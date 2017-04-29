Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Israel is Trying to Legitimize Airstrikes on Syria

By       Message Firas Samuri     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: ISRAEL-AIR FORCE {MID-72301}
ISRAEL-AIR FORCE
(Image by Diario Critico Venezuela)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

[First Published at Inside Syria Media Center]

According to Reuters, today morning Israeli jets carried out five strikes on the depots of Hezbollah in the area close to Damascus International Airport. After the explosion, a fire broke out.

- Advertisement -

It should be mentioned, that it is not the first time when Israel launches airstrikes on Syria. On April 21, the Israeli aviation targeted the Syrian Army positions in the area of Khan Arnabeh in the province of Quneitra. This attack was committed when the government forces were repulsing militants' large-scale offensive.

Israeli Intelligence Minister Israel Katz has already commented on this airstrike, stating that it corresponds completely with Israel's policy to act to prevent Iran's smuggling of advanced weapons via Syria to Hezbollah in Iran.
Under pretext of fighting the Lebanese Islamist militant group, Israel supports Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Moreover, according to Yournewswire.com, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that the country maintains full control over ISIS and it doesn't pose the risk for Israel's security.

In addition, the Defense Minister accused Bashar Assad of using chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun. Then, Israel supported the U.S. missile strike on Al-Shayrat air base in Homs and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called on other states to follow the U.S. example.

The Israeli attack on Syria has already caused vehement reaction of the international community. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang stated that China opposes the use of military force. He also urged the world community to respect the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Syria.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, Israel seems to be justifying the U.S. and its own illegal inventions in Syria, which is not aimed at fighting terrorism. Furthermore, the official Jerusalem discredits and demonizes Assad's policy, without weighty arguments. Such actions of Israel also reduce the effectiveness of the government troops in the fight against terrorism.

It's obvious that the current Israeli authorities have chosen the escalation of the Syrian conflict instead of political settlement. Sending new jets to bomb Syria, Israel negates diplomatic initiatives that advocate for the rights of Syrians in Astana and Geneva.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Freelance journalist working with Inside Syria Media Center. I'm especially interested in Syrian crisis.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The deception technology. Oscar for fake movie.

The U.S. Actions in Syria and Iraq Lead to the death of Civilians

US Must Adjust its Plan to Liberate Raqqa

Why does America Intend to Send Additional 1000 Servicemen to Syria?

When Will the People of Mosul Feel Safe Again?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 