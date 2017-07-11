Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is the G20 Now Reduced to Nineteen?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Suste     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/11/17

Author 506424


G20 photo
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Telegraph)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Summary: President Donald Trump was out of his depth at the G20 conference and other leaders are stepping in to fill the void left by lack of U.S. leadership on multiple issues.

President Donald Trump has abdicated the role of undeclared leader of the free world, a traditional authority held by U.S. presidents until now. Trump favors a more parochial mission intended to put America's interests ahead of any global concerns. As a result, we are witnessing the rise of other responsible parties who are stepping forward to fill the void his absence has created. Australian journalist Chris Uhlman summed up the final day of the 2017 G20 conference when he said it more closely resembled a gathering of nineteen nations.

While Trump continues his disengagement from international cooperation, and trivializes the office of the U.S. presidency with a constant stream of inane tweets, media attacks and blatant falsehoods, world leaders are quickly finding opportunities to take charge of the positions of influence he has abandoned.

Whereas President Trump chose to fulfill a campaign promise by withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate-change agreement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has taken the reins once held by President Obama, and presses western efforts to curb greenhouse gases. In a G20 statement, it was noted that only the U.S. refused to sign the "G20 Hamburg Climate and Energy Action Plan for Growth." The agreement was promoted and negotiated by Chancellor Merkel and signed by 19 other nations.

In the shadow of the G20 summit, at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Governor Jerry Brown of California stepped in with a video message telling the world that President Trump ""doesn't speak for the rest of America," on climate change. Brown staked his claim for international leadership when he invited citizens of the world to attend the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco which he will be hosting in September 2018.

Since Trump killed the long-negotiated Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal and thereby gave up U.S. initiative on trade, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan acted a few days before the G20 Summit and filled the void with a pact negotiated with the west that he called "the world's largest free, advanced, industrialized economic zone." This deal is estimated to cover 30% of the global economy and 40% of world trade. The U.S. is left out.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saved NAFTA from a Trump knee-jerk promise to kill it, by lobbying the U.S. president to be less reckless.

Even Vladimir Putin has found an opportunity to show statecraft by negotiating a cease fire on Syria at the G20 meeting. He showed off new global credentials by negotiating with a weak Donald Trump, who had already given up the authority of the president's traditional role as U.S. Commander-in-Chief by handing off all military strategy and tactical decisions to his military leaders.

Back on U.S. soil, we find the governors of the fifty states filling in for Trump's withdrawal from leadership on several fronts. Domestic leaders are reacting to his empty promises to insure every citizen and to provide "" truly great healthcare." Because the U.S. legislature is unable to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and agree on a replacement plan, state legislatures in California and New York are moving forward with plans to implement single payer healthcare for everyone in their states.

In response to the Trump administration's reactionary promotion of energy from coal and renewed encouragement of offshore drilling for oil and gas, state governors across the nation have signed clean energy initiatives into law with goals ranging from control of climate change to participation in the renewable energy markets of the future.

It is difficult to understand how the goal of "Making America Great Again" is met by giving up our world leadership position, disengaging from control of international trade, ignoring the problem of global warming, and generally lowering the stature of the U.S. on the world stage. But there may be a positive side to reducing American dominance that will encourage productive actions by other countries that have been restrained by a strong U.S. It could be refreshing to have a more open dialogue and shared responsibility among nations. We could be witnessing a distribution of world leadership responsibilities where capable national leaders, who were once bullied by the United States, find opportunities to fill the void left by a man who has been elevated to his level of incompetence. Our only concern should be that an "America first" policy without capable leadership could result in making America last.

Joseph Suste bio

Joseph Suste's experience raising two daughters on a mini-ranch in Southern Oregon inspired his 2014 novel, Sharp Obsidian. His activist attempts to stop abusive interrogation tactics inspired his most recent book, The Torture Trial of George W. Bush, published by Joshua Tree Publishing in 2016. He's an engineer, actor, playwright, fiction writer, and poet. Follow him on twitter @JosephSuste.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Joseph Suste's experience raising two daughters on a mini-ranch in Southern Oregon form the basis for his 2014 novel, Sharp Obsidian. His activist attempts to stop abusive interrogation tactics inspired his most recent book, The Torture Trial of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fix U.S. Law Against Torture -- It's Now or Never

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 3 fans, 246 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If I have a son or a daughter, I rejoice when they grow in maturity and develop the skills and responsibility of an adult.

Trump is a "gift from God" to the world - although that might be hard to stomach. The Deep State can fight him all the way to wrecking the country but they will not be able to restore US hegemony once it is gone. The EU in particular will not be able to keep its servile, parasitic dependence on the US.

Yes, there are things to be happy about. It would be nice if it had a surgical precision about it but that's not possible.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 8:28:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
Author 5050

(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 1 fan, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 639 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Eighthman:   New Content

" The EU in particular will not be able to keep its servile, parasitic dependence on the US." I am not so sure about this. US Blackmail (Called Foreign Aid) may be too enticing to pass up.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 11:08:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Ed Cooper

Become a Fan
Author 509355

(Member since Jul 11, 2017), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Great commentary, Joe. As regards the simulated presidents speech in Warsaw, I think the late great and much missed Molly Ivins once said it best; "It sounded better in the original German".


Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 11, 2017 at 11:36:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 