside.

And there's the bell.