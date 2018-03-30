Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

It Looks Like the Supreme Court Isn't Going to Intervene in Gerrymandering Cases This Election Year

By       Message Steven Rosenfeld       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/30/18

Author 6942
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

From Alternet

- Advertisement -

They're befuddled. Justice Breyer even suggested all sides weigh in again, and another hearing be held.

From flickr.com: The Supreme Court {MID-273059}
The Supreme Court
(Image by WEBN-TV)   Permission   Details   DMCA

One of the most anti-democratic features of the political landscape does not appear destined to change before 2018's midterm elections, even though extreme gerrymanders this week returned to the Supreme Court for the second time this term.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, liberal and conservative justices visibly struggled with how to rein in partisan gerrymanders in a Maryland case. But because the 2018 election is underway -- and judges are hesitant to disrupt elections -- and the earliest ruling is months away, it appears congressional maps in the most gerrymandered states will remain for 2018's midterms.

The only exception appears to be Pennsylvania, whose state Supreme Court earlier this year threw out a Republican-authored map for its House districts for violating the state constitution. The court's expert created a new statewide map, giving Democrats chances to pick up several seats. (Top Republicans have called for impeaching the justices who ruled against them.)

But from a national perspective, Democrats seeking to regain a House majority will likely face the same anti-competitive districts that they have seen since 2012. Despite close statewide popular vote results, the GOP typically wins more seats.

- Advertisement -

"Because of maps designed to favor Republicans, Democrats would need to win by a nearly unprecedented nationwide margin in 2018 to gain control of the House of Representatives," the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School said in an analysis released before the Court's hearing. "To attain a bare majority, Democrats would likely have to win the national popular vote by nearly 11 points. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have won by such an overwhelming margin in decades. Even a strong blue wave would crash against a wall of gerrymandered maps."

Maryland's Democratic Gerrymander

This week's partisan gerrymandering case is from Maryland, where in 2011, top Democrats bragged about creating an additional House seat. The party drew district lines that deliberately included more Democrats and excluded Republicans. (That's a rare example of a Democratic gerrymander. In contrast, Republicans in 2011 targeted 16 states with 190 House seats for partisan gerrymanders, creating a House majority that has held ever since.)

The Maryland gerrymander was a clear abuse of power, the court's liberal justices said Wednesday. Elena Kagan said, "How much more evidence of political intent do we need?" Sonia Sotomayor said the state's Democratic leaders "were very upfront." Ruth Bader Ginsburg noted that the court has rejected race-based gerrymanders targeting blacks, so "if 'max-black' [districts] was no good, why should 'max-Democratic' be okay?"

But the problem, as the court's swing vote, conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy, alluded to, was figuring out the standard for determining when partisanship crosses a line and becomes an unconstitutional abuse. In another case also before the court, lawyers for the political losing side have argued that it's possible to measure how extreme gerrymanders waste votes. In Maryland, the issue was whether the voters' constitutional rights were harmed.

"Suppose the Maryland constitution had a provision that required that partisan advantage for one party be the predominant consideration in any districting. Lawful or not?" Kennedy asked Maryland's solicitor general Steven Sullivan, who replied that it would be illegal. Kennedy then asked, "How is this case any different?"

- Advertisement -

Maryland's constitution has no such gerrymandering clause. But Democrats who segregated its voters to gain an additional congressional seat acted like it did. That move, of course, prompted the state's Republicans to sue to get back that House seat.

The opposite partisan scenario, in which the GOP used redistricting in 2011 to create a supermajority House delegation and state legislature, was the focus of the court's other big gerrymandering case in Wisconsin, where the Democrats sued over the congressional map.

How to Measure Extreme Partisanship?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Steven Rosenfeld  covers democracy issues for AlterNet. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace,  TomPaine.com  and many newspapers. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pennsylvania Court Deals Blow to Fracking Industry: Corporations Not The Same As Persons With Privacy Rights

See (Literally) Why Al Franken is Gaining Votes

We Are Now One State Closer to Having a Corporate-Dominated Constitutional Convention

Why Can't Alabama Republicans Admit Doug Jones Won Fair and Square?

Hard Lesson for Franken: Not All Votes Get Counted

The Roy Moore Debacle in Alabama Is a Showcase of the GOP's Playbook to Rig Elections

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 486 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Obviously Gerrymandering is illegal because the voting results do not reflect the will of the majority of the people. That the Supreme court can't grasp this concept simply means that the entire political system is totally rigged to primarily represent special interests. When the ruling interests win control (again) even after having lost the vote count by vast numbers, their response will still be the same.. Tuskidahaa, what are you going to do about it?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 30, 2018 at 5:50:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 