Power of Story
It's Party Time on the Titanic--and Screw the Slobs in Steerage

Message Patrick Walker
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com

So let us not talk falsely now, the hour is getting late.

--Bob Dylan

"All Along the Watchtower"

Introduction: The Party to (Literally) End All Parties

Without hyperbole, this article will make a case for organizing a political movement--appropriately called "Indispensable"--that could literally save civilization. So, I wish to state my thesis up front, so that crucial thesis doesn't get lost amid my arguments and documentation supporting it. That would be the worst conceivable case of readers--by a writer's own fault--not seeing the forest for the trees.

From flickr.com: The Titanic {MID-153926}
The Titanic
(Image by Hippie Bowman)   Permission   Details   DMCA

So here's my "indispensable" thesis: That our two ruling U.S. parties--the "duopoly" of Republicans and Democrats--have abandoned all policy sanity; for the sake of serving their plutocratic and militarist donors (essentially the same "Wall Street and War Street" donors for both parties), they've abandoned all serious, rational concern about nuclear war and climate change, not to mention the most elementary social justice. As a result, the only identifiable aim of Republican and Democrat policies is letting themselves and their Wall Street and War Street donors "party on the Titanic"-- in other words, to "party like there's no tomorrow." No tomorrow, that is, for human civilization. To say nothing of the endless innocent animal species we'll take down with us.

Needless to say, this policy decision to party on the Titanic was not made democratically. As is utterly typical, our Wall Street, War Street, and duopoly "betters" in first class didn't consider us poor slobs in steerage at all-- except to the extent it's been necessary to brainwash us that the Titanic is being steered by responsible adults. To use Henry Giroux's brilliant analytic term, we're disposable-- as disposable as the reams of toilet paper the selfish, hedonistic overindulgence of a "party to end all parties" would necessitate. To our Wall Street, War Street, and duopoly betters in first-class, we unwashed slobs in steerage are--like so much toilet paper--simply there to be shat upon and flushed.

Just as I've consciously chosen the movement name "Indispensable" to contrast with "disposable"--and to emphasize how crucial our movement is to civilization's survival--I'm consciously exploiting here the marvelous coincidence of the term steerage designating the poorer, lower-class passengers on a ship. The criminal duopoly--not just Trump Republicans but the Clinton Democrats who elevated him to power--are steering us straight toward the iceberg, full steam ahead. Unless we poor slobs in steerage start thinking of ourselves as not disposable but "Indispensable" and seize control of steering the ship, that apocalyptic collision is inevitable.

Why U.S. Duopoly Elections Suck: Both Parties Are Cancerous

Except for the roughly one-third minority of U.S. citizens--charitably described as brainwashed--who still approve of Donald Trump, few Americans would have trouble with describing him as a hideously ugly tumor on our body politic.

But hideously ugly tumors, real or metaphorical, rarely grow in isolation, and are frequently symptoms of an underlying, dangerously metastasizing, cancer. Now, I'm no expert on actual cancers, but anyone with common sense--and the most rudimentary knowledge of history or civics--knows that unsightly metaphorical tumors like Trump never grow on a body politic in isolation; they're always symptoms of a grave--and highly advanced--political disease. Indeed, an especially astute student of history and politics, Pulitzer Prize journalist Chris Hedges, has frequently stressed how populist demagogues--and worse yet, outright fascists--have frequently risen to power when so-called liberals have failed to play their implicitly promised (and once expected) role of defending working class and otherwise vulnerable people from capitalism's worst excesses.

Now, our cancerous political system is essentially a two-party system, where only Republicans and Democrats currently have a realistic shot at wielding power. So, common sense alone would powerfully hint that the prominent growth of a ghastly tumor like Trump--and nothing's more politically prominent than the president of the world's most powerful nation--signifies a lethal political cancer eating away at both major parties. For if Democrats offered even a tolerable alternative, we'd never face the prospect of an administration as repulsive--as rash, as extremist, as cruel, as unqualified, and as brainlessly arrogant--as Trump's. If we knew absolutely nothing else about Democrats, that voters in a two-party system preferred Trump and his Republicans to them would alone be a savage indictment of our jackass party.

The Real News about Today's Democrats

In fact, we know a lot about Democrats, if by "we" we mean those of us who largely ignore mainstream media--owned by an ever-smaller cadre of biased corporate conglomerates--and trust independent progressive media for most of our news. And what we know is that, at the leadership level, Democrats have not merely remained the corrupt neoliberal party disgustedly sketched by Hedges in the immediate wake of Trump's shocking victory. Instead, rejecting the soul-searching such a shocking defeat ought to produce, they've doubled down on the same corruption, the same rejection of progressive reform, that caused last November's electoral disaster.

As just noted, mere common sense ought to tell mainstream news media that the election of a president as hideous as Trump, in a two-party system, is really a story about the intolerable corruption and irresponsibility of both major parties. And the same common sense should inform them that Democrats' doubling down on the same corruption that cost them the election is a big effing deal. But as Upton Sinclair memorably told us, "It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it." And with the size of the salaries now paid (at least to mainstream network news personalities) by our conglomerated corporate media, the unwillingness to understand, let alone report, common sense that menaces the interests of Wall Street, War Street, and their duopoly lackeys is more flagrant than ever.

Patrick Walker is co-founder of Revolt Against Plutocracy (RAP) and the Bernie or Bust movement it spawned. Before that, he cut his activist teeth with the anti-fracking and Occupy Scranton PA movements. No longer with RAP, he actively seeks
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Patrick Walker

  New Content

Alert to readers: This article is making such WAVES (appropriately enough, given its title!) that major Internet search engines are censoring The Greanville Post's version. Please help defeat establishment censorship--and further the cause of peaceful progressive revolution--by sharing it as widely as possible.

Grateful for your help!

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 6:51:30 PM

Lois Gagnon

Reply to Patrick Walker:   New Content

Shared from FB yesterday. People should be switching to duckduckgo or another search engine that doesn't censor or track your search history. We have to fight this BS at every level.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 8:35:56 PM

Patrick Walker

Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Hi Lois. As you and I briefly discussed on FB, I think for political activists it's a question of GRADUALLY switching our operations to friendlier media, even while we use "mainstream" social media as much as permitted to spread news of our political movements--like, say, the Indispensable movement--to as large an audience as possible. Once we have a critical mass of people tuned into us, we can actually threaten the mainstream corporatist social media with BOYCOTTS, since we'll have alternative channels of communication for our movements all ready to go.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 8:44:01 PM

John Rachel

  New Content

Yes, we've experienced a brilliant overture now and as the climactic finale and last crescendo reverberate across the mass of nodding heads, their hearts and minds overflowing with the inspiration of beholding such unparalleled and unrepentant genius, we now await the introductory strains of the opera itself.

But the conductor has turned to the audience, in what appears to an unorthodox, perhaps spontaneous gesture, and helpfully sets them up for what is to come. He clears his throat and announces:

"What we need is a 'movement of movements' . . . "

Indeed! And if the tone has ever been better established for what will now begin to unfold in Act I, I'm surely not aware of it.

This is going to be really profound, life-changing, paradigm-shifting, awe-inspiring! When that curtain goes up, we will witness history being made. Not ordinary history, not the humdrum repetitious cycling of unremarkable space-fillers and faceless bureaucrats, but the kind of history which sets up whole millennia in epoch-shaping archetypes, the kind of history which embraces the entire arc of human drama . . . sort of a history of histories.

Christ, I'm getting restless. When will that damn curtain go up?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 21, 2017 at 9:07:38 PM

