OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/20/20

Joe Biden at Age 78

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

(Image by jlhervs)

From www.TalkPsych.com

Today, even while wishing President-elect Biden a happy birthday, some wonder: At age 78, does he have and will he sustain for four years the energy, mental acuity, and drive to excel in his new role? Or, as he approaches 80, will he embody his opponent's caricature of "Sleepy Joe"as someone not to be trusted with the cognitive demands of national and world leadership?

Mr. President-elect, I empathize. I, too, turned 78 this fall. So on behalf of you and all of us late-70s folks, let me shine the light of psychological science on our capacities.

First, people should understand that the more we age, the less age predicts our abilities. Knowing that James is 8 and Jamal is 18 tells us much about their differences. Not so with two adults who similarly differ by a decade. Many a 78-year-old can outrun and outthink a 68-year-old neighbor.

It's true that we late-70s folks have some diminishing abilities. Like you, Mr. President-elect, I can still jogbut not as fast or far. The stairs we once bounded up have gotten steeper, the newsprint smaller, others' voices fainter. And in the molasses of our brain, memories bubble more slowly to the surface: We more often experience brain freezes as we try to retrieve someone's name or the next point we were about to make.

Yet with a lifetime's accumulation of antibodies, we also suffer fewer common colds and flus than do our grandchildren. Physical exercise, which you and I regularly do, not only sustains our muscles, bones, and hearts; it also stimulates neurogenesis, the birth of new brain cells and neural connections. The result, when compared with sedentary folks like your predecessor, is better memory, sharper judgment, and minimized cognitive decline.

Moreover, we either retain or grow three important strengths:

David G. Myers

Social psychologist David Myers is a communicator of psychological science to college students and the general public. His scientific writings, supported by National Science Foundation grants and fellowships, have appeared in three dozen
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Preston

Author 518125
(Member since Sep 9, 2020)
Sure looks like Biden has a body double to me.


Submitted on Friday, Nov 20, 2020 at 11:26:38 PM

Author 0
Ed Rankin

Author 74939
(Member since Dec 23, 2011)
Biden's dementia is also a function of being 78 and having a history of aneurysms...The man hardly knows where he is at a given moment. Speaks volumes about the Democratic Party and our political process doesn't it?

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 2:36:05 AM

Author 0
  Recommend  (2+)
David Wieland

Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019)
I was among the many who were shocked by the apparent cognitive impairment in some of the things Biden said during his campaign. The "body double" notion is implausible, but something has changed. Medication?

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 5:01:24 AM

Author 0
  Recommend  (0+)
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
The important point here is Crystallized intelligence.

The Biden of the last 47 years will be the Biden of the next 4. A corrupt, racist, rapist, fraud.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 21, 2020 at 2:42:31 AM

Author 0
  Recommend  (2+)
