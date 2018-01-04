Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

It's Not About Trump -- It's About USa!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/4/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


Character and Honor vs. Being Less
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Despite Trump's disdainful U-Turn toward 1860, since 1960, albeit with the inconsistency of a pendulum lost to the possibility of being centered -- wounded by assassinations, we've crawled, then walked on the moon, now encoring our, one brief shining moment, we support more progressive American in doing our best to be our brightest in replacing malice toward anyone in The Land of the Free, with charity, justice and equality for all.

Our Statue of Liberty torch is once again passed to a new generation of Americans, reborn out of the Great Recession induced by the enablers of, Donald Trump and family.

However, it's much too soon to be drowned, surfing 2018 expectations of Blue Waves. Thanks to the creators of Trump, not trusting corporate owned media polls predicting landslide victories and taking voters for granted is a 2016 lesson learned -- remembering Nixon's landslide re-election during the 1972 Watergate investigation.

With Trump support, splintered grassroot energy is blossoming into the wisdom of our feminine side, but non-voters beware, elections are no more a spectator's sport, than keeping our Democratic Republic from slipping through Twitter thumbs and Youtube videos.

- Advertisement -

Surprised faces, on Trump and Pence, at the end of hacked campaign days, Tuesday 8 November 2016, shocked our overdue gender equality into rippling muscular brain power, ready, willing and able to weigh the anchored weight of Conservatism's self-serving philosophic quagmire of old males like, Orrin Hatch, Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell. Our Mission? Expedite exit of such as these, into the shadow of a fool's gold parachute.

Invigorated by trumped men, we reinvest ourselves to a higher path. Having reacquired our spirit of 1776 giants, we now emerge ever closer to filling the shoes of all-inclusive icons -- progressive geniuses with the courage, even in the face of hanging together, to launch a new birth of freedom: American Exceptionalism.

Because of Trump, we shall overcome hackers manipulating our elections, the dangers to democracy from our paperless electoral system, the bargain between the good, bad & ugly of life-time judicial appointments, an Electoral College no longer immune to mob-rule -- and, the K.I.S.S. of shaking things up.

- Advertisement -

With a trumped administration, threatening not only the undoing of an Obama legacy, but the heritage of our American Experiment, We the People, though descendants of shameless Thanksgiving thieves, stealing from America's original native culture -- like any unvarnished work-in-progress, rarely lunging forward -- we now progress forward, arbitrating with the few who prefer to anchor us in, What is Past is Prologue.

With the rise of immoral leadership trolling us into an all-time low for our nation of immigrant descendants, forgotten truth looms reincarnated, inviting our reaffirmation:

The Emancipation Proclamation

19th Amendment awaiting ratification of our Equal Rights Amendment

I have a Dream

The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die

- Advertisement -

embracing anew this fact of faith in ourselves: almost 2.9million more voters chose a female Democrat in our last presidential election.

Waring Trump is best defeated with positive acclamation: Those, who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future. Changing minds, like the long arm of the law, catch up with button size bravado, saving us from men needing to compensate.

It's not a money-grabbing president's crude personality nor smug mental dullness of a UN Ambassador. It's the fire and fury motivation of seventeen last minute appointments of state prosecutors, that is potentially an obstruction of justice.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 9 fans, 165 articles, 282 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

It's about embracing our flaws so closely, they suffocate.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 4, 2018 at 3:18:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 