

Character and Honor vs. Being Less

Our Statue of Liberty torch is once again passed to a new generation of Americans, reborn out of the Great Recession induced by the enablers of, Donald Trump and family.

However, it's much too soon to be drowned, surfing 2018 expectations of Blue Waves. Thanks to the creators of Trump, not trusting corporate owned media polls predicting landslide victories and taking voters for granted is a 2016 lesson learned -- remembering Nixon's landslide re-election during the 1972 Watergate investigation.

With Trump support, splintered grassroot energy is blossoming into the wisdom of our feminine side, but non-voters beware, elections are no more a spectator's sport, than keeping our Democratic Republic from slipping through Twitter thumbs and Youtube videos.

Surprised faces, on Trump and Pence, at the end of hacked campaign days, Tuesday 8 November 2016, shocked our overdue gender equality into rippling muscular brain power, ready, willing and able to weigh the anchored weight of Conservatism's self-serving philosophic quagmire of old males like, Orrin Hatch, Chuck Grassley and Mitch McConnell. Our Mission? Expedite exit of such as these, into the shadow of a fool's gold parachute.

Invigorated by trumped men, we reinvest ourselves to a higher path. Having reacquired our spirit of 1776 giants, we now emerge ever closer to filling the shoes of all-inclusive icons -- progressive geniuses with the courage, even in the face of hanging together, to launch a new birth of freedom: American Exceptionalism.

Because of Trump, we shall overcome hackers manipulating our elections, the dangers to democracy from our paperless electoral system, the bargain between the good, bad & ugly of life-time judicial appointments, an Electoral College no longer immune to mob-rule -- and, the K.I.S.S. of shaking things up.

With a trumped administration, threatening not only the undoing of an Obama legacy, but the heritage of our American Experiment, We the People, though descendants of shameless Thanksgiving thieves, stealing from America's original native culture -- like any unvarnished work-in-progress, rarely lunging forward -- we now progress forward, arbitrating with the few who prefer to anchor us in, What is Past is Prologue.

With the rise of immoral leadership trolling us into an all-time low for our nation of immigrant descendants, forgotten truth looms reincarnated, inviting our reaffirmation:

The Emancipation Proclamation

19th Amendment awaiting ratification of our Equal Rights Amendment

I have a Dream

The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream shall never die

embracing anew this fact of faith in ourselves: almost 2.9million more voters chose a female Democrat in our last presidential election.

Waring Trump is best defeated with positive acclamation: Those, who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future. Changing minds, like the long arm of the law, catch up with button size bravado, saving us from men needing to compensate.

It's not a money-grabbing president's crude personality nor smug mental dullness of a UN Ambassador. It's the fire and fury motivation of seventeen last minute appointments of state prosecutors, that is potentially an obstruction of justice.

