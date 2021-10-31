Is the Year 2021 of 21st Century the 21 Days of Daniel 10?

Does anyone even wanna know (Or really care?) what time it is?

The Good News of the Gospel has been preached (Even trampled when look at Native Americans.) all over the world, as is when Christ said the end would come. I prefer the term & idea of "The end of the ways of this world as we know it." We are closer than ever before to the times of Isaiah 2 and Micah 4 when nations beat swords into plowshares (feeding the world in year of Jubilee Party of Isaiah 25) and never training for war again. I must throw in the end of Isaiah 52 for believe after that Isaiah 25 party, nations & people will understand what they have never heard before. It all happening in the flesh this time too.



Stars and Hosts

It helps me to know what was kept secret in Daniel 8, 12 and Revelation 10 is that its all going to happen in the flesh this time too, just as leaders were not ready for that 2000 years ago. It was a rocking down angels song that awoke me to that, before knowing war in heaven of Revelation 12 was thrown down here to earth. I do wonder if the Rock Band "The Doors" knew that when wrote "Riders on the Storm Into This World we Are Thrown."(?) I'm gonna ride this storm out. I agree with Arlo Guthrie when he said after Corona Reckoning of 2020 hit, "I would not want to live in any other time than right now."









2020 Corona Reckoning a few things came to light to me. For one it struck my as quite a coincidence that 2020 was 40 years since, at age 40 John Lennon's death cut short these times or no one would survive the other olive branch going to the Big Apple, and him being born in 1940. If interested in that 666 stuff, 2020 was also 60 years since the sixties and Number 9 (From The Beatles' Revolution #9 (or 11th in family of 12) where Lennon says near end of the song, "Take this brother may it serve you well") was 62/moving to 6th-floor apartment with 6s every where. The Mark-Masks is when first it hit me that we are all in it together (something Lennon would dream up) with Mark-Masks to buy or sell. If masks are not the mark how would you think that would happen? Then it also hit me, without reading Revelation 13, that JFK (who did mean well) was the fatal wound, which the Beatles rock & roll of the pearls of thunder (kept secret in Revelation 10 (are the Pearls of Thunder the 144,000 sealed on their heads who sing a new song in Revelation 14?) healed the Beast of. We have also been watching on TV the USA rain fire out of heaven in Revelation 13.

After that it came clear of why the war in heaven was thrown down to earth in Revelation 12 & Daniel 8:9-14, when the dragon dragged a third of the stars (we are Star Dust, we are golden) down to earth. Even Lucifer accusing all before the throne in Revelation 12 was right them nukes were wrong. Welcome to Earth 3rd rock from the sun. We better hope and work towards them 100 pounds of hail not falling in Revelation 16:21, for they are looking like nuclear bombs to me.





It was Corona when it came to me that them nukes on Japan opened up "Pandora's Box": with the CIA carrying out many of the last plagues,,, maybe until the USA is sick & tired of killing, while claiming to trust in some moral god with every buck it spends. That "trusting-claim lie" is the abominations and blasphemies of Revelation 13's Church and State Beasts. I can see better now, maybe better than can explain; that "the Established Church" itself has also been carrying out some of the last plagues. The strict letter-of-the-law legalistic dogma has been purging people to live in the brotherhood rock and roll has been refining us for.

